Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Apple's Emergency SOS is coming in November, after $450M investment
The new Emergency Service works by enabling stranded users to send a text message calling for help via a network of satellites. Apple has already revealed how this required a whole network of satellites, plus a series of call centers staffed across the US and Canada. Now it's announced that...
Apple Insider
Apple updates firmware for AirPods, original AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
Following an update to AirPods Pro 2 firmware, Apple has followed suit with the rest of the currently shipping AirPods lineup. The update -- 5B58 -- is meant to fix bug fixes and improvements. As usual, Apple hasn't provided give further information than that. Thursday's update follows a release earlier...
Apple Insider
Key staff driving Apple search engine leave to rejoin Google
Four years after Laserlike was acquired by Apple to boost its web search technology, the founders have quit to rejoin Google. Prior to forming Laserlike in 2015, Anand Shukla, Srinivasan Venkatachary and Steven Baker were all Google employees. Their work at Apple is one reason the company has been predicted to launch its own search engine equivalent to Google's.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 COVID production hit will batter Foxconn's earnings
The largest iPhone manufacturer, Foxconn, has revealed that China's coronavirus lockdown measures have severely hit its earnings estimates and expected revenue growth. The extent of the lockdown's delays to iPhone 14 Pro production was enough for Apple to issue a rare statement about its impact. At the same time, Apple and Foxconn have been working to mitigate the issue by moving more iPhone production away from China.
Top Apple Deals for October 2022: $89 AirPods and $269 iPads Still Available at Amazon
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost here. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
Apple Insider
Apple hires Facebook exec to lead its information systems department
Apple has tapped a former Facebook executive to head up its online services, website, and customer support infrastructure. It was first learned in late October that Apple's Chief Information Officer, Mary Demby, would retiring after three decades. At the time, it wasn't clear who would replace her. Now, it seems...
Apple Insider
Apple rolls out new AirTag firmware update
Apple has released an update for AirTags, refreshing the firmware of the item tracker and bringing it up to version 2.0.24. Released alongside other betas on Thursday, the AirTag firmware update is build number 2A24e, replacing the previous build, 1A301. However, precisely what has been updated in the firmware is unclear, as Apple has yet to release notes about the update itself.
Apple Insider
Shareholders challenging Apple on unions & alleged slave labor
Well in advance of the annual shareholders' meeting, Apple investors have filed challenges that the board must address, such as the company's stance on unions and human rights in China. Apple investors are concerned. Trillium Asset Management filed a union proposal, asking Apple's board to improve its oversight of how...
Apple Insider
Apple plans to expand AirDrop time limit to customers worldwide
Late Wednesday night, a report revealed that Apple is adding a limitation for customers in China. In the iOS 16.1.1 update and iOS 16.2 developer beta, the company added a ten-minute restriction for sharing materials through AirDrop using the "Everyone" setting. Apple allegedly cooperated with the Chinese government to impede...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra Full Review: An Ultra Regret?
Before Apple announced their new Apple Watch lineup this year, I heard rumors that there was going to be a new redesigned titanium model that would be a departure from the tried and true design of the "Series 0"-Series 8. Well, lo and behold: that turned out to be true! When I saw its reveal trailer, showcasing how rugged and long-lasting it was, I was intrigued. Then, to finish up the usual polished presentation that Apple always do, they announced the name: Apple Watch Ultra. Immediately, I knew that I HAD to get my hands on it and try it out, so I preordered the same day t secure a launch day release (Friday, September 23rd)!
Apple Insider
Apple getting sued over App Store user data collection
In the wake of a report about App Store data collection by Apple, a suit has emerged alleging that the company is willfully violating user privacy and monetizing user data without permission. Plaintiff Elliot Libman has filed what he hopes will become a class action suit against Apple. The lawsuit...
Apple Insider
Apple releases iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, macOS Ventura 13.0.1 with bug fixes
Apple has released iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, and macOS Ventura 13.0.1 with bug fixes, minus the expected iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite feature. The new updates were expected as there was an ongoing issue with Apple's ad network that needed an update to address. Speculation suggested that Emergency SOS via Satellite would be activated in iPhone 14 models with this update, but that hasn't arrived yet.
Apple Insider
Apple iCloud Photos now compatible with Windows 11 Photos
Microsoft announced that Apple would be integrating more of its services with Windows 11, including Apple Music and Apple TV. On Wednesday, users began getting updates that enable iCloud Photos to sync with the Windows 11 Photos app. According to a report from The Verge, an update to the Photos...
Apple Insider
Serif overhauls whole Affinity range, adds new iPad Publisher
Affinity Photo 2, Affinity Designer 2, and Affinity Publisher 2 have all been launched by Serif for the Mac and iPad, with reworked interfaces, new features, and new licensing options. Serif has already been steadily rolling out new features and performance updates to each of its art and image apps....
Apple Insider
New Plugable USB-C dock supports four external displays on M1 Macs
Plugable's new Quad HDMI adapter lets Apple users add up to four external displays on a M1 Mac -- with some caveats. Plugable says that its new USB to HDMI adapter is excellent for multitasking or extending a workspace. Connected via a single USB-C cable, the dock supports four monitors, each at a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels at 60Hz or lower.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Emergency SOS, Twitter chaos, Apple's Freeform in beta
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite foriPhone 14 is almost here, brainstorming app Freeform is now in beta, and Twitter is in meltdown, all on the AppleInsider podcast. It's hard to get away from the...
Apple Insider
How to tell a verified Twitter account is actually fake
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Spammers are already filling up Twitter with fake accounts since Elon Musk scuttled the service's verification process, and they are very, very good at fooling people. Here's what you can do to see what's real.
Apple Insider
Apple limits AirDrop in China, to cut use for protests
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — An unannounced change to AirDrop for users in China means Apple'siOS feature will no longer be as useful to protesters potentially sharing anti-government materials. Included in Apple's iOS 16.1.1 update, and also the latest...
Apple Insider
Early Black Friday MacBook Pro price war rages on, 14-inch models from $1,599
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Back in stock at $400 off in your choice of Space Gray or Silver, this model features Apple's M1 Pro chip with an 8-core CPU and 14-core GPU. We haven't seen it go lower than this price, so if you're looking to pick up a machine right away, Amazon's14-inch promo is the cheapest available at press time.
Apple Insider
Paid checkmarks on Twitter roll out in new subscription plan
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Twitter has officially rolled out its revamped Twitter Blue subscription, including a verified checkmark for all subscribers. Previously, the monthly subscription cost $3.99, but the price has increased to $7.99 under the new leadership...
Comments / 0