ScoopDuck Predictions: Oregon vs Washington Score

It’s officially hate week and of course we are going to offer up a score prediction. This will Dan Lanning’s first introduction into the rivalry. Hopefully he can start off his career record on the right side.

The Ducks are playing well. The Huskies are skating by but still winning. That won’t matter when these two teams meet however as its all about ‘bragging rights.’

Here are the score predictions from the ScoopDuck crew.

Joel Gunderson: Oregon 52, Washington 31

This may be Dan Lanning’s first go-around in this rivalry, but it’s apparent already that he understands the significance.

Oh, and Washington’s defense is bad. Perfect combination if you ask me.

The weather looks good, Oregon’s offense is on a blitzkrieg, and the Huskies bring out the worst (in the best way) in our fan base.

And that vaunted Husky offense? Look to Oregon’s performances against Eastern, BYU, and Arizona as examples of how the defense steps up against teams with above-average aerial attacks. Penix is the best of the bunch, but it won’t be near enough.

Corpatty: Oregon 42 Washington 34

Washington’s passing game has been very good all season. It presents a challenge to an Oregon defense that has not defended the pass well this year. I expect Penix and the Washington offense to be able to move the ball through the air against the Ducks secondary. However I also expect the Oregon offense to be able to run the ball and do almost whatever they want against a porous UW defense. So I see this one as a bit of a shoot out with the Ducks coming out on top with their more balanced offensive attack. Oregon makes it 9 in a row with the win on Saturday.

Jarrid Denney: Oregon 49, Washington 28

Dan Lanning and Oregon’s players are going to want to make a statement on Saturday. I think they will do exactly that.

Simply put: I haven’t been sold on Washington all season. The Huskies’ wins over Arizona State, Arizona, and Cal weren’t all that convincing, and Oregon State let them off the hook last Friday in Seattle. Michael Penix and the offense have been impressive. But there still isn’t enough talent elsewhere on the roster to hang with a top-five-caliber team.

No team has found a way to slow down Oregon’s offense since the Georgia game, and I don’t expect Washington to break that trend. Autzen will be rocking for this one, and the Ducks will win decisively.

QB11: Oregon 48, Washington 24

Oregon’s able to run the ball and a heavy dose of zone coverage keeps the Washington pass game in front causing them to drive the field.

Jhop: Oregon 55, Washington 28

This one gets ugly in a hurry. The Ducks will come out guns hot, at home, in front of a solid crowd. The weather shows no rain (or snow) for Saturday and a high of 50. It will be cold for fans, but not bad for the players running around.

Oregon will do what they’ve done to many teams this year. Make them one-dimensional, get them behind early, then pounce on their mistakes. Washington has a good passing attack but nothing Oregon hasn’t seen already. It will keep them relatively in the game but Penix will have to be perfect or else Oregon is going to feast on his mistakes.

The Ducks start the second half with the ball and never look back.