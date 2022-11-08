ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

ScoopDuck Predictions: Oregon vs Washington Score

By Justin Hopkins
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yt5eu_0j3Jgckv00
(Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s officially hate week and of course we are going to offer up a score prediction. This will Dan Lanning’s first introduction into the rivalry. Hopefully he can start off his career record on the right side.

The Ducks are playing well. The Huskies are skating by but still winning. That won’t matter when these two teams meet however as its all about ‘bragging rights.’

Here are the score predictions from the ScoopDuck crew.

Joel Gunderson: Oregon 52, Washington 31

This may be Dan Lanning’s first go-around in this rivalry, but it’s apparent already that he understands the significance.

Oh, and Washington’s defense is bad. Perfect combination if you ask me.

The weather looks good, Oregon’s offense is on a blitzkrieg, and the Huskies bring out the worst (in the best way) in our fan base.

And that vaunted Husky offense? Look to Oregon’s performances against Eastern, BYU, and Arizona as examples of how the defense steps up against teams with above-average aerial attacks. Penix is the best of the bunch, but it won’t be near enough.

Corpatty: Oregon 42 Washington 34

Washington’s passing game has been very good all season. It presents a challenge to an Oregon defense that has not defended the pass well this year. I expect Penix and the Washington offense to be able to move the ball through the air against the Ducks secondary. However I also expect the Oregon offense to be able to run the ball and do almost whatever they want against a porous UW defense. So I see this one as a bit of a shoot out with the Ducks coming out on top with their more balanced offensive attack. Oregon makes it 9 in a row with the win on Saturday.

Jarrid Denney: Oregon 49, Washington 28

Dan Lanning and Oregon’s players are going to want to make a statement on Saturday. I think they will do exactly that.

Simply put: I haven’t been sold on Washington all season. The Huskies’ wins over Arizona State, Arizona, and Cal weren’t all that convincing, and Oregon State let them off the hook last Friday in Seattle. Michael Penix and the offense have been impressive. But there still isn’t enough talent elsewhere on the roster to hang with a top-five-caliber team.

No team has found a way to slow down Oregon’s offense since the Georgia game, and I don’t expect Washington to break that trend. Autzen will be rocking for this one, and the Ducks will win decisively.

QB11: Oregon 48, Washington 24

Oregon’s able to run the ball and a heavy dose of zone coverage keeps the Washington pass game in front causing them to drive the field.

Jhop: Oregon 55, Washington 28

This one gets ugly in a hurry. The Ducks will come out guns hot, at home, in front of a solid crowd. The weather shows no rain (or snow) for Saturday and a high of 50. It will be cold for fans, but not bad for the players running around.

Oregon will do what they’ve done to many teams this year. Make them one-dimensional, get them behind early, then pounce on their mistakes. Washington has a good passing attack but nothing Oregon hasn’t seen already. It will keep them relatively in the game but Penix will have to be perfect or else Oregon is going to feast on his mistakes.

The Ducks start the second half with the ball and never look back.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?

The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
EUGENE, OR
HuskyMaven

Oregon Began UW Coaching Purge — Here's How These Guys Landed

Three hundred and seventy-one days between games, the University of Washington football team will play Oregon once more in Eugene on Saturday afternoon with a new coaching staff, starting quarterback, offense and attitude. Change was necessary because the Huskies last year put on their all-purple uniforms hoping to pull off...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

No. 6 Oregon announces uniforms for game 10 vs. No. 25 Washington

On Wednesday afternoon, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against rival Washington on Nov. 12th. Oregon is going back with a traditional look. The Ducks are sporting their all-yellow home jerseys, with yellow jerseys, pants, cleats, and helmets with black wings. Oregon has...
EUGENE, OR
The Stranger

Slog AM: Patty Murray Wins, Florida Is Now Deep Red State, Seattle Is Not Gloomy but Chilly

I was ready to write a gloomy AM, but, in all honesty, I can't. The Red Wave did not happen in Washington and, for that matter, the US. The GOP appears to have won where they were expected to win and not much else. Roevember, however, did not happen either. And what the Big Picture tells us is that the US will not show a clear direction on defining social issues until 2024. Even if the Dems hold onto the Senate, its composition will likely not be any different from that of the past two years. The grip Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin have on their party will continue. That is where we are now. Not horrible, but not great either.
SEATTLE, WA
Alt 95.7

Missoula vs Seattle: Driving In The Snow

Are Montana winters really that bad? Really? We covered the signs that Montana residents know to look for when it's too cold, and even provided some tips for University of Montana freshmen on how to deal with the cold as newly-minted Missoula residents. But what about a place from which...
MISSOULA, MT
WWEEK

Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat

State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Steve Hobbs Leads in Washington Secretary of State Race

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs — looking to become the first Democrat elected secretary of state in more than 60 years — led his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, 50% to 46.9% on election night. Hobbs was leading in King and Snohomish counties after Tuesday's...
WASHINGTON STATE
Crosscut

Where do Washington state's election ballot initiatives stand?

Voters in Tukwila are giving their approval to a major increase in the city’s minimum wage, while Seattle seems evenly split about whether to change its voting system from a top-two primary to ranked-choice voting. After the second day of ballot counting on Wednesday, Tukwila voters were approving Initiative...
TUKWILA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Elder statesmen of Washington weigh in on current politics

As yesterday’s election was underway, KIRO Newsradio checked in with three ‘elder statesmen’ of Evergreen State politics for some perspective and for the long view of democracy in America, circa Nov. 8. Politics – and democracy – go way back in the Northwest. Historians point to the...
SEATTLE, WA
kezi.com

November 2022 local ballot measure results

Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Two Extraordinary Scenic Drives Along a Wild Stretch of Oregon Coast

Sometimes (some may say more often than that), the weather just does not cooperate on a trip to the Oregon coast. But even if it is in a really good, sunny mood and disposition, you may want to see a large swath of it in one sitting. A nice drive will fit this bill nicely.
YACHATS, OR
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
75K+
Followers
83K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy