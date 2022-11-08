ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2025 4-star LB Madden Faraimo discusses USC, Penn State as recruiting process picks up

By Chad Simmons
 3 days ago
Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

Four-star linebacker Madden Faraimo spoke with On3 about his recruiting process and interest in Penn State and USC. He is a top-25 overall prospect in the 2025 On3 Consensus.

