leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man jailed for failure to appear on 12th drinking charge
A Leesburg man was arrested this past week after failing to appear in court for his 12th drinking in public charge. Joseph Edward Seaton, 64, had been issued his 12th municipal ordinance ticket in the last three years for possessing and consuming alcohol on public grounds. He was due to appear in court on Aug. 24.
leesburg-news.com
Man arrested at Lee Motel after allegedly waving gun
Leesburg police arrested a man at the Lee Motel after a 911 caller reported seeing him in the parking lot waving a gun. When the officers arrived at the motel parking lot Monday morning, they found 38-year-old Miguel Angel Viruet. He told police he had been in the bathroom when...
leesburg-news.com
First-degree murder suspect from Pensacola nabbed at bar in Lake County
A Pensacola man on the run for first-degree murder in Escambia County was arrested early Saturday during a traffic stop at the Crazy Gator bar in Eustis. Jacob Monroe Colville, 29, was the third person arrested in connection with the Oct. 29 slaying of 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. An arrest warrant had been issued for Colville charging him with first-degree premeditated murder, and he was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Eustis police officer because the driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt. Colville possessed a trafficking quantity of drugs and a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest, according to the police report.
leesburg-news.com
Drooling Leesburg man charged with DUI after falling asleep behind wheel
A Leesburg man was charged with DUI after he reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle while stopped in the middle of a roadway in Tavares. Shortly after midnight Sunday, two Tavares police officers responded to a report of a white Hyundai stopped in the middle of Dora Avenue near Druid Place. The vehicle was occupied by 46-year-old Darren McCoy, of 155 Bayou Circle, Apt. 304, in Leesburg.
leesburg-news.com
Lake County man killed after crashing into tow truck on Florida Turnpike
A Lake County man was killed after crashing into a tow truck on the Florida Turnpike. The 53-year-old Groveland man had been at the wheel of a 2000 Isuzu Hombre at 5:44 a.m. Thursday southbound on the Florida Turnpike in Orange County when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tow truck and tow truck operator, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
leesburg-news.com
Walmart employee caught stealing merchandise and money from store
A 20-year-old employee of the Mount Dora Walmart admitted to stealing money from a cash register a day after being caught trying to walk out of the store with $600 in merchandise he didn’t pay for. Victor Luis Rosado, of 197 Mae St. in Eustis, was charged with grand...
leesburg-news.com
Daisy McCoy Hoffman
Daisy McCoy Hoffman was called to God’s heaven on November 4, 2022. Daisy McCoy was born on June 29, 1942, in Belzoni, Mississippi, daughter of Thomas Forrest McCoy and Daisy Marie Arant McCoy. Daisy McCoy graduated from Yazoo City High School in 1960. She then attended Jones County Junior...
leesburg-news.com
Sherry Lynn Simon
Sherry Lynn Simon of Tavares, Florida passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022. She was 72. Sherry was born in Waukegan, Illinois, on January 11, 1950, to her parents: Sanders and Ruby (Christian) Wheeler. Her family moved to Florida in 1958. She graduated from Tavares High School, where she met her husband of 49 years, Stephen Simon. Sherry was a homemaker that gave all her love and support to her family and friends. Sherry was a true patriot that supported her husband throughout his long career in the United States Marine Corps. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Nothing brought her more joy than her family. She put the needs of her family and friends before her own and possessed unwavering strength and resilience.
leesburg-news.com
Richard Laufman Marbry
Richard Laufman Marbry, 91, of Tavares, FL, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022. Richard was born in Robinson, Illinois, and was a Bus Station manager prior to his retirement. Richard is survived by his Son, William Michael Marbry of Wellington, FL.
leesburg-news.com
DeSantis’ pick wins election to Lake County School District 2 seat
In a closely watched election for the Lake County School Board District 2 seat the governor’s pick, Tyler Brandeburg defeated Jim Miller with 75,478 votes to Miller’s 55,472 votes. The percentage was 57.64 percent for Brandeburg and 42.36 percent for Miller. Brandeburg won despite Miller raising $51,300 to...
