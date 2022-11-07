Sherry Lynn Simon of Tavares, Florida passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022. She was 72. Sherry was born in Waukegan, Illinois, on January 11, 1950, to her parents: Sanders and Ruby (Christian) Wheeler. Her family moved to Florida in 1958. She graduated from Tavares High School, where she met her husband of 49 years, Stephen Simon. Sherry was a homemaker that gave all her love and support to her family and friends. Sherry was a true patriot that supported her husband throughout his long career in the United States Marine Corps. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Nothing brought her more joy than her family. She put the needs of her family and friends before her own and possessed unwavering strength and resilience.

TAVARES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO