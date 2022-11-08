Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Serif overhauls whole Affinity range, adds new iPad Publisher
Affinity Photo 2, Affinity Designer 2, and Affinity Publisher 2 have all been launched by Serif for the Mac and iPad, with reworked interfaces, new features, and new licensing options. Serif has already been steadily rolling out new features and performance updates to each of its art and image apps....
Apple Insider
Bad Bunny named Apple Music Artist of the Year 2022
In previous years, Apple has singled out several musicians under categories such as Global Artist of the Year, and breakthrough artist. So far for 2022, Apple has chosen to single out solely Bad Bunny. "We're thrilled to celebrate the achievements of Bad Bunny, whose influence on every corner of culture...
Apple Insider
Paperlike 2.1 review: Apple Pencil & iPad use feels more like writing on paper
If you're craving a more natural writing and drawing experience on iPad, nothing will get you closer than Paperlike 2.1. I don't keep it a secret that my favorite Apple product is the iPad. It always has been. I've never been much of a smartphone user, and as I get older, I find myself drifting away from using my iMac in my downtime.
Apple Insider
Action mode shown off in latest iPhone 14 Pro promo
Apple commissioned a short video showing off the iPhone 14 Pro Action mode in four situations that typically require a gimbal. Action mode is a feature available in iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models that offer incredible video stabilization. It is a separate video feature that must be toggled on, and it reduces the recorded resolution to 2.8K.
Apple Insider
Apple updates firmware for AirPods, original AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
Following an update to AirPods Pro 2 firmware, Apple has followed suit with the rest of the currently shipping AirPods lineup. The update -- 5B58 -- is meant to fix bug fixes and improvements. As usual, Apple hasn't provided give further information than that. Thursday's update follows a release earlier...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra Full Review: An Ultra Regret?
Before Apple announced their new Apple Watch lineup this year, I heard rumors that there was going to be a new redesigned titanium model that would be a departure from the tried and true design of the "Series 0"-Series 8. Well, lo and behold: that turned out to be true! When I saw its reveal trailer, showcasing how rugged and long-lasting it was, I was intrigued. Then, to finish up the usual polished presentation that Apple always do, they announced the name: Apple Watch Ultra. Immediately, I knew that I HAD to get my hands on it and try it out, so I preordered the same day t secure a launch day release (Friday, September 23rd)!
Apple Insider
Spotify debuts new Apple Watch app experience
The Spotify Apple Watch app has been updated with larger controls, swipe gestures, and a better library view. Spotify has been busy updating the Apple Watch experience for its app. After streaming was temporarily broken by an errant watchOS update, the company has rolled out a handful of user-focused features.
Apple Insider
Paid checkmarks on Twitter roll out in new subscription plan
Twitter has officially rolled out its revamped Twitter Blue subscription, including a verified checkmark for all subscribers. Previously, the monthly subscription cost $3.99, but the price has increased to $7.99 under the new leadership of Elon Musk. Although users pay the company for premium features, it only partially removes advertising....
Apple Insider
New Plugable USB-C dock supports four external displays on M1 Macs
Plugable's new Quad HDMI adapter lets Apple users add up to four external displays on a M1 Mac -- with some caveats. Plugable says that its new USB to HDMI adapter is excellent for multitasking or extending a workspace. Connected via a single USB-C cable, the dock supports four monitors, each at a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels at 60Hz or lower.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Emergency SOS, Twitter chaos, Apple's Freeform in beta
Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14 is almost here, brainstorming app Freeform is now in beta, and Twitter is in meltdown, all on the AppleInsider podcast. It's hard to get away from the chaos happening with Twitter, but this week's AppleInsider podcast might be the distraction you need. That's because all of the great news this week seems to revolve around enjoying yourself on your iPhone, iPad and Mac.
Apple Insider
How to curate your own news service with the best RSS apps
Apple News is a decent news aggregator, but it's very limited. To fully customize your news with even the most obscure sources, you need an RSS newsreader app. RSS is the internet feature that...
Apple Insider
Apple tests lyrics for the Apple Music web player
Apple is preparing to expandApple Music on the web by adding song lyrics, putting it in line with the native app. On beta.music.apple.com, people can now see live lyrics added to songs. Clicking on...
Apple Insider
Early Black Friday MacBook Pro price war rages on, 14-inch models from $1,599
Back in stock at $400 off in your choice of Space Gray or Silver, this model features Apple's M1 Pro chip with an 8-core CPU and 14-core GPU. We haven't seen it go lower than this price, so if you're looking to pick up a machine right away, Amazon's14-inch promo is the cheapest available at press time.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Nov. 9: 20% off at eBay, original AirPods Pro for $160, 25% off TwelveSouth BookBook collection, more
Wednesday's best deals include $118 off a 34-inch Alienware QD-OLED monitor, Apple TV HD for $77, $50 off Razer Kaira gaming headset, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and...
Apple Insider
Apple releases iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, macOS Ventura 13.0.1 with bug fixes
Apple has released iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, and macOS Ventura 13.0.1 with bug fixes, minus the expected iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite feature. The new updates were expected as there was an ongoing issue with Apple's ad network that needed an update to address. Speculation suggested that Emergency SOS via Satellite would be activated in iPhone 14 models with this update, but that hasn't arrived yet.
Apple Insider
Bring HomeKit to your Christmas tree with Festavia string lights
Just in time for the holidays, new Philips Hue Festavia string lights offer a smart decoration experience thanks to the companion app. Philips Hue Festavia includes 250 mini smart LEDs attached to a 20-meter...
Apple Insider
Apple's M2 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD is $200 off right now, in stock
Save $200 on Apple's upgradedMacBook Air that's equipped with the M2 chip with a 10-core GPU, plus a 512GB SSD (double the amount of storage found in the standard model). Save $200 on this...
Apple Insider
Musk Twitter mayhem continues with short-lived grey checkmark
Elon Musk planned to let users purchase a blue verified checkmark as part of Twitter Blue, then rolled out a separate label to identify actual verified accounts. Hours later, the revision was rolled back.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Nov. 10: $800 M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro, $100 off M2 MacBook Air, more
Thursday's best deals include 40% off Eero Pro 6E router 3-pack, $420 off M1 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro, $100 off Dyson V12 vacuum, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts...
