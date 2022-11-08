2024 top-100 WR Jordan Anderson is impressed by USC

The #8 UCLA Bruins are 6-0 against the Long Beach State Beach since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. UCLA has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Long Beach State at 11 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins won both of their matches against the Beach last season (100-79 and 96-78) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO