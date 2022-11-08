ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2024 top-100 WR Jordan Anderson is impressed by USC

By Chad Simmons
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XraFN_0j3JgSsX00
Chad Simmons/On3

Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan four-star wide receiver Jordan Anderson spoke with On3 about his interest in USC and his recruitment. Anderson is the No. 94 overall prospect in the 2024 On3 Consensus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Watch UCLA vs. Long Beach State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

The #8 UCLA Bruins are 6-0 against the Long Beach State Beach since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. UCLA has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Long Beach State at 11 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins won both of their matches against the Beach last season (100-79 and 96-78) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC

When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker

The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for quarterfinal round OC games Friday, Nov. 11

It’s a big night of high school football as the quarterfinal round of the CIF playoffs takes place for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Lakewood vs. Redondo Union, CIF Football

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Lakewood and Redondo Union High Schools are separated by 20 miles, mostly on Interstate 405, but these two football programs have taken very different roads to the CIF Southern Section Division 8 quarterfinals. After a slow...
LAKEWOOD, CA
247Sports

Signing Day: Four-star guard Silas Demary Jr. inks with USC hoops

Four-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr. was the first player in the 2023 recruiting class to commit to USC basketball. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Demary, who chose the Trojans over hometown North Carolina State as well as St. John’s and Virginia Commonwealth a month ago, confirmed his choice Wednesday morning when he signed his National Letter of Intent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
High School Football PRO

Los Angeles, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Verdugo Hills High School football team will have a game with Crenshaw High School on November 10, 2022, 19:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Local Volleyball Teams Eliminated From CIF Playoffs

First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Polytechnic varsity girls’ volleyball team made an excellent run in the CIF-SS Division IV playoffs but fell just short of a championship appearance after losing at Saugus, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16, in a semifinal match on Saturday.
PASADENA, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA women’s basketball freshman guards lead the way in new season

After a 36-point victory to open the season, the Bruins and their top-ranked recruiting class in the country will take the court again Thursday. UCLA women’s basketball (1-0) is set to face UC Riverside (0-1) at home in its second game of the season. The matchup marks the teams’ 14th matchup win history, with Riverside garnering wins most recently in 1972 and 1973.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

The Best of L.A. Cannabis 2022

It’s time for our favorite L.A. cannabis picks for 2022 after another great year. The list includes everything from prerolls to parties. Regardless of what on the list you choose to partake in, we can promise you a good time. Best Preroll – Cali-X Preroll. We haven’t mentioned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass Moves Ahead Of Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED, 4:46 PM: Karen Bass has surpassed Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. New totals from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office show Bass ahead by 4,384 votes – 50.38% to Caruso’s 49.62%. Going into today, Caruso led by 2,695 votes. PREVIOUS UPDATE, Nov. 10: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Los Angeles mayoral race: Karen Bass vs. Rick Caruso

Congresswoman Karen Bass (37th Congressional District- South Los Angeles, Mid City Los Angeles, West Los Angeles, and Culver City) is in a close race with real estate developer Rick Caruso, who is the developer and owner of The Grove, to become the mayor of Los Angeles. In June’s primary election, Bass received 43.1 percent of the vote to Caruso’s 36 percent of the vote.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
75K+
Followers
83K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy