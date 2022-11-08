Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Morristown & Area’s 2022 Election ResultsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
5 Morris County Open Space Projects Recommended for FundingMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown GreenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morris County Commissioners Present 2023 Capital Spending PlanMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
advertisernewssouth.com
WSUS, WNNJ personalities plan to ‘Stuff the Bus’
WSUS and WNNJ radio personalities will spearhead the Stuff the Bus campaign against hunger in Sussex County for the 15th year in a row. ShopRite will join Lakeland Bank once again this year to host this annual event which benefits the Sussex County Social Services Food Pantry. Donations of non-perishable...
Mary Fontoura, wife of the Essex County sheriff, dies at 79
They met at a place called “The Alibi,” a strange choice perhaps for a guy who would become cop. Her name was Mary and from the start, Armando Fontoura, a former Newark police officer who now serves as sheriff of Essex County, said he was smitten. “It was...
advertisernewssouth.com
Center for Prevention has new director of Clinical Services
Christine Michlik, LPC, LCADC, ACS, CCS, has been appointed as the new Director of Clinical Services for The Center for Prevention & Counseling, a nonprofit agency in Newton. The Center provides various clinical and non-clinical services for Sussex County adolescent and adult residents with substance use disorders. She earned her...
American Christmas in Mt. Vernon Delights Kids and Families
Walk through a real workshop to see how much of the city's holiday décor is made at American Christmas in Mount Vernon.
Paterson animal shelter rescues emaciated dog wandering streets for help
An animal shelter in Paterson, New Jersey rescued an emaciated dog who was wandering the streets for help.
Commercial Filming In Glen Ridge Seeks Talent, Pays $450/Day
A commercial for a package delivery monitoring system is filming in North Jersey, and seeking models and speakers to give testimonials for up to $450 a day. Filming Nov. 21 in Glen Ridge, the production is in search of anyone to give a testimonial between ages 30 and 75, and models between ages 30 and 70.
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen County
If there is one thing that New Jersey is great at, it's Italian food. Our state has one of the richest histories of Italian-American cuisine, and if you ask me, it's home to the best pizza in America. (Sorry, New York.)
4 great places for split pea soup in NJ
One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
railernews.org
Opinion: Review of the best pizza in Newton
Whenever families tend to get tired of cooking, one of the safest and easiest options for a meal is pizza. Pizza is very popular around Newton, there are currently nine pizza places around town. Many gas stations sell pizza as well, such as Jumpstart, Caseys and Conoco. I love eating pizza for meals, my favorite part of pizza is, you can eat it warm for dinner and then eat it cold for lunch the next day.
Why are people seeing a 6-foot teddy bear walking across NJ?
So I’m scrolling through the New Jersey subreddit and I came across a curious mystery. Reddit user preshe8it posted this question:. “What costume is this and why is this person wearing it walking down rt 24 on. 11/7/2022?”. Route 24 runs from Morris County into Essex County. The stretch...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 26-Oct.2, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Thrillist
This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights
It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but with November in full swing, holiday season is fast approaching and we're ready to immerse ourselves in all kinds of festivities. If you are in New Jersey and love twinkling lights, the Winter Walk is probably your best option to get settled in the holiday spirit. Starting from November 20 and through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
School Bus Carrying Students Returning From Field Trip Crashes On PIP In Stony Point
State police are investigating after a school bus carrying students on a field trip swerved to avoid another bus and crashed into a guide rail on a busy Hudson Valley roadway. The crash took place in Rockland County around 12:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point.
New York Firefighter Hit By Car Putting Out Fire In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley volunteer firefighter was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while battling a blaze. On Thursday, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Orange County. One firefighter was injured. Firefighters Battle Blaze In Orange County, New York. Firefighters responded to...
thedigestonline.com
Hundreds of Records and Music Collectibles at The Maplewood Record Fair
Throughout the years, records have fallen into obscurity as the digital age of music loomed into prominence. However, to some, vinyl has remained the preferred outlet for music listening. Many prefer the crisp sound that comes with running a record on a turntable, while others prefer the aesthetics and art associated with vinyl. Some are even opposed to digital music and streaming. Whatever it may be, the last half decade has proven that vinyl has earned its place back in our music scene.
Police: Ex-Con, 73, From Hudson Jailed For Assaulting Bergen Group Home Resident With Cane
A 73-year-old Hudson County woman with a lengthy criminal history whacked a resident at a Bergen County home for people with disabilities with a wooden cane during a fight that got physical, authorities charged. Frieda McPherson of Jersey City has had dozens of charges brought against her over nearly three...
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree spends night in Suffern
The NYC Thruway Authority posted photos on Twitter saying the tree spent most of the day on the Thruway yesterday on its way from Queensbury to NYC.
New Jersey man accused of calling cops on Black girl killing lanternflies
CALDWELL, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey mom is angry after she says a white neighbor called police on her young Black daughter while the girl was outside killing lanternflies. The incident happened in a neighborhood in Caldwell back on Oct. 22. “There is a little Black woman walking and spraying stuff on the sidewalks […]
If Your House Looks Like This Already You Need Help
I'm sorry but the second week of November is too soon be roasting chestnuts on an open fire. The holiday season is upon us which is hard to stomach since it is not even Thanksgiving yet. Christmas is all around the Hudson Valley already. Stores are selling ugly Christmas sweaters, Starbucks brought out their limited edition cups, stores are playing Christmas song and some houses are even starting to decorate.
advertisernewssouth.com
Joe Guerriero exhibit will run through Jan. 23, 2023 at SCCC
“Still Waiting for Normal: Cuba and the United States,” a photography exhibition by documentary photographer and filmmaker Joe Guerriero, opened on Nov. 11, and run through Jan. 23, 2023, at the Sussex County Community College Art Gallery. An opening reception will be held on Nov. 18 from 6-8 p.m.....
