Newton, NJ

WSUS, WNNJ personalities plan to ‘Stuff the Bus’

WSUS and WNNJ radio personalities will spearhead the Stuff the Bus campaign against hunger in Sussex County for the 15th year in a row. ShopRite will join Lakeland Bank once again this year to host this annual event which benefits the Sussex County Social Services Food Pantry. Donations of non-perishable...
Center for Prevention has new director of Clinical Services

Christine Michlik, LPC, LCADC, ACS, CCS, has been appointed as the new Director of Clinical Services for The Center for Prevention & Counseling, a nonprofit agency in Newton. The Center provides various clinical and non-clinical services for Sussex County adolescent and adult residents with substance use disorders. She earned her...
4 great places for split pea soup in NJ

One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
Opinion: Review of the best pizza in Newton

Whenever families tend to get tired of cooking, one of the safest and easiest options for a meal is pizza. Pizza is very popular around Newton, there are currently nine pizza places around town. Many gas stations sell pizza as well, such as Jumpstart, Caseys and Conoco. I love eating pizza for meals, my favorite part of pizza is, you can eat it warm for dinner and then eat it cold for lunch the next day.
This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights

It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but with November in full swing, holiday season is fast approaching and we're ready to immerse ourselves in all kinds of festivities. If you are in New Jersey and love twinkling lights, the Winter Walk is probably your best option to get settled in the holiday spirit. Starting from November 20 and through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
Hundreds of Records and Music Collectibles at The Maplewood Record Fair

Throughout the years, records have fallen into obscurity as the digital age of music loomed into prominence. However, to some, vinyl has remained the preferred outlet for music listening. Many prefer the crisp sound that comes with running a record on a turntable, while others prefer the aesthetics and art associated with vinyl. Some are even opposed to digital music and streaming. Whatever it may be, the last half decade has proven that vinyl has earned its place back in our music scene.
If Your House Looks Like This Already You Need Help

I'm sorry but the second week of November is too soon be roasting chestnuts on an open fire. The holiday season is upon us which is hard to stomach since it is not even Thanksgiving yet. Christmas is all around the Hudson Valley already. Stores are selling ugly Christmas sweaters, Starbucks brought out their limited edition cups, stores are playing Christmas song and some houses are even starting to decorate.
Joe Guerriero exhibit will run through Jan. 23, 2023 at SCCC

“Still Waiting for Normal: Cuba and the United States,” a photography exhibition by documentary photographer and filmmaker Joe Guerriero, opened on Nov. 11, and run through Jan. 23, 2023, at the Sussex County Community College Art Gallery. An opening reception will be held on Nov. 18 from 6-8 p.m.....
