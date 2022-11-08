Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Is Top Lithium Stock Albemarle a Buy After Reiterating Its Highly Profitable Outlook?
Shares of top lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) are up 19 % over the last one-year stretch, obliterating the 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Why? Thank the electric vehicle (EV) market, which has an insatiable appetite for lithium right now. Albemarle is rapidly scaling up its operations to try and feed the beast.
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Defense Stocks
In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities, off about 18.8% and shares of American States Water off about 4.3% on the day. Also lagging the market Friday are...
NASDAQ
Utilities Earnings Mixed in Q3: ETFs in Focus
The utilities sector has come up with mostly decent results this earnings season. 96.4% of S&P utilities companies in the sector have reported. About 63% beat on bottom line and 92.6% surpassed the top-line estimates, per the Earnings Trends issued on Nov 9, 2022. Earnings in Focus. In early November,...
NASDAQ
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Tired of Rising Interest Rates? Profit from Them Via BDCs!
A rising-rates environment can be scary. After years of lasting euphoria in the markets, the time many investors had feared coming (and many hadn't even fathomed was possible in the first place) has already become the norm. Who would have thought that near-zero rates wouldn't be sustainable forever, right?. In...
NASDAQ
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Paccar (PCAR) Stock
Paccar (PCAR) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
NASDAQ
My Top Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Electric vehicles are a hot investment topic, and for good reason: Precedence Research estimates that the market could balloon from roughly $200 billion this year to as much as $1.1 trillion by 2030. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the first mover, and various new companies are trying to follow in its footsteps.
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Nu Holdings' (NU) Stock in Q3 Earnings?
Nu Holdings Ltd. NU is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14, after market close. Let’s check out the expectations in detail. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating growth of 3.4% from the previous quarter’s reading. The top line is likely to have benefited from higher purchase volumes, product upsell as well as cross sell, customer additions and an average revenue per active customer (ARPAC) expansion.
NASDAQ
Does Shopify’s (NYSE:SHOP) Growth Make Up for Its Net Losses?
Do you recall how online shopping evolved during the pandemic? For those of us with non-critical jobs, staying the majority of the time inside our homes meant requiring goods to be delivered to our doorstep. Suddenly, everyone and their mother ran an e-shop, and that's why Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) was one of the biggest beneficiaries at the time. The pandemic has largely faded nowadays, and while many had expected Shopify's performance to relax from its record, pandemic-driven results, the company has grown further. Yet, despite its solid growth, Shopify's lack of profitability fails to inspire investors.
NASDAQ
Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
Why Roblox Stock Slumped This Week
Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) sank as much as 18.5% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The online gaming platform posted third-quarter earnings results that disappointed Wall Street, leading investors to sell their shares in the days following. As of 1:16 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 11, the stock is down 11% this week.
NASDAQ
Why Momentive (MNTV) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Momentive (MNTV) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
NASDAQ
RH (RH) Stock Jumps 11.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
RH (RH) shares ended the last trading session 11.5% higher at $282.56. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% gain over the past four weeks. RH as well as other housing market-related stocks...
NASDAQ
Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Sanofi & Target
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Sanofi (SNY) and Target Corporation (TGT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 13.5% to 31% to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income
This year has been a challenging one for investors. The S&P 500 is down more than 21%. It could decline even further if we head into a recession. However, challenges bring opportunities. One of those is that dividend yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices. Because of that, this year's sell-off is providing income investors with the opportunity to lock in higher yields in some of the best dividend stocks.
NASDAQ
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock: Can it Still Energize Investors’ Portfolios?
Last week, hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported dismal third-quarter results, inviting a slew of price target cuts by Wall Street analysts. That said, over 70% of analysts covering PLUG stock remain bullish as the company reaffirmed its long-term targets, while others see the possibility of the company over-promising and under-delivering.
NASDAQ
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
You shouldn't expect most investments to make you lots of money right away. Most of the time, investing boils down to finding companies and stocks that can deliver wealth-building results in the long run. The history books are packed with tremendous winners that spent many years in Wall Street's basement...
NASDAQ
Why Managed Futures ETFs Surged in 2022
2022 has been a very challenging year for investors as most major asset classes are down significantly and there have been very few places to hide. One small area that has managed to shine is managed futures. Managed futures ETFs offer these hedge fund strategies to individual investors in a...
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy
In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.7%. Within the sector, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.2% and 10.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.4% on the day, and down 25.63% year-to-date. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is down 34.92% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 49.47% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and WBD make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
NASDAQ
Charles River (CRAI) Stock Rises 3.8% on Q3 Earnings Beat
CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Solid full-year revenue guidance might have impressed investors as the stock has risen 3.8% since the earnings release on Nov 3. For 2022, on a constant-currency basis relative to 2021, Charles River raised its revenue guidance between $600 million and $608 million (prior view: $585 million and $605 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is, however, pegged below the updated guided range at $595.35 million.
