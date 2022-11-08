Shell Oyster Bar has been satisfying seafood cravings for almost 80 years and has no plans to stop shucking any time soon. The small restaurant, located at the corner of North Monroe Street and FAMU Way, was opened in 1945 in the shell of an old gas station, and it quickly garnered a reputation as Tallahassee’s best place for bivalves. Customers seemed to enjoy Shell’s relaxed and inviting atmosphere almost as much as they did the seafood. At the Shell Oyster Bar, all are welcome.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO