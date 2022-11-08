Read full article on original website
Building on a Strong Foundation
As I write this, the search-and-rescue effort continues in the area of our state ravaged by Hurricane Ian, even as the storm recedes from headlines throughout most of the nation. In Florida, however, images from scenes created by a hurricane that tossed businesses, homes and livelihoods about like dandelion seeds are enduring.
NOËL, NOËL
During the holiday season, Tallahasseans should be on the lookout for Noël. Not Father Noël, but Noël Wan, a new associate professor of harp and entrepreneurship at the Florida State University College of Music. This young, internationally accomplished harpist now calls Tallahassee home and can be found...
Out of Ethiopia
“Style” is defined as the quality that sets one apart from others. It is particular to that person, making them distinctive. Oftentimes, it can be a spontaneous melding of personality and worldview, life’s work on display and a lens through which to view their personal relationships. In the...
Glass Menagerie
St. John’s Episcopal Church houses one of the most prominent collections of traditional stained-glass windows in Northwest Florida. Large vertical displays line the chapel with imagery significant to the Christian faith. Such imagery has been used in churches for hundreds of years to connect parishioners with the saints and stories of the past.
Fashion Sense, Business Acumen
Put three smart, driven, bigger-than-life entrepreneurs in a room, and what do you get? In the case of Calynne Hill, Hettie Spooner and Lindsay Elliott — the eponymous principals of Tallahassee’s Hill Spooner & Elliott real estate agency — what you get is something that feels a lot like love.
Frozen in Time
Shell Oyster Bar has been satisfying seafood cravings for almost 80 years and has no plans to stop shucking any time soon. The small restaurant, located at the corner of North Monroe Street and FAMU Way, was opened in 1945 in the shell of an old gas station, and it quickly garnered a reputation as Tallahassee’s best place for bivalves. Customers seemed to enjoy Shell’s relaxed and inviting atmosphere almost as much as they did the seafood. At the Shell Oyster Bar, all are welcome.
Christmases Past
From grand parties spilling over with eggnog and honey ham to children huddled under the covers, feigning sleep and listening for hooves overhead, Christmas traditions are as varied as those who celebrate the yuletide holiday. As families grow, so do their traditions. Some fall by the wayside, and some shift...
Waxing Nostalgic
For thousands of years, people have made candles for practical reasons. They were the only source of light, illuminating homes and places of worship. “They didn’t have electricity, and candles were lighting for the everyday person,” said Janine Heiney, who teaches candle-making classes and leads demonstrations at Tallahassee’s Mission San Luis. “They were a huge part of mission life.”
