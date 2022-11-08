Inherent in people may be impulses toward compassion and charity, impulses that are activated more often than not by experiences and circumstances. On June 2, Lou Gehrig Day, I was moved to make a donation to the ALS Association, a nonprofit dedicated to finding a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the progressive neurodegenerative disease that ended the life of baseball’s Iron Horse. While I am a fan of baseball and a student of its history, my contribution was inspired only in part by a connection to the national pastime. It was triggered more so by an experience I had interviewing and writing about a man battling ALS. He told me he had never been a giver before he got to know others with the disease who are less fortunate than he — people without health insurance or nest eggs or supportive family. To those others, he began to give generously, and to me, he provided a powerful example. On the following pages, we profile a cross-section of nonprofits in an effort to inspire giving. The particular organizations described here may conform to your passions, or they may lead you to consider other causes that you would be comfortable supporting. The holidays can be a season of excess in a world full of exigencies. Why not give yourself the gift of the good feeling that comes with helping people you may never know? — Steve Bornhoft.

