Christmases Past
From grand parties spilling over with eggnog and honey ham to children huddled under the covers, feigning sleep and listening for hooves overhead, Christmas traditions are as varied as those who celebrate the yuletide holiday. As families grow, so do their traditions. Some fall by the wayside, and some shift...
NOËL, NOËL
During the holiday season, Tallahasseans should be on the lookout for Noël. Not Father Noël, but Noël Wan, a new associate professor of harp and entrepreneurship at the Florida State University College of Music. This young, internationally accomplished harpist now calls Tallahassee home and can be found...
Waxing Nostalgic
For thousands of years, people have made candles for practical reasons. They were the only source of light, illuminating homes and places of worship. “They didn’t have electricity, and candles were lighting for the everyday person,” said Janine Heiney, who teaches candle-making classes and leads demonstrations at Tallahassee’s Mission San Luis. “They were a huge part of mission life.”
Out of Ethiopia
“Style” is defined as the quality that sets one apart from others. It is particular to that person, making them distinctive. Oftentimes, it can be a spontaneous melding of personality and worldview, life’s work on display and a lens through which to view their personal relationships. In the...
Glass Menagerie
St. John’s Episcopal Church houses one of the most prominent collections of traditional stained-glass windows in Northwest Florida. Large vertical displays line the chapel with imagery significant to the Christian faith. Such imagery has been used in churches for hundreds of years to connect parishioners with the saints and stories of the past.
Deck Your Halls with Helpers
Ah, the holidays, the most wonderful time of the year. Until you remember the in-laws arrive in three weeks, your shopping list is nowhere near completed, the kids have multiple Christmas plays, you haven’t thought about a holiday menu, you have a huge client meeting approaching, and the ornaments are still covered in dust in the attic.
Fashion Sense, Business Acumen
Put three smart, driven, bigger-than-life entrepreneurs in a room, and what do you get? In the case of Calynne Hill, Hettie Spooner and Lindsay Elliott — the eponymous principals of Tallahassee’s Hill Spooner & Elliott real estate agency — what you get is something that feels a lot like love.
The Spirit of Giving
Inherent in people may be impulses toward compassion and charity, impulses that are activated more often than not by experiences and circumstances. On June 2, Lou Gehrig Day, I was moved to make a donation to the ALS Association, a nonprofit dedicated to finding a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the progressive neurodegenerative disease that ended the life of baseball’s Iron Horse. While I am a fan of baseball and a student of its history, my contribution was inspired only in part by a connection to the national pastime. It was triggered more so by an experience I had interviewing and writing about a man battling ALS. He told me he had never been a giver before he got to know others with the disease who are less fortunate than he — people without health insurance or nest eggs or supportive family. To those others, he began to give generously, and to me, he provided a powerful example. On the following pages, we profile a cross-section of nonprofits in an effort to inspire giving. The particular organizations described here may conform to your passions, or they may lead you to consider other causes that you would be comfortable supporting. The holidays can be a season of excess in a world full of exigencies. Why not give yourself the gift of the good feeling that comes with helping people you may never know? — Steve Bornhoft.
The Joy of Running
Most folks these days think of politics as a toxic pool best avoided. I couldn’t disagree more. I found running for office to be a worthwhile experience on many fronts. In fact, I would offer anyone considering a run three reasons to jump headfirst into the deep end and do it.
Building on a Strong Foundation
As I write this, the search-and-rescue effort continues in the area of our state ravaged by Hurricane Ian, even as the storm recedes from headlines throughout most of the nation. In Florida, however, images from scenes created by a hurricane that tossed businesses, homes and livelihoods about like dandelion seeds are enduring.
Scale Insects are Lions in Winter
One of the many beneficial changes associated with the cooler season in the Tallahassee area is the severe reduction in insect activity. Unlike grasshoppers and other pest species, which leave eggs and then die, the scale insects continue to operate. Their pace of life is slowed by the cold, but they remain active as tiny plant vampires hiding in the protective foliage.
A Midtown Renovation to the Nines!
Historic charm! Built in 1933 and truly one of the most unusual homes in Tallahassee, this four-bedroom, three-bath, 3,208-square-foot brick Tudor-style home in Midtown was recently renovated by Renowned Restorations. The contractor maintained the home’s original charm while offering many modern upgrades. The eight-month restoration started with big ticket items, including a new roof and abatement of old asbestos shingles, a new HVAC system and a tankless water heater, but the upgrades didn’t stop there. Renowned Restorations continued with new electrical and plumbing in the kitchen, family bathroom, master bath, bedroom and many other areas. The transformation of this house is like no other, and you can’t beat the location in the heart of Tallahassee, close to TMH, downtown, many local restaurants and shopping. Charming, to say the least!
Frozen in Time
Shell Oyster Bar has been satisfying seafood cravings for almost 80 years and has no plans to stop shucking any time soon. The small restaurant, located at the corner of North Monroe Street and FAMU Way, was opened in 1945 in the shell of an old gas station, and it quickly garnered a reputation as Tallahassee’s best place for bivalves. Customers seemed to enjoy Shell’s relaxed and inviting atmosphere almost as much as they did the seafood. At the Shell Oyster Bar, all are welcome.
Wood, Gas or Electric
Fireplaces are inviting and purposeful. They not only keep us warm on chilly evenings but become a natural focal point in any room. With numerous types of fireplaces, it’s vital to assess your needs before purchasing a new one. Whether adding a fireplace to new construction or an existing house, the range of options is dazzling, trending from sleek, linear models to traditional mantel designs.
