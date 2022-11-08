Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
Spiritual Writing from Inspiration to Publication 2nd Edition Releases December 5, 2022
Bestselling author, publisher, former literary agent, and intuitive writing coach Deborah Levine Herman combines the spiritual journey with the writer’s path in a timely book. Stockbridge, MA – The nonfiction book, Spiritual Writing from Inspiration to Publication: 2nd Edition, releases December 5, 2022. Written by Deborah Levine Herman, a...
getnews.info
Fahrenheit Classified: Resurrection hand-picked for a film adaptation project
Author Tavares Rankins’ Fahrenheit Classified: Resurrection has been selected by DreamBooks for a film adaptation project. DreamBooks has always been helping authors in getting their dreams fulfilled. Their quarterly submission of projects in different genres helps film studios get stories in various genres. Fahrenheit Classified: Resurrection has been recently chosen by DreamBooks Media Professionals for a film adaptation project.
getnews.info
Self-Publishing company MindStir Media expands press release and media mention offers to include major publications like Forbes, GQ, Us Weekly, and beyond
MindStir Media, an award-winning self-publishing company based in New Hampshire and providing services for writers around the world, has launched an expanded press release program to help authors promote their works in major media publications. As part of the company’s self-publishing packages, authors receive a premium press release and distribution...
getnews.info
Ich Cha – A beautiful handmade-textile store promoting the idea of conscious living
Ich Cha works with block printing, weaving communities, and not-for-profit organizations to promote women’s empowerment and preservation of India’s traditional crafts. With these master craftspeople, we aim to create thoughtful treasures for your home and soul. New York, USA – Ich Cha is a well-known store of textile...
getnews.info
Stay at Home Mom Writes Children’s Book Contributing to the Legacy of distinguished businessman and philanthropist, Mr. William Kaplan
The early morning wake-ups, preparing kids for school, homemaking, running her businesses, volunteering, and everything in between, did not stop Sandy Bastien, wife to Pierre and mom of five, from writing her first children’s book that captured the joy and excitement found in the place called the Newburgh Armory Unity Center.
Comments / 0