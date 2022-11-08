ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spiritual Writing from Inspiration to Publication 2nd Edition Releases December 5, 2022

Bestselling author, publisher, former literary agent, and intuitive writing coach Deborah Levine Herman combines the spiritual journey with the writer’s path in a timely book. Stockbridge, MA – The nonfiction book, Spiritual Writing from Inspiration to Publication: 2nd Edition, releases December 5, 2022. Written by Deborah Levine Herman, a...
Fahrenheit Classified: Resurrection hand-picked for a film adaptation project

Author Tavares Rankins’ Fahrenheit Classified: Resurrection has been selected by DreamBooks for a film adaptation project. DreamBooks has always been helping authors in getting their dreams fulfilled. Their quarterly submission of projects in different genres helps film studios get stories in various genres. Fahrenheit Classified: Resurrection has been recently chosen by DreamBooks Media Professionals for a film adaptation project.
Self-Publishing company MindStir Media expands press release and media mention offers to include major publications like Forbes, GQ, Us Weekly, and beyond

MindStir Media, an award-winning self-publishing company based in New Hampshire and providing services for writers around the world, has launched an expanded press release program to help authors promote their works in major media publications. As part of the company’s self-publishing packages, authors receive a premium press release and distribution...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Stay at Home Mom Writes Children’s Book Contributing to the Legacy of distinguished businessman and philanthropist, Mr. William Kaplan

The early morning wake-ups, preparing kids for school, homemaking, running her businesses, volunteering, and everything in between, did not stop Sandy Bastien, wife to Pierre and mom of five, from writing her first children’s book that captured the joy and excitement found in the place called the Newburgh Armory Unity Center.
NEWBURGH, NY

