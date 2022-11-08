Post-hurricane our landscapes are blank canvases awaiting renewal and reinvigoration. What better time to explore the Florida- Friendly Landscaping™ manner of gardening! Our yards are merely small models of the outside environment. The water we use, the fertilizers we apply, and the pesticides we spray have influences in and potentially outside our yards. The plants we select may also contribute to how much we use the aforementioned inputs. Our landscapes tend to change over time; especially after a hurricane – every problem is an opportunity! Florida- Friendly Landscaping™ offers common-sense principles that you should adopt now.

