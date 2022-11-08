Read full article on original website
Related
University of Florida
Starting over from scratch – the Florida-friendly landscaping™ way!
Post-hurricane our landscapes are blank canvases awaiting renewal and reinvigoration. What better time to explore the Florida- Friendly Landscaping™ manner of gardening! Our yards are merely small models of the outside environment. The water we use, the fertilizers we apply, and the pesticides we spray have influences in and potentially outside our yards. The plants we select may also contribute to how much we use the aforementioned inputs. Our landscapes tend to change over time; especially after a hurricane – every problem is an opportunity! Florida- Friendly Landscaping™ offers common-sense principles that you should adopt now.
University of Florida
When Disaster Strikes: How to Cleanup a Pesticide Spill
This week in Florida we are dealing with a late season hurricane. It’s very rare to have one like this so late, but as Floridian’s we have learned to expect the unexpected. You might be wondering how in the world does a hurricane relate to pesticide safety? Well dear reader let us find out how to prepare for When Disaster Strikes and learn How to Cleanup a Pesticide Spill.
University of Florida
A Landscape Guide for New Florida Residents
Florida is an unique and special place. No wonder why so many folks from other states move here! If you’ve recently moved to Florida and are struggling to understand your yard, use the resources outlined in this guide to help you get acquainted with your new environment. Get to...
University of Florida
UF economist: Ian/Nicole overlap complicates loss and damage assessments, reinforces need for post-storm reports
University of Florida economists continue to hone data sets and methods to improve predictions of the monetary losses to Florida agriculture with each extreme weather event. However, with westward-bound Hurricane Nicole – which came ashore as a hurricane but is now a tropical storm – impacting much of the same land area that category 4 Hurricane Ian swept through just a few weeks prior, the director of the UF/IFAS Economic Impact Analysis Program says the data her team references are less applicable to the current situation.
University of Florida
Weekly “What is it?”: Flamingos
Florida is known for its kitschy plastic lawn flamingos—a throwback to the 1950’s era of aspirational, semitropical suburban bliss. But if you head a little farther south, you get a lot more of the real thing. These elegant neon pink wading birds are the mascot and national bird of the Bahamas, due to their once-large (and now growing again) native populations.
University of Florida
UF/IFAS Extension relationships highlight community resilience after Hurricane Ian
Wakeful in early morning, cool air, clear sky, what would the morning sun bring to light and sight? Intensification, quick turns, bundling up loved ones and properties. The day after Hurricane Ian landed and revealed all the questions that needed answering. It is impossible to capture in words the frenetic energy and depth of emotion experienced by our communities in the wake of a catastrophic hurricane. In Southwest Florida, we felt it all. Either rising to scenes of destruction reminiscent of a battle zone or finding relief as we recognized ourselves as spared, offering thanks, while contemplating ‘why?’.
University of Florida
Escambia 4-H members learn by doing at 2022 Florida 4-H State Tailgating Contest
On Saturday, November 5, twenty 4-H members from throughout Florida – two from Escambia County – participated in the state’s sixth Florida 4-H Tailgating Contest at the UF/IFAS Animal Sciences Beef Unit at University of Florida in Gainesville. The contest was sponsored by Publix, National Beef and Sonny’s BBQ. Escambia County 4-H participants include Brooke Hoomes and Addie Manning. The Escambia County entrants also participated in the Escambia County 4-H Tailgate Day Camp in July.
Comments / 0