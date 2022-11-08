Readers’ Favorite recognizes Ruth Maille’s “The Power of Gratitude” in its annual international book award contest

Read full article on original website
Spiritual Writing from Inspiration to Publication 2nd Edition Releases December 5, 2022
Bestselling author, publisher, former literary agent, and intuitive writing coach Deborah Levine Herman combines the spiritual journey with the writer’s path in a timely book. Stockbridge, MA – The nonfiction book, Spiritual Writing from Inspiration to Publication: 2nd Edition, releases December 5, 2022. Written by Deborah Levine Herman, a...
Fahrenheit Classified: Resurrection hand-picked for a film adaptation project
Author Tavares Rankins’ Fahrenheit Classified: Resurrection has been selected by DreamBooks for a film adaptation project. DreamBooks has always been helping authors in getting their dreams fulfilled. Their quarterly submission of projects in different genres helps film studios get stories in various genres. Fahrenheit Classified: Resurrection has been recently chosen by DreamBooks Media Professionals for a film adaptation project.
Richard Pis AKA Ricky G Advocates for Community Development Through Art
Tattoo art has long been considered taboo in society. As a matter of fact, some countries continue to condemn those with tattoos on their skin, with some even going as far as branding them as “criminals” and “outcasts.” Yet despite these unfair labels and prejudice, these individuals have made extraordinary contributions to society, especially in making the community better. One such inspiring individual involved in meaningful civic engagements is Richard Pis.
Self-Publishing company MindStir Media expands press release and media mention offers to include major publications like Forbes, GQ, Us Weekly, and beyond
MindStir Media, an award-winning self-publishing company based in New Hampshire and providing services for writers around the world, has launched an expanded press release program to help authors promote their works in major media publications. As part of the company’s self-publishing packages, authors receive a premium press release and distribution...
Legacy Toys Launches New Subscription Game Crates to Bring More Fun to Holiday Gatherings
The company ensures subscribers get 2-5 unique board games monthly, quarterly, or bi-annually under adventure/strategy, family or party categories, and more. Legacy Toys, one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for four consecutive years according to Inc. magazine, introduces its new subscription game crates to bring the excitement back to family gatherings or get-togethers with friends this holiday season. The company believes that reunions with family and friends can be even more memorable when celebrated with family board games. To up the ante on board games, the company offers three different subscription choices to its patrons and new customers – one for teens and adults, one for kids 4 and up, and the other for families of all ages.
Movie Famed Patented DogTagPillBox launches Kickstarter Campaign
Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, This Patented DogTagPillBox has been Featured in Two Movies!. DogTagPillBox is an exciting new stainless steel pill box that has been featured in two movies so far, and it is now being released for the public. This patented pill box uses 316 stainless steel and it is not only stylish but also very practical. To release this dog tag pill box worldwide, its creators have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and they are welcoming generous community support and backing.
The Virginia Corbett Home Team Welcomes Twudian Simone Wallace On Board As Talent Acquisition & Development Director
Twudian Simone Wallace, with her extensive repertoire of skills and experience, joins the Virginia Corbett Home Team (VCHT) to utilize her love for real estate. VCHT is a one-stop shop for Mid Hudson Valley, New York Real Estate. Since its inception, VCHT has been an integral part of RE/MAX Town & Country, the most rapidly expanding RE/MAX brokerage in the world. The Virginia Corbett Home Team is ideally situated for continued growth and success thanks to the support of the well-known global company and the local presence of RE/MAX Town & Country.
Ich Cha – A beautiful handmade-textile store promoting the idea of conscious living
Ich Cha works with block printing, weaving communities, and not-for-profit organizations to promote women’s empowerment and preservation of India’s traditional crafts. With these master craftspeople, we aim to create thoughtful treasures for your home and soul. New York, USA – Ich Cha is a well-known store of textile...
Now on Kickstarter, A New Collection of Grandpa’s Short Stories for Children
Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, a collection of children’s short stories from real-life grandpa, Roger Williams. Phyllis Williams, the wife of the late Roger Wayne Williams, has announced an exciting crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to support the release of Grandpa’s Short Stories, a collection of children’s stories written by the late husband, father, and grandfather Roger Williams just before his passing.
Marseille’s ‘The Shell in the Shoes’ is nominated for an Oscar for Animated Film
To the delight of nostalgia lovers, Marcel the Sink in the Shoes is officially presented in the Animated Feature category at this year’s 95th Academy Awards. Those of us who have fallen deeply in love with this little shell since its debut in 2010 are thrilled, but also a bit old-fashioned given its long road to awards season. In addition to our new favorite skin films that bring our stop-motion characters into live action, Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood and the animated documentary Eternal Spring are also considered appropriate. Executive Committee of the Short and Feature Animated Films Department of the Film Academy.
Dolly Parton receives $100 million Bezos Award for Courage and Civility
Bezos said Dolly was chosen because she embodies the concepts of courage and civility so thoroughly.
