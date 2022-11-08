The company ensures subscribers get 2-5 unique board games monthly, quarterly, or bi-annually under adventure/strategy, family or party categories, and more. Legacy Toys, one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for four consecutive years according to Inc. magazine, introduces its new subscription game crates to bring the excitement back to family gatherings or get-togethers with friends this holiday season. The company believes that reunions with family and friends can be even more memorable when celebrated with family board games. To up the ante on board games, the company offers three different subscription choices to its patrons and new customers – one for teens and adults, one for kids 4 and up, and the other for families of all ages.

