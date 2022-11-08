Read full article on original website
Spiritual Writing from Inspiration to Publication 2nd Edition Releases December 5, 2022
Bestselling author, publisher, former literary agent, and intuitive writing coach Deborah Levine Herman combines the spiritual journey with the writer’s path in a timely book. Stockbridge, MA – The nonfiction book, Spiritual Writing from Inspiration to Publication: 2nd Edition, releases December 5, 2022. Written by Deborah Levine Herman, a...
Fahrenheit Classified: Resurrection hand-picked for a film adaptation project
Author Tavares Rankins’ Fahrenheit Classified: Resurrection has been selected by DreamBooks for a film adaptation project. DreamBooks has always been helping authors in getting their dreams fulfilled. Their quarterly submission of projects in different genres helps film studios get stories in various genres. Fahrenheit Classified: Resurrection has been recently chosen by DreamBooks Media Professionals for a film adaptation project.
Now on Kickstarter, A New Collection of Grandpa’s Short Stories for Children
Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, a collection of children’s short stories from real-life grandpa, Roger Williams. Phyllis Williams, the wife of the late Roger Wayne Williams, has announced an exciting crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to support the release of Grandpa’s Short Stories, a collection of children’s stories written by the late husband, father, and grandfather Roger Williams just before his passing.
Entertainment Exclusive: Actor Rene Rivera Latest Movies, The Juilliard School & the Actors Studio
Rene Rivera is an experienced and talented actor most known for his roles in Agent X featuring Sharon Stone, The Mentalist, Chop Shop, Dog, 911, Love in the LimelightNYPD Blue, The X-Files, Grey’s Anatomy, Brooklyn South, Enchanted Christmas, and more quality film & tv network productions. With talent, grace, experience, Actor Rene Rivera is constantly rising, evolving and a creating more notable works in the entertainment industry. Read below to find out more about Actor Rene Rivera and upcoming projects confirmed!
K. Pamba Features Murasta Master on the New Haiwezekani Single
Talented Kenyan artist, K. Pamba, announces the release of “Haiwezekani,” a new record featuring Murasta Master. Krissy Pamba, popularly known by the stage name, K. Pamba, is again looking to set the dancefloor on fire as she works with Murasta Master to drop another masterpiece in Haiwezekani. The new single will undoubtedly offer a unique experience for music lovers worldwide, as K. Pamba seeks to continue creating magic with her brand of Afro-Fusion that draws from a range of genres, including RnB and Reggae.
Self-Publishing company MindStir Media expands press release and media mention offers to include major publications like Forbes, GQ, Us Weekly, and beyond
MindStir Media, an award-winning self-publishing company based in New Hampshire and providing services for writers around the world, has launched an expanded press release program to help authors promote their works in major media publications. As part of the company’s self-publishing packages, authors receive a premium press release and distribution...
Ich Cha – A beautiful handmade-textile store promoting the idea of conscious living
Ich Cha works with block printing, weaving communities, and not-for-profit organizations to promote women’s empowerment and preservation of India’s traditional crafts. With these master craftspeople, we aim to create thoughtful treasures for your home and soul. New York, USA – Ich Cha is a well-known store of textile...
Movie Famed Patented DogTagPillBox launches Kickstarter Campaign
Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, This Patented DogTagPillBox has been Featured in Two Movies!. DogTagPillBox is an exciting new stainless steel pill box that has been featured in two movies so far, and it is now being released for the public. This patented pill box uses 316 stainless steel and it is not only stylish but also very practical. To release this dog tag pill box worldwide, its creators have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and they are welcoming generous community support and backing.
Legacy Toys Launches New Subscription Game Crates to Bring More Fun to Holiday Gatherings
The company ensures subscribers get 2-5 unique board games monthly, quarterly, or bi-annually under adventure/strategy, family or party categories, and more. Legacy Toys, one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for four consecutive years according to Inc. magazine, introduces its new subscription game crates to bring the excitement back to family gatherings or get-togethers with friends this holiday season. The company believes that reunions with family and friends can be even more memorable when celebrated with family board games. To up the ante on board games, the company offers three different subscription choices to its patrons and new customers – one for teens and adults, one for kids 4 and up, and the other for families of all ages.
23 Behind-The-Scenes Wedding Catastrophes That Venue Staff Witnessed In Horror
"Someone had taken a poop in the middle of the women's room floor, and NO ONE told us!"
Maintaining the "Magpie Murders" main title mystery: The clues, the murders and a bird masquerade
Rule No. 1 for a whodunit: Don't give away the ending too early. That goes double for PBS' "Magpie Murders" because of its mystery-within-a-mystery format. In the series, publisher Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) discovers that the final chapter (and therefore the solution) of the murder mystery she's editing is missing. What's worse, the novel's author Alan Conway (Conleth Hill) has also died, taking all answers with him. The "Magpie Murders" opening credits sequence encapsulates this dual narrative, traveling between the pages of the 1950s-set whodunit to the real-life mystery at the heart of the writer's death.
