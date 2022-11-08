Read full article on original website
Fahrenheit Classified: Resurrection hand-picked for a film adaptation project
Author Tavares Rankins’ Fahrenheit Classified: Resurrection has been selected by DreamBooks for a film adaptation project. DreamBooks has always been helping authors in getting their dreams fulfilled. Their quarterly submission of projects in different genres helps film studios get stories in various genres. Fahrenheit Classified: Resurrection has been recently chosen by DreamBooks Media Professionals for a film adaptation project.
Self-Publishing company MindStir Media expands press release and media mention offers to include major publications like Forbes, GQ, Us Weekly, and beyond
MindStir Media, an award-winning self-publishing company based in New Hampshire and providing services for writers around the world, has launched an expanded press release program to help authors promote their works in major media publications. As part of the company’s self-publishing packages, authors receive a premium press release and distribution...
Now on Kickstarter, A New Collection of Grandpa’s Short Stories for Children
Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, a collection of children’s short stories from real-life grandpa, Roger Williams. Phyllis Williams, the wife of the late Roger Wayne Williams, has announced an exciting crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to support the release of Grandpa’s Short Stories, a collection of children’s stories written by the late husband, father, and grandfather Roger Williams just before his passing.
Little Ruthie is here, and Nana is over the moon
On Mother’s Day, my son Greg, and his fiancé Melina, told me they were naming the baby girl they were expecting after me and also M
Stay at Home Mom Writes Children’s Book Contributing to the Legacy of distinguished businessman and philanthropist, Mr. William Kaplan
The early morning wake-ups, preparing kids for school, homemaking, running her businesses, volunteering, and everything in between, did not stop Sandy Bastien, wife to Pierre and mom of five, from writing her first children’s book that captured the joy and excitement found in the place called the Newburgh Armory Unity Center.
