Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
Eap Samneangkhemara Founder of TM Media Founded Meta Charity Association And SBC-K9 Academy in Cambodia
Dogs are loyal and best friends for humanity. According to this point, Eap Samneangkhemara, Founder of TM Media, started SBC-K9 Academy with the aim of training dogs with various skills to help. Human society, and especially dogs with disabilities, stray dogs will be cared for and raised. Eap Samneangkhemara says...
getnews.info
Sportlink Releases a Waterproof and Easy-Install Phone Holder Collection
Sportlink, a leading phone accessory company, launches multiple bicycle phone holder and iPhone car mount collections. The Sportlink bicycle phone holder with shockproof case is a great addition to the latest iPhone models and fits with the Sportlink phone mount. This unique case is sturdy and durable. It fits a bike mount that can withstand extreme conditions. It has a waterproof design that protects the phone from any damage. This case fits most bicycle handlebars and has a simple snap-on installation for quick mounting, making it an easy-to-use accessory for cyclists of all skill levels.
getnews.info
“New Business Centre” is helping kickstart new businesses
“New Business Centre,” is the only personalised new business platform. “New Business Centre” provides aspiring new business owners and entrepreneurs across the globe with sharp business acumen, tips to fast-track growth, and guidance to avoid fatal mistakes in one’s business journey. “Statistically, nearly 97% of all new...
getnews.info
STOCKROOM Releases Various Pieces of Modern Solid Oak Wood Furniture Suitable for Residential and Commercial Use
STOCKROOM unveils superior furniture made only from natural materials and meticulously handcrafted to ensure durability and long-lasting comfort. STOCKROOM is a high-end furniture shop that provides quality. They have many different pieces of furniture under their belt, such as tables, chairs, sofas, beds and bookshelves, just to name a few. Most of their furniture are designed by the best manufacturers, and they are widely known for their high standards of quality and luxury. They have been featured in many of the most famous magazines not only in Hong Kong but also in other parts of the world as well. The shop is ranked top 100 furniture shops and has the most beautiful and long-lasting furniture. In order to increase its popularity, they have opened their website in order to provide its customers with the best furniture at great prices. They also offer affordable shipping on most products pieces of furniture as well. In addition, all their products are sourced from manufacturers that are certified by the ISO 9001 Quality standard. They believe that their customers deserve nothing but the best, and so they are always trying to provide them with the best quality pieces of furniture at all times.
getnews.info
Great Secure Removals Ltd Launches Brand New Website to Bring Removals Services to Leicester and Surrounding Cities
Leicester-based Great Secure Removals provides a wide range of removal services to both residential and commercial customers. Based in Leicester, Great Secure Removals provides a wide range of removal services to both commercial and residential customers. The company has a crew of experts that are familiar with packing, loading, and transporting anything from little household things to large pieces of office equipment. Secure Removals is dedicated to providing a service that is not only safe and efficient, but also free of stress, which is why all of its personnel have undergone training in the most up-to-date health and safety regulations. This is the best Removals company Leicester for the clients.
getnews.info
Cleaning Express Rewarded the Workforce Development Award at the Royal Greenwich Business Awards 2022
One of London, England’s highest-rated cleaning companies, Cleaning Express, has won the Workforce Development Award at the Royal Greenwich Business Awards 2022. The awards ceremony took place on Friday, 7 October, to celebrate business excellence in Royal Greenwich. In total, over 12 categories, 230 companies showcased their skills and work.
getnews.info
A UK-based Company in Birmingham Has Launched a Revolutionary Platform to Reinvent How Brands Communicate with The Public
The Qiktell app takes online communication between businesses and consumers to a whole new level by providing multi-purpose brand communication. November 12, 2022 – Birmingham, UK – Qiktell is pleased to announce the launch of a new way for brands to improve communication with customers and people in general.
getnews.info
Legacy Toys Launches New Subscription Game Crates to Bring More Fun to Holiday Gatherings
The company ensures subscribers get 2-5 unique board games monthly, quarterly, or bi-annually under adventure/strategy, family or party categories, and more. Legacy Toys, one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for four consecutive years according to Inc. magazine, introduces its new subscription game crates to bring the excitement back to family gatherings or get-togethers with friends this holiday season. The company believes that reunions with family and friends can be even more memorable when celebrated with family board games. To up the ante on board games, the company offers three different subscription choices to its patrons and new customers – one for teens and adults, one for kids 4 and up, and the other for families of all ages.
getnews.info
Ich Cha – A beautiful handmade-textile store promoting the idea of conscious living
Ich Cha works with block printing, weaving communities, and not-for-profit organizations to promote women’s empowerment and preservation of India’s traditional crafts. With these master craftspeople, we aim to create thoughtful treasures for your home and soul. New York, USA – Ich Cha is a well-known store of textile...
getnews.info
Movie Famed Patented DogTagPillBox launches Kickstarter Campaign
Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, This Patented DogTagPillBox has been Featured in Two Movies!. DogTagPillBox is an exciting new stainless steel pill box that has been featured in two movies so far, and it is now being released for the public. This patented pill box uses 316 stainless steel and it is not only stylish but also very practical. To release this dog tag pill box worldwide, its creators have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and they are welcoming generous community support and backing.
getnews.info
Local Business Owner, once a Single Teenage Mother, Gives Back for the Holidays
Brittney Kline, Owner of Boss Lady Shoetique is hosting a Turkey giveaway for more than 50 single mothers. Minneapolis, MN – November 11, 2022 – Boss Lady Shoetique, LLC, will host a Turkey giveaway on Saturday, November 19th, 2022. The owner, Brittney Kline, believes offering a hand of hope to young single mothers, could be the difference maker in someone’s life. Ms. Kline, Boss Lady Shoetique’s CEO, comes from a background of being a teen mother as well as a single mother. This has created a passion and drive to help mother’s that are in need during the holiday season. The goal was to help 25-50 families. With the outpouring of support from the community, we can aid well over 50 single mothers.
getnews.info
LA City Locksmith is serving residents of Los Angeles with its Licensed, Security-Certified Technicians and impeccable services
LA City Locksmith, is a Leading Los Angeles-based locksmith company that provides security and are proficient in locking systems of all types, for homes, offices, and other commercial buildings. Losing your car keys and being locked out of your house or trapped in a parking lot are no longer problems...
Comments / 0