Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tallahasseemagazine.com
7. Bulleit Anne Gay
Unusual Talents/Characteristics: Escape artist and food ninja. Why Should Your Pet Win? Bulleit is the prettiest little rescue pup and a great Tallahassee ambassador!. Anything Else We Need to Know? Instagram: @shootin_bulleit.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Fashion Sense, Business Acumen
Put three smart, driven, bigger-than-life entrepreneurs in a room, and what do you get? In the case of Calynne Hill, Hettie Spooner and Lindsay Elliott — the eponymous principals of Tallahassee’s Hill Spooner & Elliott real estate agency — what you get is something that feels a lot like love.
tallahasseemagazine.com
A Midtown Renovation to the Nines!
Historic charm! Built in 1933 and truly one of the most unusual homes in Tallahassee, this four-bedroom, three-bath, 3,208-square-foot brick Tudor-style home in Midtown was recently renovated by Renowned Restorations. The contractor maintained the home’s original charm while offering many modern upgrades. The eight-month restoration started with big ticket items, including a new roof and abatement of old asbestos shingles, a new HVAC system and a tankless water heater, but the upgrades didn’t stop there. Renowned Restorations continued with new electrical and plumbing in the kitchen, family bathroom, master bath, bedroom and many other areas. The transformation of this house is like no other, and you can’t beat the location in the heart of Tallahassee, close to TMH, downtown, many local restaurants and shopping. Charming, to say the least!
tallahasseemagazine.com
Waxing Nostalgic
For thousands of years, people have made candles for practical reasons. They were the only source of light, illuminating homes and places of worship. “They didn’t have electricity, and candles were lighting for the everyday person,” said Janine Heiney, who teaches candle-making classes and leads demonstrations at Tallahassee’s Mission San Luis. “They were a huge part of mission life.”
tallahasseemagazine.com
Out of Ethiopia
“Style” is defined as the quality that sets one apart from others. It is particular to that person, making them distinctive. Oftentimes, it can be a spontaneous melding of personality and worldview, life’s work on display and a lens through which to view their personal relationships. In the...
Team transforming former Amtrak Station in Tallahassee
For more than a century, Tallahassee’s train station welcomed people to the capital city. Now, a team from Leon County has its sights set on the next century of travel.
tallahasseemagazine.com
16. Azalea
Species/Breed: German shepherd Australian cattle dog mix. Unusual Talents/Characteristics: Always ready for an adventure!. Why Should Your Pet Win? Azalea is very eager to learn and loves exploring the many trails and parks in Tallahassee.
WCTV
The next generation of tracking dogs trains in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An International K-9 training seminar wrapped up in Tallahassee on Thursday afternoon. K-9 units from across Florida and South Georgia joined in on the opportunity to work with instructors from Europe to hone their tracking skills through a series of different training exercises. “I had a...
Mysuncoast.com
Tropical Storm Nicole nearing Tallahassee, 2 deaths reported so far
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole made landfall on the east coast of the state of Florida, and though she quickly weakened to Tropical Storm strength winds, she left a lot of catastrophic damage to towns such as Wilbur-by-the-Sea in Volusia County and Daytona Beach. It caused collapses of buildings in...
tallahasseemagazine.com
Wood, Gas or Electric
Fireplaces are inviting and purposeful. They not only keep us warm on chilly evenings but become a natural focal point in any room. With numerous types of fireplaces, it’s vital to assess your needs before purchasing a new one. Whether adding a fireplace to new construction or an existing house, the range of options is dazzling, trending from sleek, linear models to traditional mantel designs.
famunews.com
FAMU Cancels Classes at Central and South Florida Sites Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Florida A&M University (FAMU) is actively monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Nicole. As a result of the storm’s predicted path northward, the College of Law has announced the cancelation of classes Wednesday and Thursday. No classes were scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 in honor of the Veterans Day holiday. The Brooksville Agricultural and Environmental Research Station (BAERS) is closed Wednesday.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Christmases Past
From grand parties spilling over with eggnog and honey ham to children huddled under the covers, feigning sleep and listening for hooves overhead, Christmas traditions are as varied as those who celebrate the yuletide holiday. As families grow, so do their traditions. Some fall by the wayside, and some shift...
tallahasseemagazine.com
Deck Your Halls with Helpers
Ah, the holidays, the most wonderful time of the year. Until you remember the in-laws arrive in three weeks, your shopping list is nowhere near completed, the kids have multiple Christmas plays, you haven’t thought about a holiday menu, you have a huge client meeting approaching, and the ornaments are still covered in dust in the attic.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Scale Insects are Lions in Winter
One of the many beneficial changes associated with the cooler season in the Tallahassee area is the severe reduction in insect activity. Unlike grasshoppers and other pest species, which leave eggs and then die, the scale insects continue to operate. Their pace of life is slowed by the cold, but they remain active as tiny plant vampires hiding in the protective foliage.
WEAR
Nicole now a hurricane; How it impacts Northwest Florida
Nicole reached hurricane status Wednesday evening while over Grand Bahama Island. The National Hurricane Center says, "Recent observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Nicole has strengthened in to a hurricane. The maximum winds are estimated to be 75 mph with higher gusts." Nicole is forecast to cross...
thefamuanonline.com
Will recent shootings affect Winter Festival?
The weather outside is frightful and so are the families eager to celebrate the holidays after witnessing the noticeable increase in gun-related violence in Tallahassee. City workers have been illuminating the town with lights, music, live performances, a parade and a 5k run for over 35 years in the name of holiday cheer.
onlygators.com
Florida football recruiting: Four-star QB Jaden Rashada commits to Gators, flipping from Miami
One of the most shocking about-faces in the 2023 recruiting cycle came full circle Thursday night as four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada (Pittsburg, CA) announced his commitment to the Florida Gators. In doing so, he flipped from Miami to Florida just over four months after surprisingly pledging to the Hurricanes. Rashada...
tallahasseemagazine.com
The Spirit of Giving
Inherent in people may be impulses toward compassion and charity, impulses that are activated more often than not by experiences and circumstances. On June 2, Lou Gehrig Day, I was moved to make a donation to the ALS Association, a nonprofit dedicated to finding a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the progressive neurodegenerative disease that ended the life of baseball’s Iron Horse. While I am a fan of baseball and a student of its history, my contribution was inspired only in part by a connection to the national pastime. It was triggered more so by an experience I had interviewing and writing about a man battling ALS. He told me he had never been a giver before he got to know others with the disease who are less fortunate than he — people without health insurance or nest eggs or supportive family. To those others, he began to give generously, and to me, he provided a powerful example. On the following pages, we profile a cross-section of nonprofits in an effort to inspire giving. The particular organizations described here may conform to your passions, or they may lead you to consider other causes that you would be comfortable supporting. The holidays can be a season of excess in a world full of exigencies. Why not give yourself the gift of the good feeling that comes with helping people you may never know? — Steve Bornhoft.
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones
ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
tallahasseemagazine.com
Building on a Strong Foundation
As I write this, the search-and-rescue effort continues in the area of our state ravaged by Hurricane Ian, even as the storm recedes from headlines throughout most of the nation. In Florida, however, images from scenes created by a hurricane that tossed businesses, homes and livelihoods about like dandelion seeds are enduring.
Comments / 0