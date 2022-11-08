Read full article on original website
Related
Trump is in 'self-destruct mode' and becoming increasingly isolated as he fumes over disappointing midterm results, report says
Several people close to the president say they are tired of his ranting and are avoiding him as he fumes over midterm results, CBS reporter Robert Costa said.
Trump scolds Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate majority becomes unlikely after Democrats keep crucial Arizona seat
After Democrats kept a crucial U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, with Sen. Mark Kelly defeating Republican Blake Masters, Trump scolded Mitch McConnell for not doing enough.
Finding safe haven in the climate change future: The Midwest
This Yahoo News series analyzes different regions around the country in terms of climate change risks that they face now and will experience in the years to come. As the negative consequences of rising global temperatures due to mankind's relentless burning of fossil fuels become more and more apparent in communities across the United States, anxiety over finding a place to live safe from the ravages of climate change has also been on the rise.
Comments / 0