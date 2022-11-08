Read full article on original website
Related
niceville.com
The 2022 Troon Goon Christmas Lightshow begins December 3
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Troon Goon Christmas Lightshow in Bluewater Bay is December 3, 2022 – January 6, 2023. The 6th annual light show takes place each night on Troon Drive East from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The show loops every 30 minutes. Hosted by Gregg...
Jeff Cook, co-founding member of country band Alabama, dead at 73
DESTIN, Fla. — Country musician and co-founding member of the band Alabama Jeff Cook died Monday at the age of 73, following a 10-year struggle with Parkinson’s disease. The band’s publicity firm confirmed to WHNT-TV that Cook died “with his family and close friends by his side” at his beach home in Destin, Florida.
Annual Holly Fair begins tonight in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Junior League of Panama City said it’s never too early to shop for the holidays. You can get first pickings on gifts Thursday night at the local organization’s annual Holly Fair. Several vendors are set up ready to bring the holiday spirit to the community at the Edgewater […]
WJHG-TV
Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 46th Annual Greek Festival is back in Panama City. The food fest is on Friday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 19th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day, organizers will begin serving lunch at 10 a.m. You can find all food and festivities at The St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church located at 136 W Baldwin Road in Panama City.
WAAY-TV
Jeff Cook, Fort Payne native and co-founder of the band Alabama, dead at 73
Jeff Cook, co-founder of the band Alabama, has died. The Alabama Fan Club and Museum in Fort Payne, along with the band's publicity firm, confirmed the death Tuesday afternoon. Cook, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Gibson's Guitarist...
Thousands of classic cars will be in Panama City Beach this weekend
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You might notice an increase of unique cars on Panama City Beach roadways this week. The three-day ‘Emerald Coast Cruizin’ car show is taking place at Aaron Bessant Park. There is expected to be several thousand hot rods, classic cars, and trucks to see at the event. Kickoff celebrations […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Slim Chickens hosts grand opening at Navarre Parkway location
Slim Chickens in Navarre is now open- giving Santa Rosa County locals another option for hand-breaded chicken served quickly and offering delicious “desserts in jar.” The newest location has been able to hire 91 new local employees, according to Slim Chickens Navarre COO Craig Hacklander. Hacklander says that...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Bayfront Home in Santa Rosa Beach with Clean Minimalist Lines Throughout Hits The Market for $3.5 Million
458 Shipwreck Road E Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 458 Shipwreck Rodd E, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a stunning new bayfront home boasts generous indoor and outdoor areas for entertaining, including 2,300 square feet of shell stone on the rear patio. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 458 Shipwreck Road E, please contact Brad Dahler (Phone: 850-842-8800) at Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
WEAR
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
wtvy.com
Hotels on the rise in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Short-term rentals will always be a popular pick when it comes to vacationing in Panama City Beach. But as the area grows, hotels are on the rise. This year, the beach has added more than 1,000 rooms across a handful of hotels. That number...
Seven Arnold athletes sign to collegiate level
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Seven Arnold athletes signed letters of intent to play sports in college on Wednesday afternoon. Volleyball: Emma Hampton – University of Mobile (NAIA) Cadence Goeden – Birmingham Southern College (Division 3) Girls Soccer: Zoe Looker – University of North Florida (Division 1) Kendal Coreil – Columbus State University (Division […]
WJHG-TV
Chipley senior signs scholarship offer
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Monday marked the start of an early signing period. Chipley senior Kelcy Cooper among those taking advantage of that. Kelcy Monday signing a softball scholarship with Enterprise State up in Alabama. This way this business is taken care of before she begins play in her senior season. Kelcy a pitcher and middle infielder, impressive at the plate in her first three seasons, a .440 average, a .758 on base percentage, with 40 RBI. She’s also stolen 25 bases. She’s a two time FACA All State player. And she’s no slouch off the diamond, Senior class president, Student council president, with a GPA of 4.4!
washingtoncounty.news
The Sullivan House Florida takes local hospitality up a notch
The house at 1305 Church Ave. in Chipley sat vacant for many years but now it’s the home of Chipley’s very own bed and breakfast – The Sullivan House Florida. Owner and operator David Doherty bought the property in May 2022 from the family of the original owners who had the land and original homestead since 1880. A fire took the first home but was rebuilt in 1927 to the house it is today.
Destin Log
History Mystery: Was there a logging operation in Destin?
A reader asked a History Mystery question about logging in Destin. He lives on Indian Bayou and was led to believe by old timers that the bayou had its origins as a logging slough created by the harvesting of cypress trees because they still have plenty of cypress stumps in his area. It wasn’t just cypress, but he was correct that once there was logging and turpentining going on throughout Destin.
floridasportfishing.com
Panhandle Fishing: Top 5 Land-Based Hot Spots for Fishermen on Foot
Florida has been deemed the fishing capital of the world, and its widespread offshore, inshore and freshwater fisheries certainly support that claim. While each of the state’s regions boasts an illustrious history of coastal communities founded on sport fishing, the Panhandle in particular offers an incredible diversity of pursuits. Whether it’s distant offshore opportunities, a near-shore blitz amid the area’s emerald beachfront waters or tailing redfish sh atop the flats of Choctawhatchee Bay, visiting and resident anglers have plenty to keep them busy. However, in addition to the obvious fisheries that keep boat owners occupied, several prolific land-based venues exist throughout the area, giving fishermen on foot year-round action of their own.
wuwf.org
Bobby Wagner will be one of Florida’s youngest mayors
The City of Destin has a new mayor and at 28-years-old he’s one of the youngest in Florida’s history. Bobby Wagner defeated opponent Rodney Braden with 60% of votes. He shared the news of his win on Facebook with the message “It’s time to work.”. Wagner...
WJHG-TV
Daffin Park’s makeover will have to wait
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City commissioners rejected all four bids that were received for the Daffin Park Phase 1 Improvement Project. The bids were too expensive. The lowest bid was around $4.8 million when the city slated close to $2.5 million for the project. Commissioners said inflation played a...
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in Florida
If you've been looking for another alternative when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be interested to know that a popular supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Legals November 10, 2022
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: CAPITAL ONE, N.A. AS COLL. ASSN. OF TLGFY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, description of property and the name in which it was assessed are as follows:. Certificate No.
Callaway cleans up hundreds of homes damaged by Hurricane Michael
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway City officials have been pretty successful in getting rid of eyesores left behind by Hurricane Michael. They’ve spent the last four years tearing down homes that were destroyed and abandoned. “We actually got it all the way down to the final four,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said. “This is […]
Comments / 0