Walton County, FL

niceville.com

The 2022 Troon Goon Christmas Lightshow begins December 3

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Troon Goon Christmas Lightshow in Bluewater Bay is December 3, 2022 – January 6, 2023. The 6th annual light show takes place each night on Troon Drive East from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The show loops every 30 minutes. Hosted by Gregg...
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

Annual Holly Fair begins tonight in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Junior League of Panama City said it’s never too early to shop for the holidays. You can get first pickings on gifts Thursday night at the local organization’s annual Holly Fair. Several vendors are set up ready to bring the holiday spirit to the community at the Edgewater […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 46th Annual Greek Festival is back in Panama City. The food fest is on Friday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 19th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day, organizers will begin serving lunch at 10 a.m. You can find all food and festivities at The St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church located at 136 W Baldwin Road in Panama City.
PANAMA CITY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Slim Chickens hosts grand opening at Navarre Parkway location

Slim Chickens in Navarre is now open- giving Santa Rosa County locals another option for hand-breaded chicken served quickly and offering delicious “desserts in jar.” The newest location has been able to hire 91 new local employees, according to Slim Chickens Navarre COO Craig Hacklander. Hacklander says that...
NAVARRE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Stunning New Bayfront Home in Santa Rosa Beach with Clean Minimalist Lines Throughout Hits The Market for $3.5 Million

458 Shipwreck Road E Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 458 Shipwreck Rodd E, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a stunning new bayfront home boasts generous indoor and outdoor areas for entertaining, including 2,300 square feet of shell stone on the rear patio. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 458 Shipwreck Road E, please contact Brad Dahler (Phone: 850-842-8800) at Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WEAR

PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
wtvy.com

Hotels on the rise in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Short-term rentals will always be a popular pick when it comes to vacationing in Panama City Beach. But as the area grows, hotels are on the rise. This year, the beach has added more than 1,000 rooms across a handful of hotels. That number...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Seven Arnold athletes sign to collegiate level

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Seven Arnold athletes signed letters of intent to play sports in college on Wednesday afternoon. Volleyball: Emma Hampton – University of Mobile (NAIA) Cadence Goeden – Birmingham Southern College (Division 3) Girls Soccer: Zoe Looker – University of North Florida (Division 1) Kendal Coreil – Columbus State University (Division […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Chipley senior signs scholarship offer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Monday marked the start of an early signing period. Chipley senior Kelcy Cooper among those taking advantage of that. Kelcy Monday signing a softball scholarship with Enterprise State up in Alabama. This way this business is taken care of before she begins play in her senior season. Kelcy a pitcher and middle infielder, impressive at the plate in her first three seasons, a .440 average, a .758 on base percentage, with 40 RBI. She’s also stolen 25 bases. She’s a two time FACA All State player. And she’s no slouch off the diamond, Senior class president, Student council president, with a GPA of 4.4!
CHIPLEY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

The Sullivan House Florida takes local hospitality up a notch

The house at 1305 Church Ave. in Chipley sat vacant for many years but now it’s the home of Chipley’s very own bed and breakfast – The Sullivan House Florida. Owner and operator David Doherty bought the property in May 2022 from the family of the original owners who had the land and original homestead since 1880. A fire took the first home but was rebuilt in 1927 to the house it is today.
CHIPLEY, FL
Destin Log

History Mystery: Was there a logging operation in Destin?

A reader asked a History Mystery question about logging in Destin. He lives on Indian Bayou and was led to believe by old timers that the bayou had its origins as a logging slough created by the harvesting of cypress trees because they still have plenty of cypress stumps in his area. It wasn’t just cypress, but he was correct that once there was logging and turpentining going on throughout Destin.
DESTIN, FL
floridasportfishing.com

Panhandle Fishing: Top 5 Land-Based Hot Spots for Fishermen on Foot

Florida has been deemed the fishing capital of the world, and its widespread offshore, inshore and freshwater fisheries certainly support that claim. While each of the state’s regions boasts an illustrious history of coastal communities founded on sport fishing, the Panhandle in particular offers an incredible diversity of pursuits. Whether it’s distant offshore opportunities, a near-shore blitz amid the area’s emerald beachfront waters or tailing redfish sh atop the flats of Choctawhatchee Bay, visiting and resident anglers have plenty to keep them busy. However, in addition to the obvious fisheries that keep boat owners occupied, several prolific land-based venues exist throughout the area, giving fishermen on foot year-round action of their own.
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Bobby Wagner will be one of Florida’s youngest mayors

The City of Destin has a new mayor and at 28-years-old he’s one of the youngest in Florida’s history. Bobby Wagner defeated opponent Rodney Braden with 60% of votes. He shared the news of his win on Facebook with the message “It’s time to work.”. Wagner...
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Daffin Park’s makeover will have to wait

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City commissioners rejected all four bids that were received for the Daffin Park Phase 1 Improvement Project. The bids were too expensive. The lowest bid was around $4.8 million when the city slated close to $2.5 million for the project. Commissioners said inflation played a...
PANAMA CITY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Legals November 10, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: CAPITAL ONE, N.A. AS COLL. ASSN. OF TLGFY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, description of property and the name in which it was assessed are as follows:. Certificate No.
COTTONDALE, FL
WMBB

Callaway cleans up hundreds of homes damaged by Hurricane Michael

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway City officials have been pretty successful in getting rid of eyesores left behind by Hurricane Michael. They’ve spent the last four years tearing down homes that were destroyed and abandoned. “We actually got it all the way down to the final four,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said. “This is […]
CALLAWAY, FL

