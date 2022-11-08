Rule No. 1 for a whodunit: Don't give away the ending too early. That goes double for PBS' "Magpie Murders" because of its mystery-within-a-mystery format. In the series, publisher Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) discovers that the final chapter (and therefore the solution) of the murder mystery she's editing is missing. What's worse, the novel's author Alan Conway (Conleth Hill) has also died, taking all answers with him. The "Magpie Murders" opening credits sequence encapsulates this dual narrative, traveling between the pages of the 1950s-set whodunit to the real-life mystery at the heart of the writer's death.

