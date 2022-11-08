Read full article on original website
Spiritual Writing from Inspiration to Publication 2nd Edition Releases December 5, 2022
Bestselling author, publisher, former literary agent, and intuitive writing coach Deborah Levine Herman combines the spiritual journey with the writer’s path in a timely book. Stockbridge, MA – The nonfiction book, Spiritual Writing from Inspiration to Publication: 2nd Edition, releases December 5, 2022. Written by Deborah Levine Herman, a...
Richard Pis AKA Ricky G Advocates for Community Development Through Art
Tattoo art has long been considered taboo in society. As a matter of fact, some countries continue to condemn those with tattoos on their skin, with some even going as far as branding them as “criminals” and “outcasts.” Yet despite these unfair labels and prejudice, these individuals have made extraordinary contributions to society, especially in making the community better. One such inspiring individual involved in meaningful civic engagements is Richard Pis.
Fahrenheit Classified: Resurrection hand-picked for a film adaptation project
Author Tavares Rankins’ Fahrenheit Classified: Resurrection has been selected by DreamBooks for a film adaptation project. DreamBooks has always been helping authors in getting their dreams fulfilled. Their quarterly submission of projects in different genres helps film studios get stories in various genres. Fahrenheit Classified: Resurrection has been recently chosen by DreamBooks Media Professionals for a film adaptation project.
Self-Publishing company MindStir Media expands press release and media mention offers to include major publications like Forbes, GQ, Us Weekly, and beyond
MindStir Media, an award-winning self-publishing company based in New Hampshire and providing services for writers around the world, has launched an expanded press release program to help authors promote their works in major media publications. As part of the company’s self-publishing packages, authors receive a premium press release and distribution...
Now on Kickstarter, A New Collection of Grandpa’s Short Stories for Children
Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, a collection of children’s short stories from real-life grandpa, Roger Williams. Phyllis Williams, the wife of the late Roger Wayne Williams, has announced an exciting crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to support the release of Grandpa’s Short Stories, a collection of children’s stories written by the late husband, father, and grandfather Roger Williams just before his passing.
23 Behind-The-Scenes Wedding Catastrophes That Venue Staff Witnessed In Horror
"Someone had taken a poop in the middle of the women's room floor, and NO ONE told us!"
Meet Creative Biolabs’ BsAb Team at Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics 2022, Booth #418
Creative Biolabs invites all old and new friends to visit booth #418 at the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics (US) 2022 to learn about the latest bsAb service portfolio and discuss how innovative solutions can facilitate the bsAb research. New York, USA – November 12, 2022 – As one of the...
Maintaining the "Magpie Murders" main title mystery: The clues, the murders and a bird masquerade
Rule No. 1 for a whodunit: Don't give away the ending too early. That goes double for PBS' "Magpie Murders" because of its mystery-within-a-mystery format. In the series, publisher Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) discovers that the final chapter (and therefore the solution) of the murder mystery she's editing is missing. What's worse, the novel's author Alan Conway (Conleth Hill) has also died, taking all answers with him. The "Magpie Murders" opening credits sequence encapsulates this dual narrative, traveling between the pages of the 1950s-set whodunit to the real-life mystery at the heart of the writer's death.
