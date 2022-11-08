Read full article on original website
Who is the Social Media Expert Bob Jaalouk?
Bob Jaalouk is a Lebanese entrepreneur who was able to etch his name in the world of social media in a country that lacks all means of hope for any young man. In a country where all means of happiness is banned, where dreams are shattered into pieces, where achievements are unfortunately unseen and neglected, Bob Jaalouk was able to shine bright.
Marseille’s ‘The Shell in the Shoes’ is nominated for an Oscar for Animated Film
To the delight of nostalgia lovers, Marcel the Sink in the Shoes is officially presented in the Animated Feature category at this year’s 95th Academy Awards. Those of us who have fallen deeply in love with this little shell since its debut in 2010 are thrilled, but also a bit old-fashioned given its long road to awards season. In addition to our new favorite skin films that bring our stop-motion characters into live action, Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood and the animated documentary Eternal Spring are also considered appropriate. Executive Committee of the Short and Feature Animated Films Department of the Film Academy.
Get Refreshed with Latest Hit Telugu Movies Reviews, & Tollywood Gossips Only at Mirchi9
Tollywood is one of the biggest and most popular film industries in India. It is the second largest film industry in India after Bollywood and is known for its highly successful and popular films. Every year, hundreds of new films are released in Tollywood, and fans eagerly wait to watch their favorite stars on the big screen. However, with so many films being released, it can be difficult to keep track of all the latest news and gossip. That’s where Mirchi9 comes in.
UK Family owned Hair Growth company Watermans delighted to be presented a Queen’s Award for International Trade
UK – November 11th, 2022 – Staff at Watermans welcomed Lord Lieutenant to their headquarters today to celebrate receiving a Queens Award. His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant Dame Hilary presented this award to Gail and Matt Waterman. The award was won in April 2022 for Enterprise, International Trade....
Cleaning Express Rewarded the Workforce Development Award at the Royal Greenwich Business Awards 2022
One of London, England’s highest-rated cleaning companies, Cleaning Express, has won the Workforce Development Award at the Royal Greenwich Business Awards 2022. The awards ceremony took place on Friday, 7 October, to celebrate business excellence in Royal Greenwich. In total, over 12 categories, 230 companies showcased their skills and work.
Charming Scented Creations is gaining popularity for its high-quality products
Charming Scented is a family-owned business that has earned the trust of its customers with its wide range of quality products. Charming Scented Creations have been operating since 1992. The company has been creating different kinds of fragrances for using them at the home, office, bathroom, in meditation, ambiance, and other purposes. The family-owned business has been growing slowly with a classy and positive attitude over the years.
Caleb Boxx Unveils New Mentorship Mastermind Program, YouTube Automate Channels
New course serves as the main offering for teaching YouTube Automation to clients. Caleb Boxx is pleased to announce his all-new mentorship mastermind, YouTube Automate Channels, a program aimed at helping clients become elite in automating on the video platform. The YouTube Automation team helps clients develop, scale, automate and...
Ich Cha – A beautiful handmade-textile store promoting the idea of conscious living
Ich Cha works with block printing, weaving communities, and not-for-profit organizations to promote women’s empowerment and preservation of India’s traditional crafts. With these master craftspeople, we aim to create thoughtful treasures for your home and soul. New York, USA – Ich Cha is a well-known store of textile...
