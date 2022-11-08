Read full article on original website
hernandosun.com
Holcomb to Tallahassee
Two-term Commissioner Jeff Holcomb leaves his seat on the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) to prepare for his new job in Tallahassee. Commissioner Holcomb was elected on Nov. 8 to serve as Florida’s House Representative for District 35. Commissioner Holcomb has served as commissioner since his election...
tallahasseemagazine.com
Building on a Strong Foundation
As I write this, the search-and-rescue effort continues in the area of our state ravaged by Hurricane Ian, even as the storm recedes from headlines throughout most of the nation. In Florida, however, images from scenes created by a hurricane that tossed businesses, homes and livelihoods about like dandelion seeds are enduring.
westorlandonews.com
State of FAMU College of Law Address
Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law Dean Deidré Keller will host the annual State of the College of Law Address on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The event will take place at 201 FAMU Law Lane in Orlando at 10am. The purpose is to update the community about significant...
Team transforming former Amtrak Station in Tallahassee
For more than a century, Tallahassee’s train station welcomed people to the capital city. Now, a team from Leon County has its sights set on the next century of travel.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Christmases Past
From grand parties spilling over with eggnog and honey ham to children huddled under the covers, feigning sleep and listening for hooves overhead, Christmas traditions are as varied as those who celebrate the yuletide holiday. As families grow, so do their traditions. Some fall by the wayside, and some shift...
WCTV
The next generation of tracking dogs trains in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An International K-9 training seminar wrapped up in Tallahassee on Thursday afternoon. K-9 units from across Florida and South Georgia joined in on the opportunity to work with instructors from Europe to hone their tracking skills through a series of different training exercises. “I had a...
tallahasseemagazine.com
Glass Menagerie
St. John’s Episcopal Church houses one of the most prominent collections of traditional stained-glass windows in Northwest Florida. Large vertical displays line the chapel with imagery significant to the Christian faith. Such imagery has been used in churches for hundreds of years to connect parishioners with the saints and stories of the past.
thefamuanonline.com
Kearney Center prepares as homeless population faces winter
The Kearney Center is a non-profit organization that was established in 2015 to provide services to the homeless or people who are on the verge of being homeless. It is located on Municipal Way not far from Tallahassee Community College. During the daytime you may see a variety of homeless people in the surrounding area because check-in time starts at 8 p.m.
WCTV
Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Preparations are underway for Tallahassee and Leon County as they brace for the possibility of downed power lines and power outages from Hurricane Nicole. As of Wednesday, Leon County is under a tropical storm warning and Leon County Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters said that means...
tallahasseemagazine.com
16. Azalea
Species/Breed: German shepherd Australian cattle dog mix. Unusual Talents/Characteristics: Always ready for an adventure!. Why Should Your Pet Win? Azalea is very eager to learn and loves exploring the many trails and parks in Tallahassee.
WCTV
South Georgia prepares for hurricane Nicole
Preparations are underway for Tallahassee and Leon County as they brace for the possibility of downed power lines and power outages from Hurricane Nicole. Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST. On this busy election Tuesday, one local...
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones
ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
thefamuanonline.com
Graduating seniors say FAMU should provide more help
With the end of the semester rapidly approaching, many graduating seniors are preparing for the next level of adulthood. Florida A&M University is known for setting students up for postgraduate success, but some graduating seniors say that there are many areas where the university can improve. Graduating senior and agriculture...
tallahasseemagazine.com
NOËL, NOËL
During the holiday season, Tallahasseans should be on the lookout for Noël. Not Father Noël, but Noël Wan, a new associate professor of harp and entrepreneurship at the Florida State University College of Music. This young, internationally accomplished harpist now calls Tallahassee home and can be found...
tallahasseemagazine.com
2022 Medical Profile: Eye Associates of Tallahassee
Since 1960, Eye Associates of Tallahassee has provided insight on eyesight. Originally established in Tallahassee, the practice has expanded to Marianna, Perry, Quincy and soon Crawfordville, with groundbreaking set for the newest location in 2023. Being the oldest and most expansive ophthalmology and optometry practice in the area, they offer...
tallahasseemagazine.com
Waxing Nostalgic
For thousands of years, people have made candles for practical reasons. They were the only source of light, illuminating homes and places of worship. “They didn’t have electricity, and candles were lighting for the everyday person,” said Janine Heiney, who teaches candle-making classes and leads demonstrations at Tallahassee’s Mission San Luis. “They were a huge part of mission life.”
WCTV
Tropical Storm Nicole : List of Big Bend school closures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Big Bend school districts are closing Thursday, November 10th in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Keiser University (classes online)
WCTV
Flu surges in local emergency rooms
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Local emergency rooms have seen a lot of patients coming through the doors right now. TMH called its flu numbers “staggering” with cases quadrupling in the past month. At the beginning of October, TMH had 57 positive flu cases, fast forward to the end of...
thefamuanonline.com
Rattigan keeps fighting the good fight
Social justice and activism remain at the forefront of many young leaders’ minds in Tallahassee. With important elections and rights at stake, voter education is highly encouraged. Due to so many citizens being uninformed, activists make it their mission to advocate on behalf of their community. Marie Rattigan, a...
Man found guilty of robbery in Tallahassee
The United States Department of Justice Northern District of Florida Attorney’s Office announced Thursday a man of south Florida was found guilty of robbery and another offense.
