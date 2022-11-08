The Kearney Center is a non-profit organization that was established in 2015 to provide services to the homeless or people who are on the verge of being homeless. It is located on Municipal Way not far from Tallahassee Community College. During the daytime you may see a variety of homeless people in the surrounding area because check-in time starts at 8 p.m.

