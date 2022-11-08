Read full article on original website
Great Secure Removals Ltd Launches Brand New Website to Bring Removals Services to Leicester and Surrounding Cities
Leicester-based Great Secure Removals provides a wide range of removal services to both residential and commercial customers. Based in Leicester, Great Secure Removals provides a wide range of removal services to both commercial and residential customers. The company has a crew of experts that are familiar with packing, loading, and transporting anything from little household things to large pieces of office equipment. Secure Removals is dedicated to providing a service that is not only safe and efficient, but also free of stress, which is why all of its personnel have undergone training in the most up-to-date health and safety regulations. This is the best Removals company Leicester for the clients.
Now on Kickstarter, LogoCode, A Powerful New Marketing Tool for Businesses
Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, a new mobile application turning business and brand logos into QR codes!. Mitch Hamlin, a small business owner and entrepreneur, has announced an exciting crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to support the production and release of LogoCode, a powerful new marketing tool for businesses and brands. LogoCode effectively turns logos and trademarks into rich QR codes, putting a wealth of information at one’s fingertips.
A UK-based Company in Birmingham Has Launched a Revolutionary Platform to Reinvent How Brands Communicate with The Public
The Qiktell app takes online communication between businesses and consumers to a whole new level by providing multi-purpose brand communication. November 12, 2022 – Birmingham, UK – Qiktell is pleased to announce the launch of a new way for brands to improve communication with customers and people in general.
Marrs Marketing Launch Their Done-For-You Sales Funnel Services for HighLevel CRM
Leading provider of innovative marketing solutions, Marrs Marketing, announces the introduction of a done-for-you sales funnel and marketing service for HighLevel CRM software. Dawn Marrs and the rest of the team at Marrs Marketing have taken their goal of helping businesses automate their sales and marketing to the next level as the company recently launched its done-for-you sales funnel and marketing services for HighLevel CRM software.
Wireless Gas Detection Market Analysis By Size, Share, Key Players, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2025
The wireless gas detection market is reach to USD 1.9 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%. The report “Wireless Gas Detection Market with Covid-19 impact by Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Cellular, License-Free Ism Band), Offering (Hardware (Detectors/ Sensors, Gateways, Monitors and Controllers), Software, Services), Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″ The wireless gas detection market is estimated to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 1.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%. The cost-effectiveness increased safety, and portability of wireless gas detection devices and the time- and money-saving easy installation of wireless gas detection systems are the key factors driving the growth of the wireless gas detection market.
Sportlink Releases a Waterproof and Easy-Install Phone Holder Collection
Sportlink, a leading phone accessory company, launches multiple bicycle phone holder and iPhone car mount collections. The Sportlink bicycle phone holder with shockproof case is a great addition to the latest iPhone models and fits with the Sportlink phone mount. This unique case is sturdy and durable. It fits a bike mount that can withstand extreme conditions. It has a waterproof design that protects the phone from any damage. This case fits most bicycle handlebars and has a simple snap-on installation for quick mounting, making it an easy-to-use accessory for cyclists of all skill levels.
Movie Famed Patented DogTagPillBox launches Kickstarter Campaign
Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, This Patented DogTagPillBox has been Featured in Two Movies!. DogTagPillBox is an exciting new stainless steel pill box that has been featured in two movies so far, and it is now being released for the public. This patented pill box uses 316 stainless steel and it is not only stylish but also very practical. To release this dog tag pill box worldwide, its creators have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and they are welcoming generous community support and backing.
Micro-inverter Market Supercharge your Visualizations worth $6.5 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Micro-inverter market is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2020 to USD 6.5 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8%. According to the new market research report “Micro-inverter Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering, Communication Technology, Type, Power Rating, Connection Type, Sales Channel, Application (Residential, Commercial, and PV Power Plant), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″Micro-inverter market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2020 to USD 6.5 billion by 2025. it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2020 to 2025. The market’s growth is attributed to the increasing demand for solar panel installation in residential and commercial applications in the Asia Pacific.
Mechanical Control Cables Market Worth $12.98 Billion by Taking Over the World
Mechanical Control Cables Market Size Research Report, identifies new revenue opportunity in Mechanical Control Cables system. The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth of the Mechanical Control Cables industry. The report “Mechanical Control Cables Market for Military and Aerospace, by Application (Aerial, Land, Marine), Type (Push-Pull,...
GenTwo partners with Apex Group’s EDB for global banking and paying agency solutions
Luxembourg and Zurich – November 12, 2022 – European Depositary Bank (“EDB”), the Luxembourg- based provider of banking, paying agency, depositary and custody solutions, and innovative securitization specialist GenTwo, announce their partnership to provide GenTwo with paying agent and banking services for third party investors globally.
Distributed Temperature Sensing Market worth $958 Million USD – Global Forecast 2025
The distributed temperature sensing market is expected to grow from USD 734 million in 2020 to USD 958 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5%. According to the new research report on the “Distributed Temperature Sensing Market by Operating Principle (OTDR, OFDR), Fiber Type (Single-mode Fibers, Multimode Fibers), Scattering Method (Rayleigh Effect, Raman Effect, Brillouin Effect), Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″The global distributed temperature sensing market was valued at USD 691 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 958 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025. The key factors contributing to the growth of the DTS market include the increasing need for temperature monitoring for safety purposes in various applications such as oil & gas and power cable monitoring. The market growth is further driven by the ability of DTS systems to operate in harsh working environments.
Ethanol Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process
Ethanol Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information. The latest report titled “Ethanol Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Ethanol.
TokensHype Develops a Crypto Security System
The TokensHype team is happy to announce the development of a crypto security system, named “SafeHype.” Trying to strengthen the crypto ecosystem, TokensHype will be able to understand scam tokens in advance thanks to the artificial intelligence it has started to prepare. This will ensure that investors can keep their funds safe. The SafeHype feature will be launched and available to users in the first quarter of 2023.
Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market worth $569 million Solutions with Revenue Impact Analysis
The tunable diode laser analyzer market size is expected to grow from USD 400 million in 2020 to USD 569 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3%. The report “Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market by Methodology (In-Situ and Extractive), Gas Analyzer Type (Oxygen,, Ammonia, COX, Moisture, CxHx, HX), Industry (Oil & Gas, Cement, Power), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″According to the new research report the global tunable diode laser analyzer market is expected to reach USD 569 million by 2025 from an estimated USD 400 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the TDLA market can also be attributed to the increased process automation and surged demand for boilers and DeNOx systems from various industries.
