Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony’s Best Photos
The class of 2022 has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and we’ve got the pictures to prove it. It was a star-studded night in Los Angeles as the Hall’s newest members accepted their honors. Duran Duran, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Eminem were among the artists inducted. With the exception of Simon, who sent a letter of acceptance which was read by Sara Bareilles, all of them attended and performed at the event.
Top 10 Moments From the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction
From surprise appearances to all-star singalongs to moving acceptance speeches, this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was packed with once-in-a-lifetime moments. Inductees included Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Eminem. But many other legends —...
Alanis Morissette Explains Why She Canceled Rock Hall Performance
Alanis Morissette explained why she didn't perform at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony last weekend. According to reports, the singer and songwriter was scheduled to perform Carly Simon's "You're So Vain" with Olivia Rodrigo following Simon's induction. Instead, singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles inducted Simon and sang Simon's...
Rock’s 30 Creepiest Songs
There's a chill in the air, the sun sets early and an icy wind blows through bare tree branches. Halloween looms. With spooky season upon us, now is the perfect time to consider some of rock's most terror-inducing tracks — songs with spine-chilling lyrics that tell tall tales of ghosts and goblins, or, creepier still, songs that recount real-life blood and gore. From serial killers to scary monsters, the below list of 30 Creepiest Rock Songs should suit all of your Halloween playlist needs. Forget "Monster Mash," these tracks are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare ...
That Time Keith Richards Told Kid Rock to ‘Quit Saying My F–king Name’
Have you ever angered Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards to the point that he told you to take his name out of your mouth? Because bad boy singer Kid Rock has, according to the vocalist Sheryl Crow. On this week's Fly on the Wall podcast, hosted by comedic actors Dana...
Dolly Parton Wants to Reunite Robert Plant and Jimmy Page
Dolly Parton said she was hoping to reunite former Led Zeppelin members Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for a new rendition of “Stairway to Heaven.”. She covered the track on her 2002 album Halos & Horns, opting for a bluegrass-style version. But in a new interview with Pollstar ahead of her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she said she wanted to deliver a more faithful version.
Rock’s 20 Biggest Comeback Albums
Becoming a successful artist is difficult. Remaining on top forever is downright impossible. Careers naturally ebb and flow, as acts do everything possible to make the highs last as long as possible. The most common evolution sees a star's popularity slowly decline, eventually landing somewhere between the “legacy act” to “whatever happened to” range. There are, however, those artists who have enjoyed success, then gone through creative and/or commercial valleys, only to return once more to the top.
Motley Crue Announces John 5 Will Replace Mick Mars
Motley Crue has announced that guitarist John 5 will replace Mick Mars in the band's touring lineup. "While change is never easy, we accept Mick's decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health," Motley Crue wrote in a statement. "No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick's shoes, so we are grateful that our good friend John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward." Mars, a co-founding member who had been in the group for 41 years, recently announced he was retiring from touring "due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis."
How Creedence Clearwater Revival Took Over the World
Creedence Clearwater Revival was on top of the world in 1970. Their rise to fame included a headlining performance at Woodstock, three Top 10 albums and a string of hit singles among the numerous highlights in the preceding 12 months. A steady stream of tour dates found Creedence sharing songs...
Rock’s 100 Most Underrated Albums
You know that LP it seems like only you love? Let's talk about those. This list of Rock's 100 Most Underrated Albums includes an incredibly broad compendium of near misses, also-rans, shoulda-beens and forgotten gems. The reasons they were ignored are many. In some cases, they arrived at the tail end of a period of stirring success, but also of abject failure. Sometimes, bands moved too far outside of fans' comfort zones, or returned to their core sound too late for it to matter.
Fans React to Motley Crue Guitarist Mick Mars’ Retirement From Touring
Motley Crue fans are responding now that longtime guitarist Mick Mars has announced his retirement from touring with the veteran rock band. (Mars will still be considered a Motley Crue member.) The guitarist made the announcement on Wednesday (Oct. 26) in an official statement. His longtime battle with ankylosing spondylitis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis Dies at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, whose charisma, wild stage antics and personal life made him one of the most popular and controversial of the early rock 'n' rollers, has died. His publicist announced the news with a statement that began, "Somewhere in the world, in a mean little honky-tonk or big music hall or church basement rec room, someone is playing a Jerry Lee Lewis song."
