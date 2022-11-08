There's a chill in the air, the sun sets early and an icy wind blows through bare tree branches. Halloween looms. With spooky season upon us, now is the perfect time to consider some of rock's most terror-inducing tracks — songs with spine-chilling lyrics that tell tall tales of ghosts and goblins, or, creepier still, songs that recount real-life blood and gore. From serial killers to scary monsters, the below list of 30 Creepiest Rock Songs should suit all of your Halloween playlist needs. Forget "Monster Mash," these tracks are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare ...

13 DAYS AGO