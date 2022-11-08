Interest in Netflix’s live-action Witcher universe is declining by the hour as more fans come to terms with the truth that there might be no return for Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, but the streaming mogul is still determined to see this venture through. The latest spinoff to come off Andrzej Sapkowski’s work is Blood Origin, which will deal with the creation of the first Witcher and the cataclysmic event known as the Conjunction of the Spheres that shook the very foundations of the Continent and forever changed its destiny.

22 HOURS AGO