Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Clay County commissioners change meeting date to allow residents more time to voteZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Green Cove Springs woman arrested after assaulting mother, vandalizing home, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
This "lame" antique shop was (maybe) the scariest place in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
Related
wjct.org
Nicole races across Florida; flooding swamps the First Coast
Hurricane Nicole made landfall about 3 a.m. Thursday near Vero Beach and quickly weakened to a tropical storm, but Northeast Florida was in for a day of rain, wind and rising water. Tropical storm conditions were forecast along Florida's east coast, Georgia and South Carolina as the rare November storm...
wjct.org
Tropical Storm Nicole has moved on, but risks remain
Tropical Storm Nicole might have passed, but that doesn't mean it's safe outside. Kevin Guthrie, director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, warned people this morning to stay indoors and away from the coastline. “The storm is very large. Even if the eye has passed over your area, it...
wjct.org
Brace yourself: Tropical Storm Nicole is moving into Northeast Florida
The outer edge of massive Tropical Storm Nicole reached Northeast Florida on Wednesday, bringing widespread cancellations and the potential for devastating flooding. The center of the storm made landfall on Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas late Wednesday and was 135 miles east of West Palm Beach at 4 p.m. Winds held at 70 mph with gusts as high as 86 mph, and some strengthening was still expected, the National Hurricane Center said.
wjct.org
Flood warning continues in Nicole's wake
Muddy remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole's flooding pooled Friday morning on Riverside and San Marco streets, and a flood warning remained in effect for coastal areas up and down the St. Johns River. That warning, in effect until 7 p.m., includes South Central Duval County and the Trout River area,...
wjct.org
St. Johns County assesses extent of Nicole's wrath
Tropical Storm Nicole pummeled the coastline in St. Johns County, but it will take time to figure how many homes remain unsafe, how much beach was lost and how badly the roads were damaged. Fixing it all will take even longer. Emergency management officials say they knew Nicole would cause...
wjct.org
Midterm results, Tropical Storm Nicole; Together Strong Community Fund; 'Slow Birding'; What’s Good Wednesday
The historic 2022 midterm elections reflected a Republican sweep across Florida, with Republican candidates achieving major victories in both local and statewide races. The biggest Republican wins included Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. In the race for Jacksonville sheriff, Republican T.K. Waters beat Democrat Lakesha Burton. However, the national political picture does not show the expected red wave.
wjct.org
Friday Roundtable; Super Girl Surf Pro
Today’s media roundtable discussed some of the top stories on the First Coast, including:. Tropical Storm Nicole barreled through Jacksonville on Thursday, but the storm's departure doesn't mean it's safe outside. Mayor Lenny Curry warned residents to be aware of high tide this morning, when the risk for flooding at the beaches and along the St. Johns River is high, especially for those who live in low-lying areas. Jacksonville residents are being asked to stay out of the ocean and off roadways. Residents who encounter a flooded road are advised to turn around and not try to drive through it.
wjct.org
Loan approved for affordable housing in Arlington
The Jacksonville City Council approved a $5 million, low-interest loan to The Vestcor Companies Inc. to help finance Madison Palms, a 240-unit affordable housing apartment community along Merrill Road in Arlington. Council approved loan agreement Wednesday by a 19-0 vote. The estimated $56.5 million project at 8300 Merrill Road near...
wjct.org
Tractor-trailer overturns on Dames Point Bridge
An overturned tractor-trailer closed northbound lanes of the Dames Point Bridge on Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. as the truck was traveling across the top of the bridge. FHP confirmed that the truck was blown over by a strong wind gust. The driver was not hurt.
wjct.org
Pete's Bar bash is back with a hitch — the Clydesdales
The annual Pete's Giving event in Neptune Beach on Thanksgiving Day will have some famous visitors this year — the Budweiser Clydesdales. The Neptune Beach City Council unanimously approved plans for the event, which will require the closing of First Street between Atlantic Boulevard and Orange Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
wjct.org
St. Johns Golf Club reopening after $8 million renovation
The St. Johns County Golf Club has scheduled its reopening for 1 p.m. Nov. 29 after an $8 million renovation by architect Erik Larsen. The project to renovate the municipal course has taken seven years since a feasibility study by the St. Johns County commission. The course has been closed since last year.
Comments / 0