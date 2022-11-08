No. 6 Oregon was a double-digit favorite against visiting No. 25 Washington. This was expected to be a tough game, but most expected the Ducks to win. The defense was torched all night, but the Ducks made the plays to put themselves into a position to win the game. Coaching decisions by Lanning put the Ducks into a tough situation that ultimately cost the Ducks the game.

