Eugene, OR

247Sports

Dan Lanning's decisions on risky gambles opened door for Washington win

No. 6 Oregon was a double-digit favorite against visiting No. 25 Washington. This was expected to be a tough game, but most expected the Ducks to win. The defense was torched all night, but the Ducks made the plays to put themselves into a position to win the game. Coaching decisions by Lanning put the Ducks into a tough situation that ultimately cost the Ducks the game.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

DawgmanRadio: Recapping a crazy, historic day in Eugene

This may not have been 70-21, but any win is a quality win when you head to Autzen Stadium, and that's exactly what the No. 25 Washington Huskies did Saturday afternoon, defeating the No. 6 Oregon Ducks 37-34. The guys from Dawgman.com - Kim Grinolds, Chris Fetters, and Scott Eklund...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Huskies Come Away With Thrilling 37-34 Win Over Oregon At Autzen

Very few pundits, including most of the Dawgman crew, gave the Huskies much of a chance to beat the 8-1 Ducks on the road. However, using a big night from Michael Penix Jr. and a game-winning 43-yard field goal from Peyton Henry with under a minute left in the game to come away with a thrilling 37-34 win over Oregon at Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Cal gets crushed 38-10 in Corvallis

Cal mustered just five yards during much of the first quarter, while Oregon State scored 21 in the first 18 minutes of the Saturday contest in Corvallis. That huge jump helped get the Beavers to prevail 38-10 and officially end the Golden Bears’ bowl hopes, as Cal now drops to 3-7 overall with two games left in the regular season.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Oregon State vs California Postgame Press Conference

Oregon State cruised to a 38-10 win over California behind its best defensive outing of the year thus far Saturday night at Reser Stadium. After the score went final, inside linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris, quarterback Ben Gulbranson, wide receiver Anthony Gould, defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr., and head coach Jonathan Smith fielded questions during the postgame press conference.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Live Updates: Oregon State 38 - California 10 (FINAL)

Returning to Reser Stadium for its penultimate home game of the 2022 football season, Oregon State (6-3, 3-3) hosts California (3-6, 1-5) on a chilly evening in Corvallis. Coming off a disappointing loss a week ago, the Beavers are hoping to re-generate momentum for the final stretch of the campaign against a Golden Bears squad that is winless across its last five games.
BERKELEY, CA
247Sports

247Sports

