No. 6 Oregon was a double-digit favorite against visiting No. 25 Washington. This was expected to be a tough game, but most expected the Ducks to win. The defense was torched all night, but the Ducks made the plays to put themselves into a position to win the game. Coaching decisions by Lanning put the Ducks into a tough situation that ultimately cost the Ducks the game.
Eugene, Ore. - The Oregon Ducks put up nearly 600 yards of offense, they scored 24 second-half points, and averaged over 7 yards per play Saturday against bitter rival Washington. They also lost the game 37-34, the second time the Ducks have lost a home game to the Huskies in the last three games played at Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, Ore. — As Washington ended Oregon’s 23-game home winning streak on Saturday night, the Huskies converted 5-of-9 third down opportunities to help keep the Duck defense both on the field and on its heels. Each conversion proved back-breaking as Oregon failed to force a second-half punt, but...
Very few pundits, including most of the Dawgman crew, gave the Huskies much of a chance to beat the 8-1 Ducks on the road. However, using a big night from Michael Penix Jr. and a game-winning 43-yard field goal from Peyton Henry with under a minute left in the game to come away with a thrilling 37-34 win over Oregon at Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon coach Dan Lanning says he's still awaiting a more clear evaluation on the health of quarterback Bo Nix following Saturday's 37-34 loss to Washington. The medical staff cleared Nix to return to action in the fourth quarter after his right ankle was rolled up on in the closing moments of the game.
Oregon is handed their second loss of the season at home to rival Washington on Saturday night. The Ducks and Huskies produced an all-time matchup in the two schools' history, with both teams racking up over 500 yards of offense and producing an electric third quarter where 35 points were scored.
Late in Oregon's comeback bid to beat No. 25 Washington, Bo Nix found Troy Franklin down the left sideline for a crucial first down to the 20-yard line to set up the game-tying field goal. However, a flag was thrown, and Franklin was called for illegally touching the football. Illegal...
Cal mustered just five yards during much of the first quarter, while Oregon State scored 21 in the first 18 minutes of the Saturday contest in Corvallis. That huge jump helped get the Beavers to prevail 38-10 and officially end the Golden Bears’ bowl hopes, as Cal now drops to 3-7 overall with two games left in the regular season.
Oregon State cruised to a 38-10 win over California behind its best defensive outing of the year thus far Saturday night at Reser Stadium. After the score went final, inside linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris, quarterback Ben Gulbranson, wide receiver Anthony Gould, defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr., and head coach Jonathan Smith fielded questions during the postgame press conference.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning spoke after Oregon's tough home loss to rival Washington, and he explains his decisions to make multiple risky play calls in the game.
Returning to Reser Stadium for its penultimate home game of the 2022 football season, Oregon State (6-3, 3-3) hosts California (3-6, 1-5) on a chilly evening in Corvallis. Coming off a disappointing loss a week ago, the Beavers are hoping to re-generate momentum for the final stretch of the campaign against a Golden Bears squad that is winless across its last five games.
