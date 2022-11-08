Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The Record-Setting $2.04 Billion Jackpot
One player won Monday's record-setting Powerball jackpot. A ticket purchased in California matched all six numbers to win the estimated grand prize of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million), the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Additionally, one player in Florida matched the five white...
The gas station owner who sold the $2 billion Powerball ticket got a $1 million bonus, and he plans to share it with his 11 grandkids
Joseph Chahayed, 75, received the $1 million check from lottery officials on Tuesday morning outside his store, Joe's Service Center.
Two Californians now millionaires after $1.2 billion Powerball lottery
Although no one took home the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night’s drawing, two winning Californian tickets were drawn, both worth over $1 million. Two Powerball tickets purchased in California were one number short of hitting the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. One ticket was sold in Ontario at the Eastland Food Market […]
Have You Checked Your Numbers? $2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Arkansas
The Powerball Jackpot keeps growing. No one won the big prize of 1.5 Billion on Wednesday night but someone in Arkansas still got a big payout. There Was A $2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Arkansas. There was a ticket in Arkansas that was sold and it matched the first...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $825 Million Jackpot?
Saturday's jackpot was worth an estimated $825 million.
Is it too late to buy a Powerball ticket?
The Powerball is having yet another drawing for the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history after no one matched the numbers drawn on Saturday.
One Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in New York, Jackpot Reaching World Record
The Powerball keeps growing after no one hit the big billion-dollar jackpot, and it could reach record heights. 16 lucky lottery players did cash in on the second prize of a million bucks, including one in New York. The winning Powerball numbers for the Wednesday, November 2 drawing were:. 2-11-22-35-60...
Powerball's largest jackpot this year — $700 million — up for grabs
MINNEAPOLIS -- It has been exactly 12 weeks since a Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize. The jackpot grew quite a bit in the meantime, and, after 35 consecutive rounds without a grand prize winner, stands at an estimated $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.The anticipated fund is this year's biggest jackpot so far, according to Powerball, which increased the sum from $680 million earlier this week. It is also the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.A lot of Minnesotans, coincidentally, are feeling pretty lucky. A ticket to potential riches was more popular than gas...
Winning ticket for $2bn Powerball jackpot revealed in California after delay in drawing
The Powerball jackpot’s record-breaking streak has come to a close after at least one ticket matched all six numbers drawn during a delayed drawing on Tuesday. According to Powerball, which kept players eagerly waiting to hear whether anyone had won the estimated $2.04bn jackpot on Monday night, the overnight delay was the result of a “participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols”.On Tuesday, Powerball announced that the winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with a red Powerball 10. Powerplay was 2X.There were also three Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey that match...
WJCL
Numbers drawn for record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
Will someone finally win the Powerball jackpot? It's time to check your tickets. The numbers drawn Saturday night for the record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot are white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won in more than three months, which led...
