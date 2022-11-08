Read full article on original website
22,000 sign Save ENO petition
The latest tally on Bryn Terfel’s petition to save English National Opera has topped 22,000. That’s enough to secure a meeting for ENO’s MD Stuart Murphy with the Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan. It may ultimately achieve a modest mitigation of the Arts Council verdict but the company...
Iranian who inspired "The Terminal" dies at Paris airport
An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Saturday in the airport, officials said.Merhan Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, according an official with the Paris airport authority. Police and a medical team treated him but were not able to save him, the official said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.Karimi Nasseri, believed to have been born in 1945, lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by choice, according to French media reports.He had been living in the airport again in recent weeks, the airport official said.His saga inspired “The Terminal” starring Tom Hanks, and a French film. Read More 100,000 Russian troops killed or injured in Ukraine - latestBiden will work with GOP if they take House in midterms - liveHancock defends Sunak as ‘great’ PM amid resignation demands - live
On Kristallnacht, a new look at German music under the Nazis
Berlin last night hosted the cinema premiere of ‘Klassik unterm Hakenkreuz’. In English: Music under the Swastika — The Maestro and the Cellist of Auschwitz’. The federal minister for culture, Claudia Roth, was among those in attendance. Written and directed by Christian Berger, the Deutsche Wele...
Germany awards Herbert Blomstedt its top honour
The Swedish conductor, 95 has been presented with the Great Cross of Merit with Star of the Federal Republic of Germany by Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer. The laudatio for the lifetime achievement award says the Blomestedt ‘significantly expanded and shaped Leipzig’s status as an internationally important music city during his tenure as Gewandhaus Kapellmeister and beyond.’
Fiona Maddocks rages at Arts Council economic folly
From tonight’s column by the Observer music critic:. No apologies for returning to Arts Council England (ACE)’s funding cuts. The headlines are last week’s but the impact of a single announcement will ricochet through lives and livelihoods for years, starting now. Trimming costs in hard times makes sense. Giving new contenders, all over the country, a slice of the pie is fair. Cutting down, in one wanton act, an entire forest of hard-won achievement is beyond reason or redemption. To penalise a capital city, one of Europe’s most populous and culturally magnetic, is economic folly, quite aside from any other criticisms that might be levelled.
Black singers only may apply to this British opera competition
Presented by the Black British Classical Foundation in collaboration with Welsh National Opera, this competition showcases the Commonwealth’s finest Black and South Asian singers as they launch their international operatic careers. Up to twenty singers will be shortlisted and brought to the UK in November 2022. After a series of Preliminary Rounds, five singers will be chosen to perform a twenty-minute programme (with orchestra and piano) in the Final at Birmingham Town Hall on 5th December 2022. The Chair of the judging panel will be celebrated British Bass, Sir Willard White. After the competition, the winner of the Samuel Coleridge Taylor Award will perform a specifically commissioned song cycle (and a guaranteed three performances) with the Birmingham Contemporary Music Group.
The people united have never sounded so powerful
The American composer Frederic Rzewski, living in Italy until his death last year, was prompted by the 1973 overthrow of Chilean president Salvador Allende to compose 36 variations on the fallen regime’s populist campaign song, El pueblo unido jamas sera vencido. Despite lasting almost an hour and containing episodes...
Finns name an American chief conductor
Juilliard-trained Eugene Tzigane is to be chief conductor and artistic director of the Kuopio Symphony Orchestra in Finland. Tzigane, 40, has previously headed the Nordwestdeutschen Philharmonie.
Salzburg is sued for 10 million Euros in underpaid fees
A group of singers and lawyers are taking action against the Salzburg Festival for alleged breaches of labour laws in the course of cancellations and postponements for the truncated 2020 summer festival. The claim affects 67 opera soloists and 120 chorus members. Other performers were apparently overcompensated, leading to further...
Prague Spring to be opened by the Welsh
Details of next year’s Prague Spring Festival were given today. One of the most striking events is that the great curtain-raiser of Smetana’s Ma Vlast will be performed by the orchestra of Welsh National Opera, conducted by their Czech music director, Tomas Hanus. It’s a major international showcase...
Ukraine envoy misfires badly at La Scala
The head of the Ukrainian consulate in Milan has written to Italy’s national opera house, urging it to cancel its season opening performance of Boris Godunov next month. Andrii Kartysh said that Modest Musorgsky’s opera, completed in 1873, could be utilised to support ‘potential elements of propaganda’.
