Composer-to-peer deal
The US composer Doron Hagen has signed over 30 years’ worth of his compositions to Peermusic Classical. Thatis six operas and some 150 other works by Hagen: symphonies and concertos, 8 piano trios and 3 string quartets, many choral and vocal works – both single songs and collections, including the recent cycle The Art of Song – and the new operafilms Orson Rehearsed and 9/10: Love Before the Fall.
Germany awards Herbert Blomstedt its top honour
The Swedish conductor, 95 has been presented with the Great Cross of Merit with Star of the Federal Republic of Germany by Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer. The laudatio for the lifetime achievement award says the Blomestedt ‘significantly expanded and shaped Leipzig’s status as an internationally important music city during his tenure as Gewandhaus Kapellmeister and beyond.’
Ruth Leon recommends… Aspen Stage – Behzod Abduraimov
AMFS Virtual Stage (click through on the View Events tab above the poster) This young pianist was a revelation to me when I heard this 2020 recital from Aspen’s Harris Concert Hall. Also, ON DEMAND: Pianist Behzod Abduraimov Plays “Moonlight,” “Pictures at an Exhibition”. Watch pianist...
On Kristallnacht, a new look at German music under the Nazis
Berlin last night hosted the cinema premiere of ‘Klassik unterm Hakenkreuz’. In English: Music under the Swastika — The Maestro and the Cellist of Auschwitz’. The federal minister for culture, Claudia Roth, was among those in attendance. Written and directed by Christian Berger, the Deutsche Wele...
22,000 sign Save ENO petition
The latest tally on Bryn Terfel’s petition to save English National Opera has topped 22,000. That’s enough to secure a meeting for ENO’s MD Stuart Murphy with the Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan. It may ultimately achieve a modest mitigation of the Arts Council verdict but the company...
Three winning ideas to bring opera up to date
These are the winners of San Diego’s Opera Hack 3.0. 1 Baroque Reality: Accessible Augmented Reality Stagecraft, a proposal by Esha Datta, Lindsey Blackhurst, Sarah Hutchings, and Mitchell Hutchings. The Baroque Reality Team constructed an abridged version of the opera Alcina by George Friderich Händel that focuses on the...
Prague Spring to be opened by the Welsh
Details of next year’s Prague Spring Festival were given today. One of the most striking events is that the great curtain-raiser of Smetana’s Ma Vlast will be performed by the orchestra of Welsh National Opera, conducted by their Czech music director, Tomas Hanus. It’s a major international showcase...
Parsifal without the singers
This brand-new arrangement is definitely an improvement. None of that hair-washing humiliation and hours of confession.
Black singers only may apply to this British opera competition
Presented by the Black British Classical Foundation in collaboration with Welsh National Opera, this competition showcases the Commonwealth’s finest Black and South Asian singers as they launch their international operatic careers. Up to twenty singers will be shortlisted and brought to the UK in November 2022. After a series of Preliminary Rounds, five singers will be chosen to perform a twenty-minute programme (with orchestra and piano) in the Final at Birmingham Town Hall on 5th December 2022. The Chair of the judging panel will be celebrated British Bass, Sir Willard White. After the competition, the winner of the Samuel Coleridge Taylor Award will perform a specifically commissioned song cycle (and a guaranteed three performances) with the Birmingham Contemporary Music Group.
Final notes for Boston Symphony’s principal horn
This week,without fanfare, James Sommerville gave his final performances at Symphony Hall as principal horn. Somerville, 60, has held the principal horn position since 1998 and is the dedicatee of Elliott Carter’s 2006 horn concerto.
Mark Wigglesworth: ENO cut its throat when it cut its operas
The former English National Opera usic director, in an article for the Guardian in the past hour, blames successive board for losing sight of the company’s core purpose. Around the same time that I joined English National Opera as its music director in 2015, a £5m reduction in the company’s Arts Council grant generated a heated debate as to how that shortfall should be met. There were many of us who argued that the loss of income could be absorbed by making creative changes that maintained the quality and quantity of operas performed.
London Philharmonic chief takes second job
Elena Dubinets, is Artistic Director of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, has been appointed e Curator for The Cleveland Orchestra’s Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival: The American Dream. That should be an interesting commute. Elena says: ‘The music and stories explored at the Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival: The American...
Equity plans Monday protest over arts cuts
Save the Date: Action on Monday 14th November, 11am -12pm. Equity is organising an action to take place on Monday 14th November at 11am calling on the Arts Council England to protect the creative workforce in those companies/venues which have been cut including the ENO, the Donmar Warehouse and Hampstead Theatre.
The people united have never sounded so powerful
The American composer Frederic Rzewski, living in Italy until his death last year, was prompted by the 1973 overthrow of Chilean president Salvador Allende to compose 36 variations on the fallen regime’s populist campaign song, El pueblo unido jamas sera vencido. Despite lasting almost an hour and containing episodes...
In this piano competition, white candidates need not apply
Introducing the rules of the new Nina Simone Piano Competition in Cincinnati:. 1.The inaugural Nina Simone Piano Competition will be held from June 19 to 24, 2023. 2. Applications must be submitted via: getacceptd.com. 3. This competition is for U.S. citizens. 4. This competition is for those who identify as...
Lahav Shani organises Israel Phil’s down time in Cleveland
The orchestra had three blank days in Ohio after Florida hurricane warnings cancelled two concerts. So the music director called players down into the lobby for chamber music.
Finns name an American chief conductor
Juilliard-trained Eugene Tzigane is to be chief conductor and artistic director of the Kuopio Symphony Orchestra in Finland. Tzigane, 40, has previously headed the Nordwestdeutschen Philharmonie.
Watch Missy Mazzoli’s new opera, The Listeners
This week’s free opera on Slipped Disc, courtesy of OperaVision, comes from Norwegian National Opera. The Plot: Maths teacher Claire hears a mysterious low-frequency noise and the pollution is driving her crazy. The constant ‘hum’ drives her away from her family and towards others who also hear the same all-consuming sound. This support group offers compassion but what lies behind their cult-like rituals?
New opera – The Listeners
Tomorrow evening Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, brings to our readers the new opera by Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek. It is a thriller about social rejection, the abuse of power and echo chambers. Based on an original story by Jordan Tannahill, The Listeners is inspired by an identified phenomenon, the ‘global hum’. Here is Missy Mazzoli talking about the ‘hum’. Mark the date in your diaries for tomorrow 1900 CET/ 1800 London/ 1300 New York.
Some great orchestras you won’t hear in Britain any time soon
The Lucerne Festival this morning released outline plans for next summer’s event. In addition to the resident festival orchestra under Riccardo Chailly’s direction, the festival includes visits or residencies by the Berlin and Vienna Philharmonic Orchestras, the Royal Concertgebouw, Boston Symphony, Leipzig Gewandhaus, Oslo Philharmonic and Staatskapelle Dresden.
