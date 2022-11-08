Read full article on original website
Alanis Morissette Addresses 2022 Rock Hall Ceremony Absence: “There Is No Need for Me to Spend Time in an Environment that Reduces Women”
Alanis Morrissette has shared a statement addressing her absence from this weekend’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where she had apparently been slated to join Olivia Rodrigo for a performance of “You’re So Vain” as part of the evening’s tribute to Carly Simon. The singer-songwriter hasn’t fully detailed the circumstances for her departure, but posted a note to her Instagram story on Monday night (November 7). “Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women,” she wrote. Read the rest of her note in full below.
Maya Jane Coles drops “Freefall” featuring Moxie Knox
Multi-genre electronic act Maya Jane Coles is back before the end of the year with her new single “Freefall” featuring New York R&B singer-songwriter Moxie Knox. The song dropped via Coles own record label, I/AM/ME. The catchy house tune exemplifies why the producer is dubbed the “first lady...
Listen to Rihanna’s second Black Panther song, “Born Again”
Today, November 11, marks the official release date of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and its accompanying soundtrack. The OST includes contributions from artists including Tems, Burna Boy, Stormzy, and PinkPantheress among others as well as the much-herladed return of Rihanna. We have already heard "Lift Me Up," Rihanna's first new music since 2016's ANTI, with new song "Born Again" arriving today. Scroll down to listen to the track, written by The-Dream, below.
GloRilla drops “Nut Quick” ahead of Anyways, Life’s Great... EP
For her final preview of new EP Anyways, Life's Great..., which drops this Friday, GloRilla has released raunchy new track "Nut Quick." The EP will feature the song alongside the previously released Cardi B collaboration "Tomorrow 2." The bourgeoning Memphis rapper announced her 9-track major label debut on CMG/Interscope last...
Snoop Dogg biopic being written by Black Panther co-writer
Snoop Dogg has licensed his music for an official biopic, per The Hollywood Reporter. The movie will be a Universal Pictures project, the same studio that released NWA movie Straight Outta Compton in 2015. Snoop Dogg was played by Atlanta actor LaKeith Stanfield in that movie. A lead actor for the Snoop biopic hasn't yet been announced.
Jimmy Edgar shares new album LIQUIDS HEAVEN
Jimmy Edgar, a conceptual artist from Detroit, just dropped his new album LIQUIDS HEAVEN on Innovative Leisure. The producer has been active since his teens, when he signed with Warp Records. He’s since collaborated with SOPHIE, Hudson Mohawke, and Danny Brown, among many others. For his fifth solo studio...
Iggy Pop teases new album EVERY LOSER with debut single, “Frenzy”
The Stooges graduate Iggy Pop has announced his 19th studio album, EVERY LOSER, dueout January 6, 2023. The Godfather of Punk is freshly signed to the newly minted label Gold Tooth Records, under Atlantic. Gold Tooth is founded by GRAMMY-winning Andrew Watt, who is also acting as the executive producer on the record.
Rauw Alejandro announces new album Saturno
Rauw Alejandro has confirmed details of his new LP Saturno. The album will arrives this Friday, November 11, via Sony Music Latin. It is the follow-up to his 2021 album Vice Versa and features the previously shared single "Lokera," featuring Lyanno and Brray. Guests on the album include Baby Rasta, Chris Palace, and Arcangel.
Perfume Genius shares Radiohead cover as part of Spotify live EP
Perfume Genius is the latest artist to record songs for Spotify's Live at Electric Lady series and today shares a cover of Radiohead's "4 Minute Warning" plus three songs of his own; "Whole Life," "Photograph," and "On The Floor." The EP is streaming below. "4 Minute Warning" first appeared on...
Stormzy collaborates with Sampha on new song “Firebabe”
Stormzy has dropped new song "Firebabe," the second single taken from forthcoming album This Is What I Mean. The song features vocal contributions from Sampha alongside Grammy-winning artist Jacob Collier and London soul singer Debbie. A video for the song, which finds Stormzy bathed in naturallight while home alone, can be seen below.
Fever Ray announces new album, shares “Carbon Dioxide”
Fever Ray has announced their third studio album, Radical Romantics, due out March 10 on Mute. The Karin Dreijer-led project will be the first new Fever Ray album in over five years, following their self-titled 2009 record and their 2017 sophomore LP, Plunge. Collaborators on the project will include Nine...
Low End Theory founder Daddy Kev publishes book on mixing and mastering
Kevin Marques Moo, stage name Daddy Kev, has self-published a book titled Audio Dynamics: Compression Techniques for Modern Mixing and Mastering. You can order it now on Amazon. The record producer and engineer is known for his work in the Los Angeles beat scene, founding the pioneering “Low End Theory”...
Song You Need: QUADRY and Topaz Jones have no time for industry snakes
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. When Topaz Jones named QUADRY as one of his favorite artists earlier this year, he knew he had to tap in. “I was genuinely terrified,” QUADRY shares in a phone call with The FADER. “I was like, ‘Oh my god. I’m going to have to up the ante some kind of way.’” The song they worked on together was “Cardinal,” which was just repackaged with his latest EP, It Was Once My World.
slowthai shares new song “I Know Nothing”
Slowthai has returned with new material as he provides the soundtrack to a new soccer-related campaign from Beats By Dre. The "Defy The Noise" ad features Bukayo Saka, Kingsley Coman, Alessia Russo, and even Twitter transfer guru Fabrizio Romano as they overcome adversity to rise to the top of their game (with the help of some expensive headphones, of course.)
Song You Need: Destin Conrad’s stuck fantasizing on “ON 10”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. I occasionally forget that Destin Conrad first blew up on Vine. Over the last few years, the Florida R&B singer has built up a small catalog of lush, intimate earworms infused with a gentle touch. Even when they’re just bite-sized snippets like “EXCITED!” from his 2021 EP COLORWAY, Conrad finds ways to lock into deep grooves like a versatile Lego brick. He’s found success as a songwriter too, with credits on Kehlani’s blue water road and It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. So far, this new phase of his career has been nothing but exciting.
King’s Disease III
Nas has just released the tracklist for his highly-anticipated album, King's Disease III, out this Friday, November 11 via Mass Appeal. The Hit-Boy-produced record is his sixteenth studio album and the third volume in his award-winning King's Disease album series. The two have collaborated on the previous two editions as well as Nas' 2021 Magic, making it the fourth time the hip-hop icons have teamed up.
Watch Westside Gunn’s new video for “FlyGod Jr”
Westside Gunn has shared the visual treatment for “FlyGod Jr,” the second track from his October 28 semi-surprise album, 10. The track is named for West’s son, who produced it. It features an intro from DJ Drama and a verse from Doe Boy, both of whom appear in the new clip, which comes courtesy of Daily Gems.
Rina Sawayama stars in the first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4
The first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 has arrived with pop star Rina Sawayama lining up alongside Keanu Reeves in the upcoming action movie. The fourth instalment in the John Wick series arrives in theaters on March 24 next year. Sawayama plays a significant part in the movie, taking on the role of Akira. Check out the trailer above.
