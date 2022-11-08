ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan appears to be trending for five-star 2024 prospect

By Trent Knoop
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Michigan football currently has two prospects committed in the class of 2024.

There appears to be some positive momentum for the Wolverines to land a big, big fish for the class of 2024.

Five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis out of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School has been linked to Michigan for quite some time. He has visited the maize and blue four times, the last time was on October 29 against Michigan State.

There were two crystal balls put in from 247Sports. Steve Wiltfong, the director of recruiting, and Brian Dohn, a national recruiting analyst, both predict Davis to land in Michigan. Both have put in a prediction with a six confidence level.

On3 also has two predictions for the five-start quarterback to land in Ann Arbor. Sam Spiegelman, a national recruiting analyst, predicted on Monday that Michigan would land Davis with a confidence level of 70. On Saturday, Jeremy Johnson who covers Georgia put in a prediction for the Wolverines with a confidence level of 65.

Michigan does not currently have a quarterback committed to it for the 2023 class or the 2024 class. According to the 247Sports composite, Davis is the No. 16 recruit in the class and the third-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024.

The five-star quarterback has a plethora of offers and he has shown interest in Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State, and Tennessee among others.

