Read full article on original website
Related
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Startup Obtains Industry-Leading Certification, Continues Focus On The Future Of Engineering Excellence
Last week, Propelo Inc, the world’s leading engineering excellence platform, dropped some pretty exciting news within the DevOps community. Known for its no-code workflow automation, the company recently attained its SOC-2 Type II certification, proving that it truly values data privacy and security.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Creating Next-Gen Patient Support Models with Technology and Talent with Jeff Spafford, CEO, and President of AssistRx
Creating Next-Gen Patient Support Models with Technology and Talent with Jeff Spafford, CEO, and President of AssistRx. You can now make sure you’re getting the best bargain on price and quality when it comes to your healthcare!. In this episode, Jeff Spafford, CEO, and President of AssistRx talks about...
KATV
Benton-based software company wins 3 top awards during international competition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Access Control Devices, Inc., a Benton-based software company, received three international print management awards during in an international competition in September. ACDI said Wednesday that their services were recognized PaperCut World Awards in Barcelona, Spain on Sept. 28. According to the news release, ACDI is...
TechCrunch
These folks are working to bring more diversity to the venture LP investing pool
One of the reasons that LPs aren’t more diverse is likely due to the fact that the VC firms themselves typically aren’t. If the partners at investment firms are seeking limited partners, they are probably going to reach out to their own networks, and that tends to be people who look like them and run in the same circles. Since the vast majority of VC partners are white and male, it’s a hard pattern to break. In fact, it takes a concerted effort to get people involved who have been left out of deals in the past.
Tyson Foods CFO’s arrest is a ‘critical moment’ for corporate governance at the company
John R. Tyson, EVP, Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer, Tyson Foods; speaks on stage during The Fight for Food: Value Chains and Partnerships at The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 3 at Sheraton New York on September 21, 2022 in New York City. Being new on the job as...
geekwire.com
Healthcare analytics startup founded by early Amazon employee lands $6.5M
Seattle healthcare analytics startup Abett raised $6.5 million to boost its software that helps employers get a handle on benefits data. Launched in 2019, the company pitches an enterprise software solution to large employers that legally transfers HR and benefits data from various stakeholders. The goal is to allow these companies to be able to analyze what is being done with the capital they spend on health plans.
CNBC
For CIOs, it’s a critical time to deliver value on IT investments
A Gartner survey of 2,203 CIOs found that they expect IT budgets to increase 5% on average in 2023—lower than the projected 6.5% global inflation rate. A "triple squeeze" of economic pressure, scarce and expensive technology talent, and ongoing supply challenges is heightening the need for tech investments to pay off.
Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, along with Footprint Project today announced their work to develop and deploy mobile, cloud-connected microgrids for disaster relief was named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 which features “200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005967/en/ Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief (Graphic: Business Wire)
Founders Unite to Connect African Tech Community, Plug Funding Gap
Although African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, double of what was raised year-on-year (YoY), it still pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally last year. While entrepreneurs are not lacking on the continent, the challenge African founders face is that...
hospitalitytech.com
Chatmeter Adds Features to its Reputation Management, Brand Intelligence Platform
Chatmeter, a local search marketing and online reputation management provider, revealed platform enhancements designed to drive real-time CX agility and improve customer loyalty and growth for multi-location enterprises. 73% of consumers say their customer experience is as critical as price when making purchasing decisions. Chatmeter has entered into an enhanced...
The Top Technology Challenges Businesses Are Facing Today (and Solutions for Each)
Here are the top technology challenges businesses have been facing this year, along with some advice for overcoming each challenge.
cryptopotato.com
Japan’s Largest Telecom Company NTT to Invest $4 Billion in Web3
NTT Docomo collaborated with Accenture to create a technology platform for Web3 and invest nearly $4 billion in the sector. The leading Japanese mobile phone operator – NTT Docomo – joined forces with Accenture to invest between 500 and 600 billion yen (up to $4 billion) in the next iteration of Internet technology – Web3.
Visa: Digital DNA Forges Great Companies During Tough Times
Up until quite recently, treasurers and chief financial officers (CFOs) didn’t see any pressing need to go digital. “Three years ago,” Global Head of Visa Business Solutions Darren Parslow told Karen Webster of the embrace of new tech, “it was number six on the ‘top five’ list. It was kind of like a hobby.”
salestechstar.com
Wipro Appoints Warren Zambelli as the Managing Director, Africa
Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the appointment of Warren Zambelli as the Managing Director for Africa. Zambelli has over 20 years of experience spanning capital markets, banking, insurance, telecom and retail. His formative years were spent in various front-office environments affording...
technode.global
South Korean travel AI startup Globaleur raises $2.5M to connect end-to-end experience
South Korean travel tech startup Globaleur has raised $2.5 million in their pre-series A round and recently completed setting up an office in Singapore as part of their expansion plans for South East Asia (SEA). Globaleur said in a statement on Tuesday it has attracted renowned venture capital firms such...
How To Build an Iconic Brand: Techniques Learned From Successful Brands
Your message is key, whether you're trying to build a global brand or just staying laser-focused on developing a local market.
Trustly Inc. CEO Says Stars Aligning for Pay by Bank
In payments, great ideas are sometimes just ahead of their time. People aren’t keen on embracing new ways of transacting. Or the technology isn’t ready, may not be easy to scale, or it’s too expensive to deploy. And, then, as time goes on, sometimes the stars align.
technode.global
Singapore climatetech venture builder Wavemaker Impact announces first close of its debut fund
Singapore-based climatetech venture builder Wavemaker Impact (WMI) announced the first close of its debut fund to drive decarbonization in the region at scale. In a statement on Wednesday, the firm said its limited partners include Pavilion Capital, an investment company established in Singapore in 2012; JG Digital Equity Ventures, the venture capital arm of the Philippines’ JG Summit Holdings; Kajima Ventures; Grantham Foundation, a Boston-based climate investor; and a number of family offices and high net worth investors in Asia and Europe.
Digiday
Why 2023 will usher in a third-party data renaissance
Marketers have been riding a years-long roller coaster regarding new privacy laws and policies governing how they can use data to guide their campaigns and customer relationships. At every turn, they’ve received a constant piece of advice: to avoid disruption in third-party data availability, build first-party data assets. While...
Comments / 0