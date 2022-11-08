ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Benton-based software company wins 3 top awards during international competition

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Access Control Devices, Inc., a Benton-based software company, received three international print management awards during in an international competition in September. ACDI said Wednesday that their services were recognized PaperCut World Awards in Barcelona, Spain on Sept. 28. According to the news release, ACDI is...
TechCrunch

These folks are working to bring more diversity to the venture LP investing pool

One of the reasons that LPs aren’t more diverse is likely due to the fact that the VC firms themselves typically aren’t. If the partners at investment firms are seeking limited partners, they are probably going to reach out to their own networks, and that tends to be people who look like them and run in the same circles. Since the vast majority of VC partners are white and male, it’s a hard pattern to break. In fact, it takes a concerted effort to get people involved who have been left out of deals in the past.
geekwire.com

Healthcare analytics startup founded by early Amazon employee lands $6.5M

Seattle healthcare analytics startup Abett raised $6.5 million to boost its software that helps employers get a handle on benefits data. Launched in 2019, the company pitches an enterprise software solution to large employers that legally transfers HR and benefits data from various stakeholders. The goal is to allow these companies to be able to analyze what is being done with the capital they spend on health plans.
SEATTLE, WA
CNBC

For CIOs, it’s a critical time to deliver value on IT investments

A Gartner survey of 2,203 CIOs found that they expect IT budgets to increase 5% on average in 2023—lower than the projected 6.5% global inflation rate. A "triple squeeze" of economic pressure, scarce and expensive technology talent, and ongoing supply challenges is heightening the need for tech investments to pay off.
The Associated Press

Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, along with Footprint Project today announced their work to develop and deploy mobile, cloud-connected microgrids for disaster relief was named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 which features “200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005967/en/ Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief (Graphic: Business Wire)
LOUISIANA STATE
PYMNTS

Founders Unite to Connect African Tech Community, Plug Funding Gap

Although African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, double of what was raised year-on-year (YoY), it still pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally last year. While entrepreneurs are not lacking on the continent, the challenge African founders face is that...
hospitalitytech.com

Chatmeter Adds Features to its Reputation Management, Brand Intelligence Platform

Chatmeter, a local search marketing and online reputation management provider, revealed platform enhancements designed to drive real-time CX agility and improve customer loyalty and growth for multi-location enterprises. 73% of consumers say their customer experience is as critical as price when making purchasing decisions. Chatmeter has entered into an enhanced...
cryptopotato.com

Japan’s Largest Telecom Company NTT to Invest $4 Billion in Web3

NTT Docomo collaborated with Accenture to create a technology platform for Web3 and invest nearly $4 billion in the sector. The leading Japanese mobile phone operator – NTT Docomo – joined forces with Accenture to invest between 500 and 600 billion yen (up to $4 billion) in the next iteration of Internet technology – Web3.
PYMNTS

Visa: Digital DNA Forges Great Companies During Tough Times

Up until quite recently, treasurers and chief financial officers (CFOs) didn’t see any pressing need to go digital. “Three years ago,” Global Head of Visa Business Solutions Darren Parslow told Karen Webster of the embrace of new tech, “it was number six on the ‘top five’ list. It was kind of like a hobby.”
salestechstar.com

Wipro Appoints Warren Zambelli as the Managing Director, Africa

Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the appointment of Warren Zambelli as the Managing Director for Africa. Zambelli has over 20 years of experience spanning capital markets, banking, insurance, telecom and retail. His formative years were spent in various front-office environments affording...
technode.global

South Korean travel AI startup Globaleur raises $2.5M to connect end-to-end experience

South Korean travel tech startup Globaleur has raised $2.5 million in their pre-series A round and recently completed setting up an office in Singapore as part of their expansion plans for South East Asia (SEA). Globaleur said in a statement on Tuesday it has attracted renowned venture capital firms such...
PYMNTS

Trustly Inc. CEO Says Stars Aligning for Pay by Bank

In payments, great ideas are sometimes just ahead of their time. People aren’t keen on embracing new ways of transacting. Or the technology isn’t ready, may not be easy to scale, or it’s too expensive to deploy. And, then, as time goes on, sometimes the stars align.
technode.global

Singapore climatetech venture builder Wavemaker Impact announces first close of its debut fund

Singapore-based climatetech venture builder Wavemaker Impact (WMI) announced the first close of its debut fund to drive decarbonization in the region at scale. In a statement on Wednesday, the firm said its limited partners include Pavilion Capital, an investment company established in Singapore in 2012; JG Digital Equity Ventures, the venture capital arm of the Philippines’ JG Summit Holdings; Kajima Ventures; Grantham Foundation, a Boston-based climate investor; and a number of family offices and high net worth investors in Asia and Europe.
Digiday

Why 2023 will usher in a third-party data renaissance

Marketers have been riding a years-long roller coaster regarding new privacy laws and policies governing how they can use data to guide their campaigns and customer relationships. At every turn, they’ve received a constant piece of advice: to avoid disruption in third-party data availability, build first-party data assets. While...

Comments / 0

Community Policy