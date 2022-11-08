ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

Murray State cross country takes on NCAA Regionals

LOUISVILLE — The Murray State women and men’s cross country teams will start their postseason competition in the NCAA Southeast Regionals at Louisville, today. Louisville will be hosting the meet at the E. P. Tom Sawyer Park. Ruth Kimutai, Samantha Tucci, Jocelyn Host, Allison Wood and Breanna Day...
Murray Ledger & Times

Hood: Racers’ demeanor has become much brighter since getting first win

MURRAY — It has long been said in the sports world that winning cures all ills. It may not have cured every ailment for Murray State’s football team this season, but the win over Tennessee State last month that marked the Racers’ first in a season that was expected to bring many more, if nothing else, has made this team feel better. On they “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7 this week, Head Coach Dean Hood said he has seen it with his own eyes in practices.

