Tucson, AZ

Wildcats set shooting record, score most points under Tommy Lloyd in season-opening romp

By Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star
Eastern Progress
 3 days ago
Eastern Progress

Headband back on, Kerr Kriisa posts triple-double as No. 17 Arizona blasts Southern, 95-78

Believe it or not, Kerr Kriisa says he was fine without the headband. Until some Arizona Wildcat fans apparently convinced him otherwise, that is. So, with his signature headband strapped back on after a one-game absence, Arizona’s demonstrative guard from Estonia posted his second career triple-double to lead the Wildcats to a 95-78 win over Southern on Friday at McKale Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Eastern Progress

Esmery Martinez's first-half double-double leads No. 19 Arizona to dominant 113-56 win in opener

Esmery Martinez picked her spots — early and often. Eight minutes in, one of the newest Arizona Wildcats had collected six rebounds. With less than five minutes left in the first half, Martinez had her first double-double of the season with 20 points and 15 rebounds. The West Virginia transfer led No. 19 Arizona to a dominating 113-56 win over NAU at McKale Center in the Wildcats’ season opener.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Arizona Wildcats rout NAU behind Adia Barnes’ influx of new talent

Arizona is accustomed to winning season openers convincingly under Adia Barnes with each victory at McKale Center by double digits, including Thursday’s 113-56 drubbing of NAU. The only sense of wonder in the openers over the last seven years is how many fans will show up to see what’s...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Scouting report: No. 17 Arizona Wildcats vs. Southern Jaguars

Southern (0-1) at No. 17 Arizona (1-0) McKale Center • 7 p.m. • Pac-12 Networks • 1290-AM, Varsity Network. G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 sophomore) G Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Cedric Henderson (6-6 senior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 sophomore) C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior) Southern. G P.J....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Eastern Progress

Three-star edge rusher, tight end Nicholas Fernandez commits to Arizona Wildcats

Another defensive player has committed to Arizona's 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats landed three-star defensive lineman Nicholas Fernandez on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4-inch, 265-pound San Pedro, California native selected the UA over Boise State, Colorado State, Army, Air Force, Washington State and UNLV, among others. Fernandez becomes the sixth defensive lineman...
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Arizona Women's Basketball announces Signing Class

Arizona women's basketball inked one of the best signing classes in program history on Wednesday, signing Breya Cunningham, Montaya Dew and Jada Williams. Each signee comes from a top high school program and has competed at the highest level. Williams and Cunningham have additionally each represented Team USA, winning gold medals at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area. Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road. According to Arizona Game and...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
azpm.org

CD 6 race shows Democratic candidate Kirsten Engel leading the polls

Election night results showed that Congressional District 6 Democratic candidate Kirsten Engle led the polls with Republican candidate Juan Ciscomani following behind. But no one was claiming victory. Ciscomani supporters filled his election night party at the beginning. But as the night continued and numbers rolled in, attendees made their...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police: Barricaded person shuts down Rita Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene where a person has barricaded themselves Thursday evening, Nov. 10. According to authorities, the incident is happening on East Danwood Way, near South Houghton Road and East Rita Road. Rita Road is shut down between South Houghton Road...
TUCSON, AZ

