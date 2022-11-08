Wildcats set shooting record, score most points under Tommy Lloyd in season-opening romp

Read full article on original website
Eastern Progress
Headband back on, Kerr Kriisa posts triple-double as No. 17 Arizona blasts Southern, 95-78
Believe it or not, Kerr Kriisa says he was fine without the headband. Until some Arizona Wildcat fans apparently convinced him otherwise, that is. So, with his signature headband strapped back on after a one-game absence, Arizona’s demonstrative guard from Estonia posted his second career triple-double to lead the Wildcats to a 95-78 win over Southern on Friday at McKale Center.
Eastern Progress
Arizona's Lemyah Hylton is a next-in-line Swiss Army knife; UA freshmen live up to the hype
It hasn’t taken long for Lemyah Hylton to find her way as a Wildcat. A little over a minute after subbing in during the second quarter of Thursday night’s season-opening 113-56 win over NAU, the freshman guard scored in the paint. Then, with 18 seconds left in the half, she jumped high above everyone else to snare a defensive rebound.
Eastern Progress
Photos: Arizona Wildcats women's basketball rolls over NAU, 113-56
The ranked Wildcats out-gunned in-state rival Northern Arizona, 112-56, at McKale Center, November 10, 2022, Tucson, Ariz. Originally published on tucson.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Eastern Progress
Esmery Martinez's first-half double-double leads No. 19 Arizona to dominant 113-56 win in opener
Esmery Martinez picked her spots — early and often. Eight minutes in, one of the newest Arizona Wildcats had collected six rebounds. With less than five minutes left in the first half, Martinez had her first double-double of the season with 20 points and 15 rebounds. The West Virginia transfer led No. 19 Arizona to a dominating 113-56 win over NAU at McKale Center in the Wildcats’ season opener.
allsportstucson.com
Arizona Wildcats rout NAU behind Adia Barnes’ influx of new talent
Arizona is accustomed to winning season openers convincingly under Adia Barnes with each victory at McKale Center by double digits, including Thursday’s 113-56 drubbing of NAU. The only sense of wonder in the openers over the last seven years is how many fans will show up to see what’s...
Eastern Progress
For Wildcats' Friday night opponent, 'Legacy Series' brings no guarantees
When the Arizona Wildcats finally show up early next season at the “Mini-Dome,” Southern University’s 7,500-seat Clark Activity Center, maybe it will all be worth it for the Jaguars. The teams will play this year and next as part of the Pac-12’s “Legacy Series” with historically black...
Eastern Progress
Scouting report: No. 17 Arizona Wildcats vs. Southern Jaguars
Southern (0-1) at No. 17 Arizona (1-0) McKale Center • 7 p.m. • Pac-12 Networks • 1290-AM, Varsity Network. G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 sophomore) G Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Cedric Henderson (6-6 senior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 sophomore) C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior) Southern. G P.J....
Eastern Progress
Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said leading up to Arizona's matchup with No. 9 UCLA
Riding a four-game losing skid, it doesn't get any easier for Arizona as the Wildcats prepare to host ninth-ranked UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Here are the most pertinent things UA head coach Jedd Fisch said during his pre-UCLA news conference on Thursday:. Challenges facing red-hot Bruins. Jacob...
Eastern Progress
Three-star edge rusher, tight end Nicholas Fernandez commits to Arizona Wildcats
Another defensive player has committed to Arizona's 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats landed three-star defensive lineman Nicholas Fernandez on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4-inch, 265-pound San Pedro, California native selected the UA over Boise State, Colorado State, Army, Air Force, Washington State and UNLV, among others. Fernandez becomes the sixth defensive lineman...
Arizona Women's Basketball announces Signing Class
Arizona women's basketball inked one of the best signing classes in program history on Wednesday, signing Breya Cunningham, Montaya Dew and Jada Williams. Each signee comes from a top high school program and has competed at the highest level. Williams and Cunningham have additionally each represented Team USA, winning gold medals at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball vs. Southern: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The Arizona Wildcats play their second game of the 2022-23 season when they host the Southern Tigers. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Southern game time, details:. Date: Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Time: 7 p.m. PT.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Election officials explain why Arizona races have not been called, including 44,000 ‘late early ballots’
Several Arizona political races have yet to be called and it could take several more days, election officials said during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 9, to explain the holdup and what people can expect in the next few days. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly and Elections Director Constance Hargrove...
Bear spotted Tuesday in Rancho Vistoso area
Arizona Game and Fish Tucson tweeted the sighting, speculating that the bear could be the same one seen twice last week in Oro Valley.
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Fire Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday,. The accident occurred at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. The crash was reported to have been a high-speed accident.
How long do politicians have to remove their signs in Arizona?
Politicians already are starting to remove their signs from the 2022 general election. Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 8.
KOLD-TV
Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area. Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road. According to Arizona Game and...
azpm.org
CD 6 race shows Democratic candidate Kirsten Engel leading the polls
Election night results showed that Congressional District 6 Democratic candidate Kirsten Engle led the polls with Republican candidate Juan Ciscomani following behind. But no one was claiming victory. Ciscomani supporters filled his election night party at the beginning. But as the night continued and numbers rolled in, attendees made their...
azmirror.com
Voters narrowly are favoring a proposal to give undocumented immigrant students in-state tuition, for now
The fate of a ballot measure that would help undocumented students who graduate from Arizona high schools afford college remained unclear after ballots counted Wednesday left it with 51% in support and 49% opposed. With more than 600,000 ballots across the state yet to be counted, including roughly 360,000 in...
TFD responds to crash near Silverbell
Both Tucson and Northwest Fire Departments responded to a crash on North Silverbell Road and West Goret Road.
KOLD-TV
Police: Barricaded person shuts down Rita Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene where a person has barricaded themselves Thursday evening, Nov. 10. According to authorities, the incident is happening on East Danwood Way, near South Houghton Road and East Rita Road. Rita Road is shut down between South Houghton Road...
