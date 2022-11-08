Read full article on original website
Washington Street warming center opens, needs volunteers
PADUCAH — If you need a warm place to stay on cold nights or want to help this season, you can visit Washington Street Baptist Church's warming center. The church will host a walk-up warming center to house any person on nights when the lower temperature is 40° or below. The warming center is at 739 Washington St., a property next door to the main building.
East Calloway Elementary in Murray not in session on Nov. 16
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – East Calloway Elementary School in Murray will not be in session on Wednesday, November 16 due to a planned utility outage in the eastern portion of the county. November 16 will not be a “non-traditional instruction” (NTI) day. East students will not be required to...
Warming shelter opens for bout of cold weather
PADUCAH — With the forecast for bitter cold temperatures likely to stick around, the Washington Street Baptist Church warming center is open and ready to shelter those who need a place to stay during the frigid weather. Five residents left Washington Street Baptist Church's warming center to snow covering...
Graves County sheriff's office collects over 800 items at one Cram the Cruiser stop
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County sheriff's office reported donation numbers for its Cram the Cruiser food and toy drive, collecting over 800 items at one stop. Donations of nonperishable food items go to the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry. Toy donations go to the annual Community Christmas Connection program.
11 months later: Share your tornado story with Local 6
It's been 11 months since a deadly tornado outbreak struck the Local 6 area. Dozens were killed, and entire communities were destroyed. Since the Dec. 10-11, 2021, outbreak, communities, businesses and families have been working to rebuild. Demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building in downtown Mayfield...
Easterseals West Kentucky to open autism center in 2023, named for longtime employee Lori Devine
PADUCAH — Desperately needed is how directors at Easterseals West Kentucky describe a brand new autism center scheduled to open in the spring of 2023. The new center will be under the Easterseals umbrella, which includes a center for adults and a center for children called The Lily Pad. The new center will join the other two in providing services for adults and children with special needs. The new facility will focus exclusively on children diagnosed with autism.
Mayfield lighted Christmas parade Nov. 26
The Mayfield Lions Club lighted Christmas parade will roll through town Saturday, Nov. 26. The parade begins at 5 p.m., lineup begins at 3 p.m. Participants will gather in front of Mayfield Middle School, at the intersection of Seventh and College streets. The parade will travel up Seventh Street, turn...
Obituaries Nov. 10, 2022
Sherri Rene Melton, 60, of Newbern, Tennessee, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born April 14, 1962, in Hickman, Kentucky, to Alvey Glen Summers Sr. and Linda Lou (Ams) Impson, who preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and a U.S....
Marshall County sheriff's office collects donations at Benton Walmart for November food drive
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County sheriff's office will collect food, toys and cash donations at the Benton, Kentucky Walmart on Friday evening. This is part of the office's Thanksgiving food drive held from Nov. 11-25, according to a social media post from the sheriff's office. The office will...
Crews respond to snow, advise caution
PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews put trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow event that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters were on the road spreading salt in Crittenden County and Livingston County, where up to 3 inches of snow fell, mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River.
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
Six Paducah firefighters graduate from state firefighter academy
PADUCAH — Six fire recruits from the Paducah Fire Department graduated from the first class of the Kentucky Firefighter Recruit Academy on Friday. The ceremony in Powderly, Kentucky, recognized 26 participants from across the state. Those graduating from the Paducah Fire Department were Nicholas Bogart, Jakobe Bridges, Nicholas Hatton, Hunter Matlock, Trayle Prescott and Michael Winnans.
TVA board approves solar farm project at Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah
PADUCAH — The Tennessee Valley Authority has approved a $216 million pilot program at the Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah. The goal of the first-of-its kind program is to find out if closed coal ash sites can be used for utility-scale solar projects, the TVA says. The TVA board...
Utility backs solar farm atop capped Kentucky coal ash pit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility has proposed building a $216 million solar farm project in Kentucky atop a capped coal ash storage pit at one of its coal-fired power plants. The federal Tennessee Valley Authority voted Thursday to advance the initiative at Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah. The utility called it a first-of-its-kind pilot project that would convert land used as a waste heap for the byproduct of burning coal for power into a solar farm that would help produce 100 megawatts. Officials say the model could ultimately be used at other closed Tennessee Valley Authority...
Symsonia man wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — While a Kentucky Lottery player didn’t claim the world’s largest lottery jackpot, a man from Symsonia, Kentucky won the largest prize from last Saturday night’s lottery drawing — $2 million!. Rickie Melton, along with his wife Karen, made the trip to...
Christian County Barn Destroyed In Thursday Fire
A barn on Atkinson Road in northern Christian County was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say just after 6 am someone reported flames coming from the barn and when firefighters arrived it was fully engulfed in flames and had already collapsed. No one was injured...
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported money stolen out of her wallet on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say $7,000 in cash was taken out of the woman’s wallet without her consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful...
Brrr … a chill is coming this weekend
Unhook the garden hose. Stack some firewood. Find the cocoa mix. Winter-like weather is headed our way Friday evening, when overnight temperatures will dip into the low 30s and a mix of rain and snow could fall in Hopkinsville. The National Weather Service predicts a 40% chance of rain Friday...
Three arrested for overnight theft in Trigg County
Three people are facing felony theft charges after they were allegedly caught stealing items from a construction site in the Cerulean area of Trigg County. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says an observant neighbor called 911 after seeing people stealing building materials at about 12:30 a.m. and the suspects fled into Christian County.
