azbex.com
Arizona Projects 11-11-22
1. With the demolition of the former Ladlow’s Fine Furniture building, work has begun on Modera Kierland, a two-section,438-unit multifamily development on Scottsdale Road in north Phoenix. 2. General contractor A.R. Mays Construction announced it has begun construction on the $23M, 98KSF Andretti Indoor Karting and Games facility in...
biztucson.com
Mattamy Homes Announces Grand Opening of Tortolita Vistas
Mattamy Homes, North America’s largest privately owned homebuilder, is thrilled to announce the opening of Tortolita Vistas in Marana. This gated, luxury community of 31 homesites, will open for sale Nov. 12, showcasing a fully-decorated Terrain floorplan. The New Home Gallery will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. with Mattamy New Home Counselors ready to share the new single-family homes and unique homesites being introduced.
azbex.com
Phoenix Convention Ctr. Considering Entertainment District
The Phoenix Convention Center is considering expanding its south building, adding a hotel and creating a new entertainment district to make it a more competitive draw and to lure visitors downtown. The City recently requested an update from Convention Sports & Leisure International on a needs assessment report it had...
azbex.com
Surprise Oks 320-acre Rezone
After including a “peace of mind” stipulation that a part of Trilby Wash will be designated as a wildlife corridor and protected from development, Surprise City Council recently approved multiple rezonings for a 320-acre property on the City’s far west end. There are no immediate plans to...
azbex.com
Land Sold for Possible Mesa Apartment Development
A Mesa land deal that closed last week could lead to the development of a 72-unit apartment development. Hoa T. Lai (Enzo and Jax LLC) paid seller Omega Healthcare Investors $1.3M for three vacant acres on Brown Road near Country Club Drive. Preliminary site plans for Country Club Apartments were...
azbex.com
Residential Developer Buys 41 Acres in North Phoenix
Garden Deer Valley LLC (Garden Communities) has won an Arizona State Land Department auction for 40.87 acres at the NEC of Tatum Blvd. and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix, across from Desert Ridge Marketplace. The company was the only bidder and won the auction with a minimum bid of...
azbigmedia.com
Mack Innovation Park Deer Valley brings 1.3M SF to North Valley
In the Deer Valley area of North Phoenix, Mack Real Estate Group (MREG) is building a new industrial park approximately 10 minutes away from what will be Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) manufacturing facility. The Mack Innovation Park Deer Valley has broken ground on approximately 1.3 million square feet of speculative warehouse space, with the capacity to build in excess of 3 million square feet across three noncontiguous sites.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
Chip-making powerhouse eyes second multibillion-dollar expansion in the Valley
A chip-making powerhouse is eyeing a second multibillion-dollar expansion right here in the Valley.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
It Takes Nearly A Day To Explore This Massive Arizona Grocery Store
The grocery store has specialty items, gourmet foods, and an in-house restaurant.
AZFamily
Dozens of homeowners say Mesa pool company took large sums of money and abandoned their projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Jack Vinson Smith III, and as you can see, he’s not very popular with some folks. “You stiffed people,” one On Your Side viewer can be heard yelling at Jack Smith outside his home. So why are consumers tracking down Jack Smith to his Mesa home and trying to confront him? Well, here’s the answer. Phoenix Shirk is a homeowner who hired Jack Smith in April to build a swimming pool. Smith owns a company called Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, which also goes by OLLI. “They seemed competent. We liked what they gave us,” Shirk said.
azbex.com
UA’s Phoenix Bioscience Project Gets 2 Funding Awards
The University of Arizona recently announced two major funding awards for its UA Center for Advanced Molecular and Immunological Therapies in the Phoenix Bioscience Core. CAMI is planned as a 293KSF building dedicated to supporting “research to catalyze the next generation of precision health care treatments,” according to a UA announcement.
Phoenix New Times
These 17 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Have Deals and Discounts For Veterans Day
As Veterans Day nears on Friday, November 11, metro Phoenix restaurants, cafes, and juice bars are prepping deals and discounts to honor those who have served. At locations across the Valley, active and retired military members can dine for free, find discounts, grab a free coffee or snag a complimentary smoothie at participating businesses. From pasta to hearty hamburgers and cold sodas, free and discounted meals abound.
azbigmedia.com
What Phoenix housing market buyers and sellers can expect in 2023
The Metro Phoenix housing market has heavily favored home sellers since the start of the decade as more people moved to Arizona and the pandemic scrambled the status quo. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index’s most recent release shows that home prices in Phoenix rose 17.1% from August 2021 to August 2022. In the past few months, however, the dynamic has started to shift. Andrea Crouch, president of Phoenix REALTORS, notes that prices are beginning to go down.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!
Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
KOLD-TV
Festival highlights Tucson’s best Mexican food
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ever seen these signs around? If so, you know you’re on the right track for the best food. But this weekend you won’t need to do all the driving. That’s because The Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food festival is taking place.
KOLD-TV
Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food Festival
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Tucson woman spreading love to shelter cats, dogs. Teri Bambauer has been spreading the love to shelter cats and dogs for years.
kjzz.org
Mesa offers 30% discount on water for residents older than 60
The city of Mesa has a water-rate discount program for low-income older adults. Called the Limited Senior Rate Program, the plan introduced about a year ago takes 30% off residents’ water bills. To qualify for the program, applicants must be at least 60 years old, be a permanent resident...
fox10phoenix.com
Made In Arizona: Cave Creek shop specializes in one-of-a-kind hat
For centuries, a person's hat is considered a symbol of that person's place in society, as well as their style. For this week's Made In Arizona, we take a look a one shop in the far North Valley that specializes in these status symbols.
