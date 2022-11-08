Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
azbex.com
Arizona Projects 11-11-22
1. With the demolition of the former Ladlow’s Fine Furniture building, work has begun on Modera Kierland, a two-section,438-unit multifamily development on Scottsdale Road in north Phoenix. 2. General contractor A.R. Mays Construction announced it has begun construction on the $23M, 98KSF Andretti Indoor Karting and Games facility in...
azbex.com
UA’s Phoenix Bioscience Project Gets 2 Funding Awards
The University of Arizona recently announced two major funding awards for its UA Center for Advanced Molecular and Immunological Therapies in the Phoenix Bioscience Core. CAMI is planned as a 293KSF building dedicated to supporting “research to catalyze the next generation of precision health care treatments,” according to a UA announcement.
KOLD-TV
Festival highlights Tucson’s best Mexican food
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ever seen these signs around? If so, you know you’re on the right track for the best food. But this weekend you won’t need to do all the driving. That’s because The Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food festival is taking place.
biztucson.com
Roche Tissue Diagnostics to Celebrate Expansion of Manufacturing Operations in Marana
Local leaders will join the Roche Tissue Diagnostics community for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 14 to celebrate the expansion of manufacturing operations in Marana that represents another long-term investment in the Tucson community. When fully completed, the new Marana building will house instrument and service manufacturing, along with instrument...
thisistucson.com
Get permanent jewelry, from bracelets to necklaces, at this new Tucson boutique ✨
The permanent jewelry trend has made its way to Tucson and it’s here to stay, well, permanently. Local salon owner Emily Buckley brought the trend to Tucson this summer after seeing permanent jewelry go viral on social media. “I felt like it was getting really trendy on TikTok and...
City of Tucson to re-open Section 8 housing waitlist Jan. 3
The city of Tucson has announced plans to re-open its Section 8 housing waitlist early in 2023, on Jan. 3.
Tucson Bikes for Change to give out over 500 free bikes
Tucson Bikes for Change will be giving out more than 500 bicycles for children in need, before the start of El Tour de Tucson.
southernarizonaguide.com
Barro’s Pizza: A Dining Review
On a Friday in early November, 2022, Neighbor Roy and I dined at Barro’s Pizza in Marana. Earlier in the week, I had asked him what he wanted to eat come next Friday, and he exclaimed, “Pizza”. But it was up to me to choose which pizzeria we would go to. So I checked Tripadvisor. Barro Pizza got some of the best reviews, so that is how we decided to go there. Their menu says they have more than 40 locations in Arizona, mostly in Phoenix I presume. It appears to be a Family Affair. Normally, I wouldn’t go near a chain pizza place, but the reviews were so good that I decided to take a chance.
Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 Violations
Some restaurants are not careful with their poison control.Mikael Seegen/Unsplash. Most restaurants are cited for at least one health code violation during their annual inspections. Usually, the minor violations do not put visitors who consume food in any kind of harm’s way, but instead have more to do with certain protocols, such as the kind of clothing worn or the placement of a container. And yet, there are other restaurants that not only are hit with numerous violations, but the violations directly put the health and well-being of customers at risk of illness and, in the case of a recent inspection, poisoning.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – November 2022 – Celtic Festival and Highland Games
On a very non Scottish weather like day, the contestants and participants brought out their best kilt for the Celtic Festival and Highland Games at Rillito Racetrack in Tucson. There were numerous tents celebrating all things Scottish and beyond. The highlight were of course the games.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Holiday Ice coming to TCC
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dig your skates out of the closet. Tucson holiday ice is coming back for the season. The outdoor rink will be open in front of the Tucson Convention Center, located at 260 South Church Avenue, from Nov. 20 through Jan. 8, 2023. Skates can...
How long do politicians have to remove their signs in Arizona?
Politicians already are starting to remove their signs from the 2022 general election. Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 8.
12news.com
Ballot rejected? How to check and what to do
PHOENIX — Was your ballot rejected?. It can happen for a variety of reasons including no signature or a questioned signature. And if you aren't signed up for ballot tracking, you might not know your ballot was rejected. First, check your ballot status through your local county elections website....
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Fire Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday,. The accident occurred at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. The crash was reported to have been a high-speed accident.
Tucson Veterans Day Parade: Downtown route and street closures
The Tucson Veterans Day Parade is returning this year for its 101st run, Friday, Nov. 11, after a two-year hiatus.
KOLD-TV
Veteran Memorial Wall honors veterans of all branches
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When you walk through the doors of Casino Del Sol, you will find a Veterans Memorial Wall filled with messages honoring service members of all military branches. “You kind of get sensitive. It is quite the memorial for all,” said Army Veteran Joe Caldwell....
KOLD-TV
Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area. Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road. According to Arizona Game and...
KOLD-TV
Five hospitalized after wreck in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are at the scene of a wreck that left five people hospitalized south of Flowing Wells on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the high -speed accident took place at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. Drivers...
Bear spotted Tuesday in Rancho Vistoso area
Arizona Game and Fish Tucson tweeted the sighting, speculating that the bear could be the same one seen twice last week in Oro Valley.
Local Veteran fights emotional battle after the military
Even after leaving that physical battle, those who leave the military continue to fight an emotional battle.
