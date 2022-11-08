On a Friday in early November, 2022, Neighbor Roy and I dined at Barro’s Pizza in Marana. Earlier in the week, I had asked him what he wanted to eat come next Friday, and he exclaimed, “Pizza”. But it was up to me to choose which pizzeria we would go to. So I checked Tripadvisor. Barro Pizza got some of the best reviews, so that is how we decided to go there. Their menu says they have more than 40 locations in Arizona, mostly in Phoenix I presume. It appears to be a Family Affair. Normally, I wouldn’t go near a chain pizza place, but the reviews were so good that I decided to take a chance.

