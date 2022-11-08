Read full article on original website
Health Department looking into illness outbrea
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of illnesses in the Oklahoma City area. Officials said they identified an outbreak of Campylobacter Shiga-toxin producing E. coli in the Hydro and Weatherford area on October 25. However, reports of illnesses are still on the rise and the OSDH is looking to the public to help find the answers.
Vaccines, dewormer and microchips offered at pet wellness fair
TULSA, Okla. — A free Pet Wellness Fair was held Saturday at McClure Park, near 11th and Memorial, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oklahoma Alliance for Animals (OAA), the City of Tulsa, Tulsa Animal Welfare, Petco Love, Chewy and Pets for Life teamed up to offer the event, according to an OAA press release.
Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
Chef Gordon Ramsay Makes Changes to Restaurant in Oklahoma City, OK.
Earlier this summer back in May it was announced that the one and only Chef Gordon Ramsay would be opening a restaurant in Oklahoma City, OK. I don't know about you but I've got that entirely too damned excited, about to piss myself kind of feeling going on. Being a HUGE FAN of Chef Ramsay I can't wait!
Study at Stephenson Cancer Center aims to help cancer patients
A clinical trial at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center aims to treat mouth sores caused by radiation and chemotherapy. Radiation oncologist Dr. Christina Henson spoke to KOCO about the study. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
Hundreds of jobs available at OKC Job Fair
If you are looking for a new job before the holidays, there are several companies that are taking part in a job fair.
Cat Café Officially Coming To OKC
After months of waiting for permits to clear, the Don't Stress Meowt cat café is officially coming to Oklahoma City in 2023. The café was first announced in Aug. 2021, and the company said construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. A grand...
All Aboard Oklahoma City’s Polar Express Train Ride
Our family is making every effort to make holidays more about experiences than about gifts and money. We decorate Christmas Cookies together for prizes, we wear ugly (I think they are cute) Christmas Sweaters, and a few years ago, my family took a little ride on the Polar Express. Those...
Photos: Dogs, cows, cats looking for loving homes in OKC
If you are gearing up for the holidays, why not add a new member to the family?
A different kind of service: This Oklahoma veteran found his value both in uniform and out
Serving country and fellow man are both things for which they are eternally grateful.
Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark
O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
Winter Weather Moves in Monday
After another cold start, we’ll see nice weather today. It will be sunny, breezy and chilly Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the 50’s. Winter weather moves in Monday. Snow will develop across Western Oklahoma around sunrise. It looks like the snow will move into the OKC Metro/I-35...
Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to offer free vaccines to pets in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is partnering with Petco Love and the City of Tulsa to host a free pet wellness fair for pets in north Tulsa on Saturday. The drive-thru style event is offering free canine DHPP vaccines, feline FVRCP vaccines, rabies vaccines, deworming...
Early snow for Tulsa?
A strong upper level storm system will move into the Southern Plains on Monday. Areas of rain will spread into the area Monday morning, likely transitioning to snow in some areas Monday afternoon and evening. Although specific snow amounts are somewhat uncertain, there remains the potential for a swath of accumulating snow across portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, especially in the higher elevations of northwest Arkansas.
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
