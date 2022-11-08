Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
MLive.com
Tigers claim infielder off waivers from Texas
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Tigers claimed infielder Andy Ibáñez off waivers from the Texas Rangers, the first of what could be a flurry of moves over the next 24 hours. Ibáñez, who turns 30 in April, could provide infield depth for the Tigers in 2023 if he sticks on the roster.
FOX Sports
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
MLB insider predicts robust market for Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo with 2 NL clubs in the mix
Anthony Rizzo is going to test the open market. On Monday, ESPN reported the 33-year-old first baseman was opting out of his contract. Rizzo had until five days after the World Series to make up his mind. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi names...
Report: Jose Abreu, White Sox split; Cubs waiting in wings
White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is not returning to the team, but he could stay in Chicago. According to
Why the Chicago Cubs restructured their hitting coach setup on the big-league staff — plus updates on Willson Contreras’ and Drew Smyly’s futures
Hitting coach instability has been a staple of the Chicago Cubs big-league staff over the last decade. The Cubs believe they have created a more extensive coaching staff structure that will yield better cohesion and collaboration. Greg Brown lasted only one season in the lead hitting coach role, replaced by Dustin Kelly late last month shortly after Kelly became the organization’s minor-league ...
NBC Sports
Cleveland’s Chris Antonetti voted MLB Executive of the Year
LAS VEGAS — Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti was voted Major League Baseball’s Executive of the Year after his young team won the AL Central with a $68 million payroll that was 27th among the 30 teams. Cleveland went 92-70 while using 17 players who...
Yardbarker
Cubs Promote New Hitting Coach Among Other New Hires
The Chicago Cubs are moving onto their eight hitting coach since 2012. Despite all the success they've had in that span, including a World Series title, few have stuck around long. John Mallee and Anthony Iapoce held the position for three and four years, respectively, but the Cubs haven't had...
MLive.com
Tigers waive two players, one is claimed by Orioles
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Tigers have parted ways with longtime minor-league outfielder and onetime prospect Daz Cameron, more than five years after he was acquired as part of the Justin Verlander trade. Cameron was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, both teams announced. Additionally, infielder Josh...
FOX Sports
Cubs promote Dustin Kelly to hitting coach on Ross' staff
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have promoted Dustin Kelly to hitting coach after two seasons as the organization's minor league hitting coordinator, one of three additions to manager David Ross' staff announced on Tuesday. Kelly becomes the Cubs' eighth hitting coach in 12 seasons. He replaces Greg Brown,...
Report: Cubs Brass Meeting With Numerous Free Agents
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly having meetings with numerous free agents according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.
