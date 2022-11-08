Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona State on upset watch against Northern Arizona
Arizona State and visiting Northern Arizona head into their game Thursday between the intra-state schools in Tempe, Ariz., feeling very
Arizona Basketball: Freshman Kylan Boswell is ahead of schedule
Despite suffering an injury, Arizona Basketball freshman Kylan Boswell is ahead of schedule as he shined in his debut last night. It was a great off-season for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona Basketball, not only as the Wildcats added several, last-minute recruits and transfers to the roster, but perhaps none were bigger than Kylan Boswell.
Eastern Progress
Scouting report: No. 19 Arizona Wildcats vs. NAU Lumberjacks in home opener
Who: NAU (0-1) at No. 19 Arizona (0-0) G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) NAU. G Regan Schenck (5-7 senior) G/F Emily Rodabaugh (6-0 junior) F Montana Oltrogge (6-0 grad transfer)
Arizona Daily Wildcat
WBB preview: After two years of tournament runs, the Wildcats are working to mesh a team full of new faces
The Arizona women’s basketball team is a team on the rise. Since 2016, the team has been led by head coach Adia Barnes, a former University of Arizona women’s basketball standout, Pac-10 Player of the Year in 1998 and WNBA Champion in 2004. Barnes is recognized not only...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Roundtable: Can Arizona MBB get back to the Sweet 16?
Here is our Sports desk's predictions on how the Arizona men's basketball team will play this season. Heading into the second season of the Tommy Lloyd era of Arizona basketball looks different than last season. Last season they had a go-to scorer in Bennedict Mathurin and high-level players that had played in his system before. This season, Lloyd doesn't have one main scorer on offense and will look to count on returning players like Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson to take a big jump. Even though this team lost three players to the NBA, I still believe they will challenge UCLA for the Pac-12 Championship and be a threat to make it back to a second-straight Sweet 16 come March.
Arizona State rallies late to avert Tarleton’s upset bid
Michigan transfer Frankie Collins produced a career-high 21 points, including a 3-pointer in a late rally, as Arizona State earned
arizonawildcats.com
Softball Inks Five on National Signing Day
TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona Softball has announced that the team will welcome five of the nation's top recruits to the 2024 roster. Arizona's signing class is ranked No. 9 overall by Extra Inning Softball. Arizona's signing class includes three pitchers, one utility player, and one outfielder. Ryan Maddox, a...
Tucson, November 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Tucson. The Pueblo High School football team will have a game with Empire High School on November 09, 2022, 17:00:00. The Cienega High School football team will have a game with Tucson High Magnet School on November 09, 2022, 17:00:00.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball fall notebook: On pitching, stealing bases, the latest commitment, and more
It’s been a busy few weeks for Arizona softball. The Wildcats wrapped up their fall development season this week. They also landed another highly-rated recruit. What can the fans take away from their exhibition season? What can they expect from their newest recruit, who will land in Tucson in 2024?
allsportstucson.com
Catalina Foothills RB Samuel Delgado named APS Digital Print/Frog & Firkin Player of the Week
Catalina Foothills RB Samuel Delgado rushed for 240 yards on 21 carries with 3 TDS to help the Falcons defeat Sahuaro 31-14 Friday night. Delgado earned a banner from APS Digital Print and a Frog and Firkin Football for his efforts. Named one of “Arizona’s Heart & Sol” by KOLD...
12news.com
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Tucson's Dusk Music Festival returns for round six
Alison Wonderland, GRiZ and Young the Giant are coming to Jácome Plaza alongside 19 other acts dispersed across three stages for Tucson's sixth annual Dusk Music Festival on Nov. 11 and 12. This year’s artist lineup features multiple genres including alternative, indie, techno, dance and electronica, similar to previous...
Four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Valley for Saturday's drawing
Although nobody took home the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, four $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the Valley for the drawing!
AZFamily
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Q&A: Phoenix indie band Breakup Shoes to make Tucson debut at Dusk
Phoenix indie band Breakup Shoes will make its Tucson debut on Friday, Nov. 11, at the sixth annual Dusk Music Festival. The band, best known for its albums Unrequited Love (& other clichés) and So Money, Baby, just wrapped up a month-long tour opening for the band We Were Promised Jetpacks.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Election 2022: Arizona governor still too early to call
*Editor’s Note: This was published on Nov. 9, at 8:50 a.m. This note will be updated and a separate story will be published once the final results are called. Over 12 hours after ballot counting began, Arizona’s 2022 gubernatorial race between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake has not been officially called yet.
KOLD-TV
More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best truck stop eats.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm moving into Arizona! Wind, rain and snow on Wednesday
PHOENIX — Winds are picking up across Arizona as our next storm system moves in. Wind Advisories are in effect through Wednesday for much of northern Arizona. Peak gusts could reach 50 mph along the I-40 corridor which may make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Here in...
El Tour de Tucson road closures, Saturday, Nov. 19
As El Tour de Tucson draws closer, drivers in the Tucson and surrounding areas will want to take note and prepare for upcoming road closures the day of the race, Saturday Nov. 19.
