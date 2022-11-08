ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

FanSided

Arizona Basketball: Freshman Kylan Boswell is ahead of schedule

Despite suffering an injury, Arizona Basketball freshman Kylan Boswell is ahead of schedule as he shined in his debut last night. It was a great off-season for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona Basketball, not only as the Wildcats added several, last-minute recruits and transfers to the roster, but perhaps none were bigger than Kylan Boswell.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Roundtable: Can Arizona MBB get back to the Sweet 16?

Here is our Sports desk's predictions on how the Arizona men's basketball team will play this season. Heading into the second season of the Tommy Lloyd era of Arizona basketball looks different than last season. Last season they had a go-to scorer in Bennedict Mathurin and high-level players that had played in his system before. This season, Lloyd doesn't have one main scorer on offense and will look to count on returning players like Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson to take a big jump. Even though this team lost three players to the NBA, I still believe they will challenge UCLA for the Pac-12 Championship and be a threat to make it back to a second-straight Sweet 16 come March.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonawildcats.com

Softball Inks Five on National Signing Day

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona Softball has announced that the team will welcome five of the nation's top recruits to the 2024 roster. Arizona's signing class is ranked No. 9 overall by Extra Inning Softball. Arizona's signing class includes three pitchers, one utility player, and one outfielder. Ryan Maddox, a...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Tucson's Dusk Music Festival returns for round six

Alison Wonderland, GRiZ and Young the Giant are coming to Jácome Plaza alongside 19 other acts dispersed across three stages for Tucson's sixth annual Dusk Music Festival on Nov. 11 and 12. This year’s artist lineup features multiple genres including alternative, indie, techno, dance and electronica, similar to previous...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?

Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Q&A: Phoenix indie band Breakup Shoes to make Tucson debut at Dusk

Phoenix indie band Breakup Shoes will make its Tucson debut on Friday, Nov. 11, at the sixth annual Dusk Music Festival. The band, best known for its albums Unrequited Love (& other clichés) and So Money, Baby, just wrapped up a month-long tour opening for the band We Were Promised Jetpacks.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Election 2022: Arizona governor still too early to call

*Editor’s Note: This was published on Nov. 9, at 8:50 a.m. This note will be updated and a separate story will be published once the final results are called. Over 12 hours after ballot counting began, Arizona’s 2022 gubernatorial race between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake has not been officially called yet.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
ARIZONA STATE

