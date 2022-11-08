Here is our Sports desk's predictions on how the Arizona men's basketball team will play this season. Heading into the second season of the Tommy Lloyd era of Arizona basketball looks different than last season. Last season they had a go-to scorer in Bennedict Mathurin and high-level players that had played in his system before. This season, Lloyd doesn't have one main scorer on offense and will look to count on returning players like Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson to take a big jump. Even though this team lost three players to the NBA, I still believe they will challenge UCLA for the Pac-12 Championship and be a threat to make it back to a second-straight Sweet 16 come March.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO