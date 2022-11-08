The Rundown: Preliminary Free Agent Predictions, Cubs Early Favorites to Sign Senga, Ohtani Staying Put For Now

Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher
James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
Red Sox trade rumors: Boston ‘reaching out’ about second basemen in case Xander Bogaerts leaves (report)
The Red Sox will try to re-sign star shortstop Xander Bogaerts who became a free agent Monday after he opted out of the remaining three years, $60 million on his contract. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Oct. 6 that Bogaerts is Boston’s No. 1 priority. But the Red...
Yardbarker
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022. Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why. The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Japanese Star To Bolster Lackluster Outfield
The Boston Red Sox may have to expand their search for outfield help internationally as the current free-agent pool is underwhelming. Outside of former New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, the current market for outfielders is a light one. Fortunately, there could be a prominent Japanese star entering the mix for all Major League Baseball teams to pursue.
Red Sox Reportedly May Look To Japanese Ace To Fix Depleted Starting Rotation
Boston's starting rotation currently is in shambles but the Red Sox may be looking at a major move to fix it
CBS Sports
MLB trade candidates: Rafael Devers, Shane Bieber among 20 players who could move; Shohei Ohtani to stay put?
The 2022-23 offseason has begun and there has already been one major free-agent signing: Edwin Díaz returned to the Mets on a reliever record five-year, $102 million contract. It's very rare for a top free agent to re-sign during the five-day exclusive negotiating period. Usually once a player makes it this far, they see what free agency has to offer. Kudos to the Mets for acting swiftly and keeping their closer.
Red Sox’s Triston Casas Likely Won’t Return To Dominican Winter League
Triston Casas, once again, will lose some playing time due to an injury. The Boston Red Sox first baseman, who made his long-awaited Major League Baseball debut in 2022, was playing in the Dominican Winter League this offseason. Casas suffered a knee injury that didn’t worry anyone on the staff, but he since has returned home.
Report: Willson Contreras declines qualifying offer from Cubs
All-Star catcher Willson Contreras declined the one-year qualifying offer of $19.65 million from the Chicago Cubs, making him a free
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In All-Star Starter Among Others
It appears that the Boston Red Sox will be proactive in the pitching market this offseason. Starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, all Major League Baseball free agents are free to sign wherever they please. It appears that the Red Sox will not wait around for their top targets to fall off the board.
NESN.com
Five Second Basemen Red Sox Could Target In Trade Market This Winter
After a few unseasonably warm days, the autumnal chill has returned to New England, and the days are getting shorter every day. The Red Sox apparently have taken notice and have fired up the hot stove. Boston is one of the more pivotal teams in the entire sport this winter...
Yardbarker
Red Sox have 0.8 percent chance to land No. 1 pick in 2023 MLB Draft
The Red Sox did not finish with the worst record in baseball this season, yet they will have a chance to pick first in next year’s amateur draft. On Monday, Major League Baseball announced that the first-ever draft lottery will take place during next month’s Winter Meetings in San Diego. Thanks to the newly-implemented collective bargaining agreement, the first six picks of the 2023 draft will now be determined via lottery as opposed to the reverse order of the previous year’s standings.
Red Sox free agents: If Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi leave, what’s the compensation?
The Red Sox have extended a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer to both Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi. Nov. 20 is the deadline for players to accept or reject the offer. Bogaerts obviously will reject his because he’s set to receive a longterm contract on the open market. Eovaldi,...
Red Sox’s rumored pursuit of second basemen ‘overblown,’ Chaim Bloom says
LAS VEGAS -- With Xander Bogaerts testing free agency, the Red Sox are exploring a wide array of options when it comes to their infield mix. In that vain, it wasn’t a surprise to see MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand report Tuesday that Boston had “started reaching out to some teams regarding the availability of their second basemen.”
NBC Sports
Starter or reliever? Red Sox GM clears up Whitlock's role for 2023
An important question about Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck has been answered. Both Boston Red Sox pitchers entered the offseason uncertain whether they would be used as starters or relievers in 2023. On Wednesday, Red Sox general manager Brian O'Halloran provided some clarity. O'Halloran told reporters the team has informed...
Red Sox Make Move, Add Intriguing Infield Prospect To 40-Man Roster
The Red Sox added an intriguing young utility man to the squad's 40-man roster Thursday afternoon
Red Sox Poach Prominent Member Of Yankees' Player Development Staff
The Boston Red Sox have hired Andrew Wright away from the New York Yankees as a minor league field coordinator.
Sports Business Journal
Red Sox's Chaim Bloom entering critical offseason
With every other team in the AL East “better situated” than the Red Sox, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom has “roughly four months to change that,” according to Peter Abraham of the BOSTON GLOBE. Bloom “deserves credit for the 2021 season," which saw the Red Sox advance to the ALCS in what was "not some fluke." Bloom "assembled a good team,” but that good work was “undone this past season.” That the Red Sox have yet to sign 3B Rafael Devers to a long-term contract extension is “something even other teams are puzzled about.” And Bloom’s “fervent insistence” that retaining SS Xander Bogaerts is a "top priority feels more like a public relations strategy that came out of a conference room at Fenway Park than their actual intent.” Bloom took over a little more than three years ago and the 2023 season “may decide his future.” Former GM Ben Cherington “put together a World Series champion in his second season and was fired in August of his fourth season." Former President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski was "fired in his fourth season less than a year after winning the World Series.” Bloom on the state of the organization said, “I’m optimistic. We had a rough year. ... But we have a dramatically improved farm system, we have an organizational talent base that’s getting stronger and stronger” (BOSTON GLOBE, 11/8).
Report: Cubs Brass Meeting With Numerous Free Agents
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly having meetings with numerous free agents according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.
