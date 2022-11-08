ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

northeastnews.net

Rocks thrown at passenger train prompts homeless camp clearing

Officials with the Union Pacific Railroad Police and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were on hand with grading contractors as a large homeless camp on railroad property abutting the west end of the 12 foot bridge, on the south side of the 5900 block of Independence Avenue was cleared on Wednesday morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
TOPEKA, KS
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas

Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. Seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Kansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

