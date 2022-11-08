Read full article on original website
U.S. Navy Blue Angels to arrive in Kansas City on Nov. 28
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly into Kansas City for their winter visit on Nov. 28, the Garmin KC Air Show announced Thursday.
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks releases Plains Minnows back into native waters
Fisheries and Ecological Services staff at the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks (KDWP) have released Plains Minnows back into their native waters.
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
Kansas officials: Recreational weed still illegal in state despite Amendment 3
As Missouri prepares for legalized recreational marijuana, officials in neighboring Kansas are reminding people cannabis is still illegal in the state.
Residents concerned sideshows in downtown Kansas City becoming norm in area
Residents who live in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, are concerned sideshows are becoming the norm in the area.
Illegal hunting in Kansas leaves game wardens looking for answers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are searching for more information related to two recent deer poaching cases. Kansas Game Wardens reported the poaching incidents via social media on Nov. 6 and 8. In the first instance, a deer was found shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south […]
Weather Blog - A strong cold front & the rain that saved Kansas City
Hurricane Nicole has weakened and continues to weaken over Florida today. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at around 3 a.m. near Vero Beach, Florida. Now that it is over land, it is weakening as it has lost its energy source over the warmer waters. 7 a.m. radar:
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Rocks thrown at passenger train prompts homeless camp clearing
Officials with the Union Pacific Railroad Police and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were on hand with grading contractors as a large homeless camp on railroad property abutting the west end of the 12 foot bridge, on the south side of the 5900 block of Independence Avenue was cleared on Wednesday morning.
Texas man attending Big 12 tournament in KCMO awarded over $700K in civil suit
A man who attended the 2019 Big 12 Basketball Tournament won a civil lawsuit for more than $700,000 against a security company for battery and other claims.
KSN News Kansas general election video updates
Click here for the latest Election night updates from the KSN News team.
Missouri passes Amendment 4, mandating increase to KCPD’s budget
The minimum percentage of the city’s general revenue Kansas City, Missouri, must allocate to its police force will increase after voters statewide passed Amendment 4.
Kansas amendment on legislative oversight too close to call
The dust has settled in nearly all of Tuesday's races -- except one in Kansas. The constitutional amendment dealing with legislative oversight is still very close.
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
Kansas constitutional amendment on sheriff elections passes
The amendment regarding sheriffs has two parts.
Southeast Kansas school will maintain Native American mascot
ST. PAUL, Kans. — Despite recent objections from the Kansas State Board of Education, a southeast Kansas school said Thursday they will continue to use their Native American icon. Superintendent of Schools for USD 505, Craig Bagshaw, and St. Paul Principal, Keaton McCracken, released a joint statement on Kansas’ BOE advice to schools on dropping […]
Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
Ticket-splitting between Kelly, Kobach could lay roadmap to conflict in Kansas
Republican Kris Kobach secured a win in the attorney general race while Democrat Laura Kelly retained the governor's seat.
Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas
Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. Seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Kansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
Kansas Governor Kelly wins reelection
Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is projected as the winner over Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
