Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Related
2 Nassau County police officers attacked trying to break up house fight: police
Two Nassau County police officers were attacked as they attempted to break up a brawl at an Inwood home Friday morning, police said.
Shirley man indicted for criminal possession of gun used in shooting in front of Congressman Zeldin’s residence
Defendant Noah Green faces multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced today the Grand Jury Indictment of Noah Green, that formally accuses him of two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, as well as counts of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Resisting Arrest.
News 12
Bay Shore man accused of driving drunk, high with 10-year-old child in car
Police say a man has been arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs with his 10-year-old child in his vehicle in Brookhaven. Police say Joseph Acquavita, 41, of Bay Shore, was operating a car eastbound on Sunrise Highway near Exit 57 when a motorist called 911 because they thought the driver appeared to be in distress.
midislandtimes.com
Hicksville man arrested for school trespassing
Nassau County Police arrested a Hicksville man for criminal trespassing at Hicksville High School between Tuesday, April 12, 2022 and Wednesday, May 18, 2022. According to detectives, Peter Centeno, 40, of Hicksville, violated a No Trespassing Order against the Hicksville Public School District numerous times by being on Hicksville High School grounds.
longisland.com
Nassau Police Bust Brooklyn Man Walking in Inwood Carrying 9mm Handgun
Fourth Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Brooklyn man for Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Wednesday, November 09, 2022 at 11:52 pm in Inwood. According to detectives, officers were on patrol driving westbound on Bayview Avenue and observed a male walking in the same direction, in the vicinity of Gates Avenue. The male was holding a firearm case.
Teenager fatally shot 4 times in front of Queens high school; 2 in custody, 1 at-large
An 18-year-old man was shot four times in front of a Queens high school on Thursday afternoon soon after class ended, according to police.
Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Lake Grove store in September. A man allegedly stole $700 worth of merchandise from Old Navy, located at...
Teen dies after being shot near high school in Queens, police say
It happened just before 3 p.m. near a high school on 77-53 Main Street in Kew Gardens Hills.
Robber punches subway rider's face, chomps on his hand in Lower Manhattan
Police are searching for a robber who punched and bit a subway rider in Lower Manhattan this week. The NYPD released video Friday of the suspect in Tuesday morning’s attack at the Rector Street station in the Financial District.
Roosevelt Man Sentenced For Brutally Beating Gas Station Worker In Face With Metal Tool
A Long Island man has been sentenced to prison for violently robbing and assaulting a gas station attendant in 2018. Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that Vernon Lowe, age 56, of Roosevelt, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7, to 25 years to life in prison after being convicted by a jury.
Police: 2 men wanted for burglarizing Commack home
Detectives say the men got in at the back of the house on Cecily Lane on Oct. 13 in the afternoon.
Authorities Ask Public For Help Locating Duo Wanted For Burglarizing Commack Home
Authorities asked the public for information about two men who are accused of burglarizing a Long Island home. Two men entered the back of a Commack residence on Cecily Lane at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Nov. 10. The suspects stole...
Man Seriously Injured In Crash Near Supermarket In Massapequa
A man was seriously injured n a two-vehicle crash near a Long Island supermarket. It happened on Friday, Nov. 11 at 9:10 a.m. in Massapequa. A 76-year-old man operating a 2019 Mazda SUV was involved in a collision with a 2022 Ram truck being operated by a 29-year-old man, Nassau County Police said.
Christopher Loeb files lawsuit against Suffolk County, police department
News 12 has learned the suit filed by Christopher Loeb alleges five Suffolk officers directed a police dog to attack him, seriously injuring him.
Merrick man says he lost over $9,000 after check was stolen and washed
Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison previously spoke about a check that was stolen from a mailbox and cashed for $52,000.
longisland.com
Motorized Scooter Operator Seriously Injured in Motor Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a motorized scooter operator in Babylon on the morning of Thursday, November 10. Christopher Roth was operating a Go Ped motorized scooter northbound on Little East Neck Road when the driver of a 2010 Nissan...
Woman tied up, robbed during Queens break-in: police
Two men broke into a Queens woman’s home, tied her up and robbed her on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The robbers entered through an open back door at a home on 34th Avenue near 201st Street in Auburndale and restrained the victim.
Centereach man indicted for murder of East Patchogue mother
Anthony Santiesteban was allegedly caught on video immediately before and after the killing which occurred in a Coram parking lot. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced the indictment of defendant Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, who is accused of Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in connection to the death of Martina Thompson.
New Haven police seek suspect accused in shooting, robbery
The suspect is wanted for attempting to rob and shoot 61-year-old Mark Pappacoda Tuesday night in the parking lot of Ferry Street.
longisland.com
Bicycle Rider in Critical Condition After Struck by Motorist in Great Neck
The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Serious Vehicular Accident involving a bicycle that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:06 am in Great Neck. According to detectives, a 28-year-old male bicyclist was traveling southbound on Great Neck Road, when he was struck by a 2008 Kenwood Truck operated by a 53-year-old male driver. The truck was turning into a driveway of the H-Mart shopping center, located at 495 Great Neck Road, when he stuck the bicyclist.
Comments / 3