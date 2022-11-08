ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Meadow, NY

TBR News Media

Shirley man indicted for criminal possession of gun used in shooting in front of Congressman Zeldin’s residence

Defendant Noah Green faces multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced today the Grand Jury Indictment of Noah Green, that formally accuses him of two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, as well as counts of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Resisting Arrest.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

Bay Shore man accused of driving drunk, high with 10-year-old child in car

Police say a man has been arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs with his 10-year-old child in his vehicle in Brookhaven. Police say Joseph Acquavita, 41, of Bay Shore, was operating a car eastbound on Sunrise Highway near Exit 57 when a motorist called 911 because they thought the driver appeared to be in distress.
BAY SHORE, NY
midislandtimes.com

Hicksville man arrested for school trespassing

Nassau County Police arrested a Hicksville man for criminal trespassing at Hicksville High School between Tuesday, April 12, 2022 and Wednesday, May 18, 2022. According to detectives, Peter Centeno, 40, of Hicksville, violated a No Trespassing Order against the Hicksville Public School District numerous times by being on Hicksville High School grounds.
HICKSVILLE, NY
longisland.com

Nassau Police Bust Brooklyn Man Walking in Inwood Carrying 9mm Handgun

Fourth Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Brooklyn man for Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Wednesday, November 09, 2022 at 11:52 pm in Inwood. According to detectives, officers were on patrol driving westbound on Bayview Avenue and observed a male walking in the same direction, in the vicinity of Gates Avenue. The male was holding a firearm case.
BROOKLYN, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Lake Grove store in September. A man allegedly stole $700 worth of merchandise from Old Navy, located at...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Motorized Scooter Operator Seriously Injured in Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a motorized scooter operator in Babylon on the morning of Thursday, November 10. Christopher Roth was operating a Go Ped motorized scooter northbound on Little East Neck Road when the driver of a 2010 Nissan...
BABYLON, NY
TBR News Media

Centereach man indicted for murder of East Patchogue mother

Anthony Santiesteban was allegedly caught on video immediately before and after the killing which occurred in a Coram parking lot. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced the indictment of defendant Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, who is accused of Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in connection to the death of Martina Thompson.
CENTEREACH, NY
longisland.com

Bicycle Rider in Critical Condition After Struck by Motorist in Great Neck

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Serious Vehicular Accident involving a bicycle that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:06 am in Great Neck. According to detectives, a 28-year-old male bicyclist was traveling southbound on Great Neck Road, when he was struck by a 2008 Kenwood Truck operated by a 53-year-old male driver. The truck was turning into a driveway of the H-Mart shopping center, located at 495 Great Neck Road, when he stuck the bicyclist.
GREAT NECK, NY

