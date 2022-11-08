ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

What’s In This Weird Lubbock Roadside Mystery Bag?

I spotted a VERY unusual package by the side of the road on Thursday. It was about 4:00 on Thursday when I spotted this mystery bag by the side of the road at the four-way intersection of the Loop and the Interstate (heading towards the airport). The bag seemed to be made of black plastic, possibly garbage bags and was sealed close with healthy amounts of duck tape.
FMX 94.5

New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything

Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

WATCH: Driver wearing reflective vest smashes into car, front of Lubbock home, then casually drives away

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Lubbock residents Brenna Wiles and her fiancé Jose Duran-Sanchez said a driver hit their home in the 200 block of North Avenue P. (Click on the video player above to see.) Wiles said the driver, who was wearing a reflective safety vest, crashed into Duran-Sanchez’ work vehicle and […]
FMX 94.5

The 10 Safest Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
Talk 1340

The Most Horrible Things to Run Over in Lubbock With Your Car

Like many people I commute everyday to work in Lubbock while living outside of the city limits but there seems to be one thing that always stands out to me and that's how many things are covering the roads. From hay bales to watermelons to road kill there are just things all over Lubbock County roads that seem to make driving frustrating.
FMX 94.5

The 10 Most Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

The housing market has started to open back up recently, and plenty of homes are hitting the market each week. If you are looking to buy or sell here in Lubbock, it is important to understand what the average cost of the houses in your area are. If you are...
fox34.com

City urges Lubbock residents to winterize homes ahead of freezing temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City is expecting freezing and near freezing temperatures from Friday, November 11 until Saturday, November 19. Now is the time to winterize your home to prevent irrigation and plumbing damage by following the tips below. Winterizing Outdoor Plumbing & Irrigation. Manually turn off irrigation...
FMX 94.5

Get Ready: Lubbock’s First-Ever Food Truck Battle Is Coming

This month is the one-year anniversary of the Food Truck for a Cause and they are doing something big for it. If you love food trucks, every month there is an event for you. It is called Food Truck for a Cause and it brings a bunch of food trucks together all day for you to enjoy, but it also helps a good cause.
Community Policy