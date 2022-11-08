Read full article on original website
Is Brandin Cooks playing Week 10? Fantasy injury update for Texans-Giants
There's a ton of uncertainty around the Week 10 status of Texans' wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who did not play in last week's game because of frustration over not being traded. The veteran wide receiver is again listed as "questionable" due to personal reasons and a wrist injury after missing practice time ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants. Even if he's active, fantasy football owners are facing some tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions with Cooks, who's shaping up to be one of this season's biggest WR busts.
Chargers vs. 49ers: Best player props, game picks & other expert bets for Week 10 Sunday Night Football including plenty of Christian McCaffrey
Week 10's Sunday afternoon slate should be a good one, but the best of the day might be the Sunday Night Football game between the Chargers (5-3) and the 49ers (4-4). This one will feature plenty of star power, highlighted by a rushing duel between studs Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler. Since all eyes will be on this game on Sunday evening, we decided to highlight our favorite player and game props and make you some cash ahead of the holidays.
What happened to Baker Mayfield? How Panthers QB's season unraveled after trade from Browns
For the third consecutive offseason, the Panthers were hopeful that a new addition at quarterback would fix the problem that they had at the position. Once again, things haven't gone as planned for Carolina. This time, it was with the Baker Mayfield redemption tour. The Panthers acquired Mayfield in exchange...
What channel is Cowboys vs. Packers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 10 game
Mike McCarthy's return to Green Bay has been one of the biggest storylines heading into Sunday's matchup between the Cowboys and Packers, but the struggles of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense have stolen most of the headlines. The Packers have had trouble finding a rhythm all year, but...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Darren Waller, Deebo Samuel, more affecting Week 10 start'em sit'em decisions
As Week 10 of the fantasy football season approaches, owners need to keep tabs on pass catchers who have the chance to carry a "questionable" tag ahead of this week's action. As things currently stand, Keenan Allen, Darren Waller, Deebo Samuel, and David Njoku are the most notable wide receivers and tight ends worth keeping an eye on. Should any of these fantasy-relevant players be ruled "out," start 'em, sit 'em decisions will be even tougher.
Why did the Packers fire Mike McCarthy? Cowboys coach returns to Green Bay for first time since exit
Mike McCarthy is one of the most successful coaches in the storied history of the Packers, but for the first time as a head coach, he finds himself on the opposite sideline. McCarthy is back at Lambeau Field with the Cowboys, and it's Dallas that finds itself in better shape four years after Green Bay made the decision to part with the coach who helped deliver a championship.
Why is Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Germany? Explaining the NFL's inaugural 2022 game in Munich
When the Seahawks and Buccaneers kick off on Sunday morning on the eastern seaboard of the United States (and just before the crack of dawn on the West Coast), it'll be the first time that the NFL kicks off in Germany in league history. (Yes, we are forgetting the whole...
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 10
A week after seeing the Eagles defend their undefeated record on "Thursday Night Football," NFL fans will be treated to a battle of two teams in the NFC South. The NFC South may be the weakest division in football as it stands. None of its teams have a winning record entering Week 10, as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are atop the division with a 4-5 record alongside Marcus Mariota's Falcons.
Falcons vs. Panthers live streams: How to watch NFL 'Thursday Night Football' game online without cable
The Panthers were thumped by Joe Mixon and the Bengals on Sunday. The Falcons blew a fourth-quarter lead to the Chargers. Neither team has much time to adjust, as the two are going head-to-head on Thursday night. The two NFC South foes have losing records, with the Falcons coming in...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray impacting Week 10 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Heading into Sunday's Week 10 action, fantasy football owners are checking out the latest injury updates on three key starting quarterbacks (Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, and Kyler Murray), who are likely to be game-time decisions. If any of these quarterbacks do not play, owners will have to make last-minute start 'em, sit 'em calls, not only at QB but WR and TE, as well.
Cowboys vs. Packers odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 10
The Packers will try to salvage their season on Sunday afternoon when they return home to play the Cowboys at Lambeau Field (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX). Green Bay has lost five-straight games, while Dallas has won four out of its past five and is coming off of a bye. The...
Revisiting PJ Walker's XFL stats, career: How QB turned spring-league success into Panthers contract
When the XFL returned from a 19-year hiatus in 2020, few knew what to expect from the spring start-up league. A handful of the players had recognizable names as former college stars and NFL players who were looking for opportunities to prove themselves. One of those players was quarterback PJ...
Best NFL Bets Week 10: Justin Fields powers Bears over Lions, Davante Adams and the Raiders pounce the hapless Colts, Micah Parsons and the Cowboys stifle Aaron Rodgers
The 2022 NFL season has been predictably unpredictable, as anyone competing in survivor and pick 'em pools knows all too well. We have witnessed a ton of upsets, some bizarrely low-scoring games, and a massive amount of underdog covers in prime time. But our best bets remain strong, making us money week in and week out on the moneyline, against the spread, with point totals, and in the player prop market.
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Chargers-49ers showdown — Fade Christian McCaffrey from your Captain spot!?
In what should be one of the highlights of Week 10 of the NFL season, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers (4-4) host Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-3) on Sunday Night Football. Despite their records, the glass is definitely more full for the Niners, who are coming off a bye and three weeks into the Christian McCaffrey era. The Chargers, meanwhile, are battling myriad injuries on both sides of the ball, and enter Levi's Stadium as 7-point underdogs. This is a tough one to bet, but a great game to put together a DraftKings Showdown lineup, which is exactly what we will do today.
Desmond Ridder vs. Marcus Mariota: Will Atlanta make a QB change in push for playoff spot?
This has been a weird year for the Falcons. They were expected to sit near the bottom of the NFC South standings but instead have had a mini-resurgence. Atlanta has climbed to second in the division with a 4-5 record — behind the Buccaneers only by way of head-to-head tiebreaker.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ezekiel Elliott, Kyren Williams impacting Week 10 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their final weekend roundup of the Week 10 injury report and making their last-minute start 'em, sit 'em decisions. This week, owners are especially keeping an eye on running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Kyren Williams, who are expected to play on Sunday and could be worth starting in fantasy lineups.
Al Michaels ribs Baker Mayfield for helmet-less celebratory head-butts in Panthers' win over Falcons
Well, that's one way to use your head. Baker Mayfield didn't play Thursday night in the Panthers' 25-15 win over the NFC South rival Falcons, but his presence was still felt on the Carolina sideline. Quite literally. At the end of the game, Mayfield was spotted on the field giving...
'Hard Knocks' reveals heated Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins argument during Cardinals' Week 9 loss: 'That s— wide open'
It has been a season to forget so far for the Cardinals. Arizona finds itself last in the NFC West at 3-6 with a defense that has given up more points heading into Week 10 than any other team in the NFL. But during the loss to the Seahawks in Week 9, it was the offense that appeared to have some frustration.
NFLPA president JC Tretter calls for more safety measures for NFL fields
While concussions will always rule in the conversation of player safety, some other problems have been lurking below the surface in the NFL that NFLPA president JC Tretter it trying to bring to light. The conversation around field conditions has been roiling for some time. One of the major conversations...
NFL Week 10 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts
The NFL is once again staging a game overseas in Week 10. The Germany game between the Seahawks and Buccaneers will get its own broadcast slot on Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET, so between that and the four teams on bye, the Week 10 Sunday slate will feature fewer games than usual.
