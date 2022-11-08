ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Here’s 9 Things That Santa Could Bring Lubbock For Christmas

We know you're out there shopping already, maybe you could pick up a little something for the Hub City. So what does Lubbock need? I guess there's a whole bunch of things, but I've taken the liberty of putting together a little wish list. I think you'll join me in seeing these nine items will make life in Lubbock just a wee bit better.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

What’s In This Weird Lubbock Roadside Mystery Bag?

I spotted a VERY unusual package by the side of the road on Thursday. It was about 4:00 on Thursday when I spotted this mystery bag by the side of the road at the four-way intersection of the Loop and the Interstate (heading towards the airport). The bag seemed to be made of black plastic, possibly garbage bags and was sealed close with healthy amounts of duck tape.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything

Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

WATCH: Driver wearing reflective vest smashes into car, front of Lubbock home, then casually drives away

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Lubbock residents Brenna Wiles and her fiancé Jose Duran-Sanchez said a driver hit their home in the 200 block of North Avenue P. (Click on the video player above to see.) Wiles said the driver, who was wearing a reflective safety vest, crashed into Duran-Sanchez’ work vehicle and […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Christmas Experience Opens in Lubbock Soon

The holidays are here and there will be a new Christmas event to enjoy in Lubbock. Eberley Brooks Events is putting on its first-ever Experience Christmas event. You will be able to do things like Santa, live concerts, shopping, snow globe, photo opportunities, s’mores, hot cocoa, and so much more.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Needs To Step Up And Control The Pet Population

There are many things beyond our control and this is not one of them. If you told me that Lubbock needed to have greener parks, I could understand why that's not doable. If you told me we needed to house all the homeless, I could understand why that's not doable. Controlling the pet population is certainly doable, and it only takes a little math and effort to get it done. Let me also clarify that when I say, "Lubbock", I mean all of us.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Blood Supplies Are Tragically Low

For the life of me, I don't understand why the good people of Lubbock aren't lining up to donate blood on the reg. It's really not that big of a deal. I took a quick look at my donor history and I've donated somewhere between 48-50 times since they removed the tattoo prohibition in 2008.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Most Horrible Things to Run Over in Lubbock With Your Car

Like many people I commute everyday to work in Lubbock while living outside of the city limits but there seems to be one thing that always stands out to me and that's how many things are covering the roads. From hay bales to watermelons to road kill there are just things all over Lubbock County roads that seem to make driving frustrating.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The 10 Most Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

The housing market has started to open back up recently, and plenty of homes are hitting the market each week. If you are looking to buy or sell here in Lubbock, it is important to understand what the average cost of the houses in your area are. If you are...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is It Actually Going To Freeze In Lubbock This Week?

Holy smokes! I am so excited! It looks like we have a little bit of frosty weather on the horizon. According to The Weather Channel, the low on Friday is a nipply 27 degrees, followed by a low of 32 degrees on Saturday. It's time to bust out the wood that's been rotting on your back porch since last winter and toss it into your fireplace!
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy