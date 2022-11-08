Actor Matthew Modine, born in California in 1959, came to fame in the 1980s, most notably in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket (1987). More recently, he’s best known for playing Dr Martin Brenner, the sinister scientist in the Netflix series Stranger Things. Next week, he steps into the role of the crusading Atticus Finch, a lawyer defending an innocent black man on a charge of rape, in Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s novel To Kill a Mockingbird in the West End. Married since 1980, he has two children and lives in New York.

