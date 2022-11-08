Read full article on original website
Bond Measure in Cuba City Passes
Cuba City voters supported bond measures for the Cuba City School District. There were 1,266 people who voted in favor of a $26.85 million bond measure for the Cuba City School District, while 979 people voted against it. The issue needed a simple majority to pass. Voters also approved an accompanying $200,000 operating measure to cover utilities associated with the new construction, with 1,394 people voting in favor and 851 people voting against. The funds will go toward replacing the elementary school roof, parking lots and driveways. At the high school, the money will be used to expand and renovate technical and agricultural education areas as well as expanding the stage in the gym. There also will be an addition to the gym space and a weight and fitness center.
Winter Parking to Take Effect November 15th
Winter Parking Enforcement will begin Monday, November 15th at 2:00 AM in Platteville. As a reminder, alternate side parking will be in effect from 2:00 am to 6:00 am. Plan on parking on streets which have even house numbers on even days of the month and odd numbers on odd days of the month. Remember to check the street signs in your area before parking to make sure you are parking where permitted this winter.
Platteville School District Referendum Passes
Voters in the Platteville School District on Tuesday approved a $36 million referendum for improvements across the School District. A total of 3,034 people voted in favor of the measure while 2,199 voted against it. The measure needed a simple majority to pass. The funds will cover projects across the district including a renovation of the cafeteria and gymnasium at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, a new parent pick-up and drop-off area at Westview Elementary and additional bathrooms and classroom renovations at Platteville Middle School. Platteville High School also will undergo multiple improvements, including the addition of a career and technical education classroom, renovations to the cafeteria and kitchen, and a new outdoor activities complex and parking lot.
No injuries reported as firefighters battle blaze at Dubuque house
Dubuque Firefighters were on the scene of a blaze in a Dubuque home, though no injuries have been reported at this time. Around 1 pm on Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to a home on 3rd Street. After receiving a report that a fire had started on the outside of the building. Dubuque Fire Chief said someone was doing work outside of the house at the time of fire but no injuries were reported.
Two Arrests Made By Dubuque Police
Dubuque police arrested 38 year old Juan Aguayo of Dubuque on Tuesday in the area of South Locust and Charter streets on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated. Police also arrested 44 year old Patrick Flynn of Dubuque on Monday on charges of third-degree harassment and contempt.
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Assault on Police Officer
Police arrested 23 year old Maya George of Dubuque on Wednesday in Durango on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations and operating while intoxicated. According to a report, George assaulted Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Brett Epping.
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Fatal Crash, Swinging a Hatchet
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for causing a fatal crash while on meth and cutting a man with a hatchet in separate incidents. 33 year old Branden Authement previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of homicide by vehicle-operating while under the influence, serious injury by vehicle and second-degree theft in relation to a fatal crash that killed 54 year old Nancy Meisenburg on December 5, 2021. For those charges, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison. In October 2021, Authement got into an argument with his then-girlfriend, 33 year old Audrey Clancy. After Clancy left the residence, Authement grabbed a hatchet that was part of a knife collection on a wall and began to swing it at 40 year old Will Thomas Jr., cutting his mouth. Authement was sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison.
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Prison For Shooting Incident
A Dubuque man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison in relation to a 2020 shooting. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County by Judge Thomas Bitter after entering an Alford plea to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. The plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. The shooting occurred on July 30, 2020 in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. A report says that Turner was propositioning a Dubuque woman and her daughter, who was younger than 15, shortly before the shooting occurred. 41 year old Jerramy Vasquez intervened and a short time later, Turner produced a handgun and fired several rounds at Vasquez, with one striking him in the thigh.
4 local COVID-19-related deaths reported in week
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area between November 2nd to Wednesday including one in Jackson County in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Grant County in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the CDC rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for Dubuque and Lafayette County. Low ratings were issued for Grant and Iowa county in Wisconsin.
Memorial Dedication at UWP on Friday
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville will dedicate a new Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day, this Friday, November 11th. The memorial will honor 12 UW-Platteville students and alumni who were killed in action in the Vietnam War. The dedication ceremony is open to the public and will take place on the UW-Platteville main campus at 10 a.m. at the flagpoles in front of Ullsvik Hall. In the case of bad weather, it will be held in Velzy Commons, Ullsvik Hall.
$250,000 cash bail ordered for man accused in Dodgeville woman’s murder
One of the men charged in the 2021 murder of a Dodgeville woman had his first court hearing Tuesday. 51 year old Aric Way was given a $250,000 cash bail. He was charged last Friday with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of his mother. As a part of his bail conditions, Way cannot have contact with his son, Philip Schmidt-Way, who is also charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the same woman’s death.
Woman Indicted For Intent To Distribute Meth in Southwest Wisconsin
A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin has indicted a woman from California for a charge of attempting to possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute to numerous people in La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, and Richland Counties. In early 2022, investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified 49 year old Heather Carter of Santa Monica, California as a person transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to Southwest Wisconsin. The charges against Carter are the result of an investigation by the Crawford and Vernon County Sheriffs’ Offices, Coon Valley Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and several other agencies. A search warrant was executed at a residence in the Village of Coon Valley where Carter was taken into custody on September 23rd. If convicted, Carter faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison.
U.S. marshals arrest man accused of Dubuque shooting, 2 counts of attempted murder
U.S. Marshals on Monday arrested a man accused of trying to fatally shoot two men in Dubuque in June. 23 year old Tavon Baylock was arrested in Chicago on a warrant charging two counts of attempted murder and one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Court documents state that Baylock shot at 28 year old Derrick Moore and 30 year Edward Adams on June 23 near the intersection of Central Avenue and West 23rd Street.
Manchester woman accused of stabbing another
A woman is accused of stabbing another woman at a Manchester community-living home. 25 year old Josephine Tompkins of Manchester is charged with armed with intent and assault with intent to inflict serious injury. Documents state that Manchester police received a call around 3 am October 24th regarding an assault at Howard Street Community Living Home. The victim reported that Tompkins stabbed her while she was sleeping.
Charlie Berens to Perform at University of Dubuque Heritage Center
The University of Dubuque Heritage Center announced an Emmy-winning comedian, host, and creator of Manitowoc Minute Charlie Berens will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, March 31. The performance is part of the 10th annual Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series. Tickets will go live 11 a.m. on Monday, November 14.
New memorial honors UW-Platteville students, alumni killed in Vietnam War
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A new memorial honoring a dozen University of Wisconsin-Platteville students and alumni killed in action during the Vietnam War now sits in front of Ullsvik Hall. The memorial, a boulder featuring a plaque with the names of all 12 students and alumni killed in the war,...
