Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 10: Greg Dulcich, Kyren Williams, Isaiah Likely among top free agent pickups

Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 10
A week after seeing the Eagles defend their undefeated record on "Thursday Night Football," NFL fans will be treated to a battle of two teams in the NFC South. The NFC South may be the weakest division in football as it stands. None of its teams have a winning record entering Week 10, as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are atop the division with a 4-5 record alongside Marcus Mariota's Falcons.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Vikings vs. Bills on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 10 game
Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs made history together in Minnesota. Now, for the first time, they prepare to take on their former team in Week 10. The two main characters of the legendary 2018 "Minneapolis Miracle" are set to take on their old teammates as the Bills welcome the Vikings to Buffalo.
ng-sportingnews.com
Desmond Ridder vs. Marcus Mariota: Will Atlanta make a QB change in push for playoff spot?
This has been a weird year for the Falcons. They were expected to sit near the bottom of the NFC South standings but instead have had a mini-resurgence. Atlanta has climbed to second in the division with a 4-5 record — behind the Buccaneers only by way of head-to-head tiebreaker.
ng-sportingnews.com
What happened to Baker Mayfield? How Panthers QB's season unraveled after trade from Browns
For the third consecutive offseason, the Panthers were hopeful that a new addition at quarterback would fix the problem that they had at the position. Once again, things haven't gone as planned for Carolina. This time, it was with the Baker Mayfield redemption tour. The Panthers acquired Mayfield in exchange...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Elijah Mitchell playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Chargers-49ers Week 10 Sunday Night Football
Elijah Mitchell was expected to really break out this year after a strong rookie season, but after suffering a knee injury in Week 1, he was sidelined two months. Over the next eight weeks, the 49ers started Jeff Wilson Jr. and traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey. Now, McCaffrey safely sits atop the 49ers' depth chart, while Wilson Jr. is at the top of the Dolphins' after a midseason trade. That opens the door for Mitchell to be the primary handcuff in San Francisco when he returns, which could be as soon as Sunday night against the Chargers, and more than a few fantasy football owners are undoubtedly wondering if he's worth starting.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did the Packers fire Mike McCarthy? Cowboys coach returns to Green Bay for first time since exit
Mike McCarthy is one of the most successful coaches in the storied history of the Packers, but for the first time as a head coach, he finds himself on the opposite sideline. McCarthy is back at Lambeau Field with the Cowboys, and it's Dallas that finds itself in better shape four years after Green Bay made the decision to part with the coach who helped deliver a championship.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why is Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Germany? Explaining the NFL's inaugural 2022 game in Munich
When the Seahawks and Buccaneers kick off on Sunday morning on the eastern seaboard of the United States (and just before the crack of dawn on the West Coast), it'll be the first time that the NFL kicks off in Germany in league history. (Yes, we are forgetting the whole...
ng-sportingnews.com
Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Commanders-Eagles Showdown tournaments
The undefeated Eagles are back under the prime-time lights for the second consecutive week as they return home to play Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night Football. The Eagles are favored by 11 points over the Commanders, while the total is set at O/U 43.5 points, according to BetMGM. Philly's offense is loaded with playmakers such as Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Miles Sanders, who will be in a ton of DraftKings Showdown lineups.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football predictions: Expert picks for Week 11 underdogs with the best odds to win
Tennessee was ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff committee last week, remember? It was also an 8.5-point underdog at Georgia. So when No. 1 went down, in rather convincing fashion, it was, you know, not an upset. Counterintuitive, of course, because if you are No. 1, you should, in theory, be expected to win. But Georgia has the better team, Vegas knew Georgia had the better team, and the game played out that way.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best NFL Bets Week 10: Justin Fields powers Bears over Lions, Davante Adams and the Raiders pounce the hapless Colts, Micah Parsons and the Cowboys stifle Aaron Rodgers
The 2022 NFL season has been predictably unpredictable, as anyone competing in survivor and pick 'em pools knows all too well. We have witnessed a ton of upsets, some bizarrely low-scoring games, and a massive amount of underdog covers in prime time. But our best bets remain strong, making us money week in and week out on the moneyline, against the spread, with point totals, and in the player prop market.
ng-sportingnews.com
Miyan Williams injury update: Ohio State star running back carted off with leg injury
First it was TreVeyon Henderson's foot. Now No. 2 Ohio State has another running back injury to worry about with Miyan Williams being carted off the field toward the end of the first half with an apparent leg injury against Indiana. Williams, who was having a monster game with 15...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 11: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Case Keenum, Jaylen Warren, and Terrace Marshall Jr.
The NFL season has been yet another reminder that fantasy football is not just about starting the best players every week but also about finding the best players for the future. With injuries and bye weeks both rearing their ugly heads recently, staying a step ahead of opponents by preemptively picking up potential free-agent streamers has never been more crucial. Our Week 11 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players who could very well end up the most heavily added next Wednesday, like Case Keenum, Jaylen Warren, Rachaad White, and Terrace Marshall Jr.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Darren Waller, Deebo Samuel, more affecting Week 10 start'em sit'em decisions
As Week 10 of the fantasy football season approaches, owners need to keep tabs on pass catchers who have the chance to carry a "questionable" tag ahead of this week's action. As things currently stand, Keenan Allen, Darren Waller, Deebo Samuel, and David Njoku are the most notable wide receivers and tight ends worth keeping an eye on. Should any of these fantasy-relevant players be ruled "out," start 'em, sit 'em decisions will be even tougher.
ng-sportingnews.com
Falcons vs. Panthers live streams: How to watch NFL 'Thursday Night Football' game online without cable
The Panthers were thumped by Joe Mixon and the Bengals on Sunday. The Falcons blew a fourth-quarter lead to the Chargers. Neither team has much time to adjust, as the two are going head-to-head on Thursday night. The two NFC South foes have losing records, with the Falcons coming in...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ezekiel Elliott, Kyren Williams impacting Week 10 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their final weekend roundup of the Week 10 injury report and making their last-minute start 'em, sit 'em decisions. This week, owners are especially keeping an eye on running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Kyren Williams, who are expected to play on Sunday and could be worth starting in fantasy lineups.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Washington and Oregon are both wearing home uniforms in Autzen Stadium
When people talk about home and homes in college football, it isn't usually in relation to the jersey matchup. Washington and Oregon bucked that trend Saturday in Eugene, with both sides wearing their home jerseys instead of Oregon wearing their home colors and Washington wearing their traditional road whites. The...
ng-sportingnews.com
Finding the next Geno Smith: NFL's best hidden QB comeback candidates, from Blaine Gabbert to Baker Mayfield
The NFL is an unpredictable league. It's also a quarterback-driven league. Geno Smith is a perfect mashup of those narratives as the biggest surprise of the 2022 season. Smith is enjoying his delayed breakout season as the Seahawks' starting quarterback. Once a disappointing second-round draft pick of the Jets, he's hung on as a backup for three more teams before taking advantage of his late shot at redemption replacing Russell Wilson in Seattle.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Week 10 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts
The NFL is once again staging a game overseas in Week 10. The Germany game between the Seahawks and Buccaneers will get its own broadcast slot on Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET, so between that and the four teams on bye, the Week 10 Sunday slate will feature fewer games than usual.
ng-sportingnews.com
Al Michaels ribs Baker Mayfield for helmet-less celebratory head-butts in Panthers' win over Falcons
Well, that's one way to use your head. Baker Mayfield didn't play Thursday night in the Panthers' 25-15 win over the NFC South rival Falcons, but his presence was still felt on the Carolina sideline. Quite literally. At the end of the game, Mayfield was spotted on the field giving...
ng-sportingnews.com
Most passes without an INT: Tom Brady nearing Aaron Rodgers' record interception-free streak
Tom Brady is closing in on another NFL record. Oh, the shock!. The 45-year old hasn't had the best of seasons so far. But he hasn't yielded an interception since Week 1. And if he can find a way to avoid the opposition's hands in his next 30 pass attempts, Brady will add another feather to his NFL record cap, breaking Aaron Rodgers' mark for most consecutive pass attempts without an INT.
Comments / 0