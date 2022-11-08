Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 10: Greg Dulcich, Kyren Williams, Isaiah Likely among top free agent pickups

Elijah Mitchell was expected to really break out this year after a strong rookie season, but after suffering a knee injury in Week 1, he was sidelined two months. Over the next eight weeks, the 49ers started Jeff Wilson Jr. and traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey. Now, McCaffrey safely sits atop the 49ers' depth chart, while Wilson Jr. is at the top of the Dolphins' after a midseason trade. That opens the door for Mitchell to be the primary handcuff in San Francisco when he returns, which could be as soon as Sunday night against the Chargers, and more than a few fantasy football owners are undoubtedly wondering if he's worth starting.

16 HOURS AGO